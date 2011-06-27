  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Sonata
  4. Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Hyundai Sonata Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,427$10,287$12,194
Clean$8,068$9,857$11,656
Average$7,350$8,997$10,580
Rough$6,632$8,137$9,504
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,415$11,387$13,413
Clean$9,014$10,911$12,822
Average$8,212$9,959$11,638
Rough$7,410$9,008$10,455
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,304$12,351$14,461
Clean$9,865$11,835$13,823
Average$8,988$10,803$12,548
Rough$8,110$9,771$11,272
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,480$11,471$13,519
Clean$9,076$10,991$12,923
Average$8,268$10,033$11,730
Rough$7,461$9,074$10,538
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,306$10,171$12,083
Clean$7,952$9,746$11,550
Average$7,244$8,896$10,484
Rough$6,537$8,046$9,418
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather and Gray Accents (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,935$13,129$15,389
Clean$10,469$12,580$14,710
Average$9,538$11,483$13,352
Rough$8,606$10,386$11,995
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,905$13,114$15,389
Clean$10,441$12,566$14,710
Average$9,511$11,470$13,352
Rough$8,582$10,374$11,995
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,682$15,077$17,553
Clean$12,142$14,447$16,779
Average$11,061$13,187$15,230
Rough$9,981$11,927$13,682
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Brown Leather PZEV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,241$12,320$14,461
Clean$9,804$11,805$13,823
Average$8,932$10,775$12,548
Rough$8,060$9,746$11,272
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather and Gray Accents (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,882$15,195$17,595
Clean$12,333$14,560$16,819
Average$11,235$13,291$15,267
Rough$10,138$12,021$13,715
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,837$10,996$13,202
Clean$8,460$10,537$12,620
Average$7,707$9,618$11,455
Rough$6,955$8,699$10,290
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Brown Leather (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,161$12,281$14,461
Clean$9,728$11,768$13,823
Average$8,863$10,742$12,548
Rough$7,997$9,715$11,272
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,277$12,345$14,477
Clean$9,839$11,829$13,838
Average$8,963$10,797$12,561
Rough$8,088$9,766$11,284
Sell my 2015 Hyundai Sonata with EdmundsShop for a used Hyundai Sonata near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Hyundai Sonata on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,857 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Hyundai Sonata is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,857 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Hyundai Sonata with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,068 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,857 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Hyundai Sonata. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Hyundai Sonata and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Hyundai Sonata ranges from $6,632 to $12,194, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Hyundai Sonata is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.