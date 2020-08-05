  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX55

2022 INFINITI QX55

What to expect

  • Styling said to be reminiscent of the Infiniti FX crossover
  • Expect reduced rear headroom in exchange for a sportier profile
  • Part of the first QX55 generation introduced for 2022
Price Range
$40,000-$60,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2022 INFINITI QX55 Review
byKurt Niebuhr, Vehicle Test Editor08/05/2020

What is the QX55?

Information is a little scarce on the 2022 Infiniti QX55 at the moment, but we believe it to be a slicker "coupe-like" version of Infiniti's QX50 compact SUV. The QX55 will likely be driven by the QX50's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (currently rated at 268 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque) mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission, with available front- and all-wheel drive.

Compared to the QX50, expect to see less rear headroom and cargo capacity due to the QX55's coupe-like roofline. Infiniti says the QX55 will "feature innovative technologies designed to empower, engage and connect luxury customers to the road ahead." As to what those might be, we can only assume more tech features and additional driver safety aids with improved semi-automated driving capability.

Edmunds says

We are somewhat intrigued by the return to a more stylish SUV in the vein of the original Infiniti FX. Once a fairly wild idea, mainstream offerings including the BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe and Porsche Cayenne Coupe have shown there's a market for less practical but more stylish luxury SUVs. But Infiniti has a rather steep uphill climb, and, based on our somewhat disappointing experience living with a 2019 QX50, we hope Infiniti spends as much time on improving the driving experience as it does on the revised styling.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 INFINITI QX55.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related QX55 Articles

    Related 2022 INFINITI QX55 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model