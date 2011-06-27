Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,727
|$19,578
|$21,377
|Clean
|$17,195
|$18,976
|$20,701
|Average
|$16,129
|$17,772
|$19,350
|Rough
|$15,063
|$16,567
|$17,999
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,719
|$17,573
|$19,374
|Clean
|$15,246
|$17,032
|$18,762
|Average
|$14,302
|$15,951
|$17,537
|Rough
|$13,357
|$14,870
|$16,313
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,681
|$25,631
|$27,530
|Clean
|$22,969
|$24,843
|$26,660
|Average
|$21,546
|$23,266
|$24,921
|Rough
|$20,122
|$21,689
|$23,181
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,680
|$23,673
|$25,613
|Clean
|$21,028
|$22,945
|$24,804
|Average
|$19,725
|$21,489
|$23,185
|Rough
|$18,422
|$20,032
|$21,566
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,333
|$25,477
|$27,563
|Clean
|$22,632
|$24,693
|$26,692
|Average
|$21,230
|$23,126
|$24,950
|Rough
|$19,827
|$21,559
|$23,208
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,779
|$24,079
|$26,315
|Clean
|$21,125
|$23,339
|$25,484
|Average
|$19,816
|$21,857
|$23,821
|Rough
|$18,507
|$20,376
|$22,158
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,389
|$20,306
|$22,170
|Clean
|$17,836
|$19,681
|$21,470
|Average
|$16,731
|$18,432
|$20,069
|Rough
|$15,625
|$17,183
|$18,667
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,163
|$19,076
|$20,936
|Clean
|$16,647
|$18,490
|$20,274
|Average
|$15,616
|$17,316
|$18,951
|Rough
|$14,584
|$16,142
|$17,628
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,103
|$22,117
|$24,074
|Clean
|$19,499
|$21,437
|$23,313
|Average
|$18,291
|$20,076
|$21,792
|Rough
|$17,082
|$18,716
|$20,271
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,977
|$20,956
|$22,880
|Clean
|$18,407
|$20,311
|$22,157
|Average
|$17,266
|$19,022
|$20,711
|Rough
|$16,125
|$17,733
|$19,265
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,513
|$22,548
|$24,528
|Clean
|$19,896
|$21,855
|$23,753
|Average
|$18,663
|$20,468
|$22,203
|Rough
|$17,430
|$19,080
|$20,653
Estimated values
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,479
|$16,355
|$18,177
|Clean
|$14,044
|$15,852
|$17,602
|Average
|$13,174
|$14,846
|$16,453
|Rough
|$12,303
|$13,839
|$15,305