Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|337.6/443.1 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|235 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.7 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.1 ft.
|Valves
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear integrated headrests
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Quick Order Package 26E
|yes
|Quick Order Package 26X
|yes
|Quick Order Package 25X
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|66 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Popular Equipment Group
|yes
|Sun/Sound Group
|yes
|Media Center 730N
|yes
|Instrumentation
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.7 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.1 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.6 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|60.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.4 in.
|Exterior Options
|MOPAR Chrome Edition Group
|yes
|MOPAR Touring Plus Group
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|yes
|Trailer Tow Group IV
|yes
|Trailer Tow Group
|yes
|Fog Lamps
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|62.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|67.4 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4261 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5700 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|34.5 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.41 cd.
|Angle of approach
|35.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1180 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|27.5 degrees
|Length
|188.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7400 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Height
|68.9 in.
|Wheel base
|109.5 in.
|Width
|72.6 in.
|Rear track
|62.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|17 x 7.5 in. wheels
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|P245/65R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
