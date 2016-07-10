Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg
Pros & Cons
- Classy interior is near-luxury
- Impressive handling when going around turns
- High towing capacity could be useful for large trailers
- Huge amount of standard features
- Pricier than the typical crossover SUV
- No third-row seat available
- Limited cargo capacity
- Unremarkable performance from V6 engine
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Though likely overlooked by most SUV shoppers, the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg could be worth paying attention to if you're searching for a comfortable and well-trimmed crossover SUV with some luxury leanings. The Touareg has always been pretty well equipped, but this year's model goes even further as VW has added some previously optional features as standard. Every 2017 Touareg now has adaptive cruise control, a rearview camera, a trailer hitch and an 8-inch touchscreen, and that's on top of last year's already quite extensive feature roster.
Big-league towing capacity and a classy interior are part of the deal, too. Volkswagen says the Touareg can tow up to 7,716 pounds when properly equipped, which is considerably more than most rivals. Inside, the cabin design is pretty conservative, but it's assembled and finished in a way that's evocative of what you'll find in a luxury-branded model. The Touareg also impresses with its quiet and smooth ride on the highway and composed stability when you're going around turns. A sophisticated all-wheel-drive system and respectable off-road ability round out the Touareg's credentials.
The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is pricier than the average crossover, though, and that puts it between two classes when you consider the competition. On the high end are models such as the Acura MDX, BMW X5 and Lexus RX 350. These luxury-branded vehicles are arguably more prestigious, though likely not as well-equipped with features as the Touareg for similar money. On the other end are mainstream crossovers such as the Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Toyota 4Runner. These start out less expensive but have fully loaded versions with pricing similar to the Touareg's.
It's these top trim levels, such as the Ford Explorer Platinum and Grand Cherokee Summit, that you should pay the most attention to. They are just as well-equipped as the Touareg, and you can get them with more powerful or fuel-efficient engines, too. Overall, though, the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is a crossover SUV that might have just the right amount of refinement to suit your taste.
Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and post-collision automatic braking to ensure it remains in place after a crash. Other standard safety equipment includes a rearview camera, a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitoring system and a lane departure warning system. A 360-degree camera is standard on the top-level Executive trim.
In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tests, the Touareg earned the best possible rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact and side-impact tests, as well as a Good rating in the roof strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.
In Edmunds performance testing, during a simulated panic stop from 60 mph, a Touareg stopped in just 114 feet, which is excellent for its class.
Volkswagen Touareg models
The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is a midsize, five-passenger SUV available in Sport w/Technology, Wolfsburg Edition and Executive trim levels.
The base Sport w/Technology comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, foglights, LED running lights and taillights, automatic wipers, a hands-free power liftgate, heated mirrors, a trailer hitch, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitoring system, a forward collision warning system and automatic emergency braking, a lane departure warning system, keyless ignition and entry, and adaptive cruise control. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, heated eight-way power front seats, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, V-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a navigation system, and an eight-speaker sound system with HD and satellite radio, a CD player, and a proprietary digital media interface.
The Wolfsburg Edition trim includes adds 20-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with additional adjustments, second-row air vents, leather upholstery and a power-folding rear seat.
The Executive trim adds 21-inch wheels, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming mirrors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, heated rear seats, manual rear side sunshades, an overhead-view parking camera system and a 10-speaker Dynaudio sound system.
No major options or packages are additionally offered for the Touareg.
Every 2017 Volkswagen Touareg comes with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway), which is an average figure for this class of vehicle.
In Edmunds testing, a Touareg accelerated to 60 mph in an unremarkable 7.7 seconds. Most luxury crossovers or mainstream models with upgraded engines are quicker. VW says the Touareg can tow up to 7,716 pounds when properly equipped, however, which is exceptional for this type of vehicle.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg's V6 engine can feel strained during hard acceleration, and many rival crossovers are notably quicker. On the bright side, the eight-speed automatic transmission provides almost imperceptible upshifts along with responsive downshifts on demand. In general, the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is pretty enjoyable to drive. It has responsive steering with plenty of road feel, and it stays stable and secure when you're going around turns. Luckily, none of this means it's uncomfortable on the highway. It's also quiet, smooth and confident over bumpy roads, all of which contribute to its luxury feel.
The Touareg is similarly competent off-road thanks to a sophisticated all-wheel-drive system. That system makes up for most of the capability gap with competitors that have traditional low-range gearing. With a respectable amount of ground clearance and a compliant suspension, the Touareg powers over washboard roads and light-duty trails without breaking a sweat.
Interior
The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg's interior stakes out territory between top-level ordinary and entry-level luxury. A few luxury SUVs might look fancier inside, but the Touareg has high-quality materials and excellent build quality that's bolstered by tasteful wood and chrome accents along with simple, easy-to-use interfaces.
Compared to what you'll find in other Volkswagens, the Touareg's infotainment system is a bit outdated, but it still functions well. You get a standard touchscreen interface with a large screen and sharp graphics. Even better, it's easy to use. The Executive model's high-powered Dynaudio sound system is one of our favorites. Unfortunately, all Touaregs have Volkswagen's older proprietary media player interface plug, which isn't nearly as versatile as a regular USB port. The Touareg also comes without the latest smartphone integration systems such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
The Touareg is strictly a two-row, five-passenger SUV, but its rear seat is roomy, with reclining seatbacks and a useful amount of sliding seat travel. Rear-seat legroom is competitive for a midsize SUV, while the seat bottom is high enough to give rear passengers both solid thigh support and a nice view out.
Behind the Tiguan's rear seats, there's 32.1 cubic feet of cargo space. Fold the second row flat and you get 64 cubic feet of space. Though that's a few feet fewer than many rival crossovers, the Volkswagen's relatively boxy roof line makes the most of it.
Sponsored cars related to the Touareg
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- road noise
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- appearance
- driving experience
- off-roading
- value
- safety
- fuel efficiency
- technology
- interior
- sound system
- cup holders
- engine
- climate control
- infotainment system
- electrical system
- doors
- acceleration
Most helpful consumer reviews
When I discovered VW was discontinuing the Touareg for the USA, I traded my 2016 for a 2017. These are great cars with tremendous specs. The replacement Atlas is like going from a nice car to a pedestrian model. I’d never buy the Atlas, feels junky. VW has basically forced Touareg buyers into its luxury lines, either Porsche or Audi. VW is back to the Beetle philosophy and is segmenting the market.
I owned 3 Tribeca Subaru and 1 Audi Q5; they were too small. The Touareg is just right; it doesn't bump my head on the lift gate. There is just my wife and me and for us it is a perfect fit. I was surprised at the good acceleration and disappointed with the low end torque since my two other Touaregs were the 3.0 diesels. I think the air resources agencies have an aim to get rid of diesels.
Just an amazing vehicle. Basically a re-badged Porsche Cayenne. The TDI gets 30+ MPG easy. Love Love Love this car!
After having this car for a year, no issues and my previous comments stand... This is my second Touareg after driving a 2005 into the ground. Huge improvements in interior luxury/features and acceleration. It's about the perfect car for my needs. Big enough to fit my family of five comfortably, though probably not for long drives. Impressive interior with very high quality parts and styling with beautiful huge oversized sunroof - looks like the Porsche Cayenne it is based on at almost half the price. Quick, steady acceleration for such a heavy car and great ride...I've been sneaking up to 80 or 85 mph accidentally a few times because it rides so smoothly. The two small issues are 1) no CD player (that is probably me resisting change) and 2) no USB port, just bluetooth. For the CD player there is a media port in the center console that I plugged in a portable CD player, but it's a bit cumbersome to use. For the USB I guess I can live with just the Bluetooth and an outlet, but you'd think they could drop a USB in the center console for easy charging. There's a regular outlet on the back of the console but it's not easy to access when driving. Maintenance and reliability are good so far - not a single issue in one year and 15,000 miles. Altogether this is an exceptional car that looks great, feels great, drives great and has about every feature you'd want. Highly recommend.
2017 Volkswagen Touareg video2017 Volkswagen Touareg Expert Rundown
2017 Volkswagen Touareg Expert Rundown
TRAVIS LANGNESS: I'm Edmunds editor, Travis Langness, and this is an expert rundown of the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg. The 2017 Volkswagen Touareg carries over essentially unchanged from the previous model year. And when it was first introduced almost a decade ago, this was a pretty borderline luxury vehicle. The fit and finish the interior is really nice, but the truth is the class of vehicles around it has become super impressive over its lifespan. And it's looking less and less like a class leader. The Touareg still has a couple of great things going for it. It's got a massive tow rating and maxes out at over 7,700 pounds, which is more than most mid-sized trucks can say. So that's pretty impressive for the class. In the back there's plenty of room in the second row. There's not a third row available, that's another ding against the Touareg. A lot of SUV's in this class have an available third row, even if it's cramped. And up front there's a lot of likeable materials, there's comfortable seats both in the front and the back seat. A lot of good comfort for adults. You can definitely fit four people in there. But the infotainment system is a little bit out of date. Even though it does come with some of the latest stuff like Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, the graphics certainly aren't as appealing as some competitors. And neither are some of the buttons in the dash. They feel a little bit old. Bottom line with the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is that it's got an impressive tow rating. It's got decent interior space, and definitely a likeable interior. But we recommend taking a look at more modern competitors. Something like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Toyota Forerunner, or even the Dodge Durango. For more Edmunds expert rundowns, click the link to subscribe.
If you're shopping for a five-seat luxury SUV, the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg should be on your short list. Here's a quick rundown of what we like, what we don't and the bottom line from the Edmunds editors.
Features & Specs
|V6 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|280 hp @ 6200 rpm
|V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|280 hp @ 6200 rpm
|V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD
3.6L 6cyl 8A
|MPG
|17 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 5
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Touareg a good car?
Is the Volkswagen Touareg reliable?
Is the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Volkswagen Touareg?
The least-expensive 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $49,495.
Other versions include:
- V6 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $52,795
- V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $49,495
- V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $60,195
What are the different models of Volkswagen Touareg?
More about the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg
If you're shopping for a five-seat luxury SUV, the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg might not be on your short list, but it should be. The Touareg offers a luxury-leaning cabin and a long list of features, plus it's capable and very enjoyable to drive, attributes we'd expect from a premium-brand SUV. That said, its price reflects its stature. Though less expensive than premium-branded SUVs, the Touareg costs more than most mainstream players.
The Touareg's interior reflects its "tweener" status. The cabin may not look quite as fancy as some luxury-branded SUVs, but the Touareg matches them for build quality and material choices. Its easy-to-use control layout is tastefully trimmed with wood and chrome. The infotainment system also is easy to use, though it's not as good as the more modern system found in other Volkswagens. It lacks Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, for example, and it uses a proprietary phone plug instead of a regular USB port, which means you have to purchase connectors from the dealer. The Touareg offers a roomy reclining backseat, and while cargo volume trails the competition, the boxy roofline makes the most out of what space it has. The Touareg offers plenty of active safety features, including blind-spot and lane-departure warning and a collision detection system with automatic braking.
All Touaregs are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 280 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard. The EPA estimates the Touareg's fuel economy at 19 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway), which is about average for this class of vehicle. The Edmunds-timed zero-to-60-mph run of 7.7 seconds is unremarkable; many of the Touareg's rivals offer optional engines that provide quicker acceleration. But the Touareg's towing capacity, which is 7,716 pounds when properly equipped, is significantly better than the competition. Though the engine can feel strained under hard acceleration, the transmission shifts smoothly and the chassis is great, with steering that gives plenty of road feel and a smooth-riding suspension that feels stable and secure in the turns. Though the Touareg's all-wheel-drive system lacks a low range, its sophisticated programming gives it plenty of grip on non-paved surfaces, making the Touareg a surprisingly capable off-roader.
The Touareg is available in three trim levels: Sport (which now includes last year's Technology Package as standard), Wolfsburg Edition (formerly known as Lux) and Executive. All come with features we've come to expect from luxury-themed SUVs. Which one is best for you? Edmunds can help you find the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg that's a perfect fit.
Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Overview
The Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is offered in the following submodels: Touareg SUV. Available styles include V6 Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), V6 Sport w/Technology 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and V6 Executive 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2017 Touareg 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2017 Touareg.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2017 Touareg featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2017 Volkswagen Touareg?
Which 2017 Volkswagen Touaregs are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Volkswagen Touareg for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg.
Can't find a new 2017 Volkswagen Touaregs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Touareg for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $14,382.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,671.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2017 Volkswagen Touareg?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Related Used 2017 Volkswagen Touareg info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Terrain 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014
- Used Porsche Panamera
- Used Toyota C-HR 2018
- Used Nissan Altima 2015
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles