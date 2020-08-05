2022 INFINITI QX55
What to expect
- Styling said to be reminiscent of the Infiniti FX crossover
- Expect reduced rear headroom in exchange for a sportier profile
- Part of the first QX55 generation introduced for 2022
What is the QX55?
Information is a little scarce on the 2022 Infiniti QX55 at the moment, but we believe it to be a slicker "coupe-like" version of Infiniti's QX50 compact SUV. The QX55 will likely be driven by the QX50's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (currently rated at 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque) mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission, with available front- and all-wheel drive.
Compared to the QX50, expect to see less rear headroom and cargo capacity due to the QX55's coupe-like roofline. Infiniti says the QX55 will "feature innovative technologies designed to empower, engage and connect luxury customers to the road ahead." As to what those might be, we can only assume more tech features and additional driver safety aids with improved semi-automated driving capability.
Edmunds says
We are somewhat intrigued by the return to a more stylish SUV in the vein of the original Infiniti FX. Once a fairly wild idea, mainstream offerings including the BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Coupe have shown there's a market for less practical but more stylish luxury SUVs. But Infiniti has a rather steep uphill climb, and, based on our somewhat disappointing experience living with a 2019 QX50, we hope Infiniti spends as much time on improving the driving experience as it does on the revised styling.
Sponsored cars related to the QX55
Related 2022 INFINITI QX55 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals