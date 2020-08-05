2022 INFINITI QX55 Review

Information is a little scarce on the 2022 Infiniti QX55 at the moment, but we believe it to be a slicker "coupe-like" version of Infiniti's QX50 compact SUV. The QX55 will likely be driven by the QX50's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (currently rated at 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque) mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission, with available front- and all-wheel drive.

Compared to the QX50, expect to see less rear headroom and cargo capacity due to the QX55's coupe-like roofline. Infiniti says the QX55 will "feature innovative technologies designed to empower, engage and connect luxury customers to the road ahead." As to what those might be, we can only assume more tech features and additional driver safety aids with improved semi-automated driving capability.