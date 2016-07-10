Overall rating

Though likely overlooked by most SUV shoppers, the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg could be worth paying attention to if you're searching for a comfortable and well-trimmed crossover SUV with some luxury leanings. The Touareg has always been pretty well equipped, but this year's model goes even further as VW has added some previously optional features as standard. Every 2017 Touareg now has adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, a trailer hitch and an 8-inch touchscreen, and that's on top of last year's already quite extensive feature roster.

Big-league towing capacity and a classy interior are part of the deal, too. Volkswagen says the Touareg can tow up to 7,716 pounds when properly equipped, which is considerably more than most rivals. Inside, the cabin design is pretty conservative, but it's assembled and finished in a way that's evocative of what you'll find in a luxury-branded model. The Touareg also impresses with its quiet and smooth ride on the highway and composed stability when you're going around turns. A sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and respectable off-road ability round out the Touareg's credentials.

The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is pricier than the average crossover, though, and that puts it between two classes when you consider the competition. On the high end are models such as the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Lexus RX 350. These luxury-branded vehicles are arguably more prestigious, though likely not as well-equipped with features as the Touareg for similar money. On the other end are mainstream crossovers such as the Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota 4Runner. These start out less expensive but have fully loaded versions with pricing similar to the Touareg's.

It's these top trim levels, such as the Ford Explorer Platinum and Grand Cherokee Summit, that you should pay the most attention to. They are just as well-equipped as the Touareg, and you can get them with more powerful or fuel-efficient engines, too. Overall, though, the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is a crossover SUV that might have just the right amount of refinement to suit your taste.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and post-collision automatic braking to ensure it remains in place after a crash. Other standard safety equipment includes a rearview camera, a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitoring system and a lane departure warning system. A 360-degree camera is standard on the top-level Executive trim.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Touareg earned the best possible rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact and side-impact tests, as well as a Good rating in the roof strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

In Edmunds performance testing, during a simulated panic stop from 60 mph, a Touareg stopped in just 114 feet, which is excellent for its class.