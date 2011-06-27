Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,427
|$10,287
|$12,194
|Clean
|$8,068
|$9,857
|$11,656
|Average
|$7,350
|$8,997
|$10,580
|Rough
|$6,632
|$8,137
|$9,504
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,415
|$11,387
|$13,413
|Clean
|$9,014
|$10,911
|$12,822
|Average
|$8,212
|$9,959
|$11,638
|Rough
|$7,410
|$9,008
|$10,455
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,304
|$12,351
|$14,461
|Clean
|$9,865
|$11,835
|$13,823
|Average
|$8,988
|$10,803
|$12,548
|Rough
|$8,110
|$9,771
|$11,272
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,480
|$11,471
|$13,519
|Clean
|$9,076
|$10,991
|$12,923
|Average
|$8,268
|$10,033
|$11,730
|Rough
|$7,461
|$9,074
|$10,538
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,306
|$10,171
|$12,083
|Clean
|$7,952
|$9,746
|$11,550
|Average
|$7,244
|$8,896
|$10,484
|Rough
|$6,537
|$8,046
|$9,418
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather and Gray Accents (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,935
|$13,129
|$15,389
|Clean
|$10,469
|$12,580
|$14,710
|Average
|$9,538
|$11,483
|$13,352
|Rough
|$8,606
|$10,386
|$11,995
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,905
|$13,114
|$15,389
|Clean
|$10,441
|$12,566
|$14,710
|Average
|$9,511
|$11,470
|$13,352
|Rough
|$8,582
|$10,374
|$11,995
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,682
|$15,077
|$17,553
|Clean
|$12,142
|$14,447
|$16,779
|Average
|$11,061
|$13,187
|$15,230
|Rough
|$9,981
|$11,927
|$13,682
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Brown Leather PZEV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,241
|$12,320
|$14,461
|Clean
|$9,804
|$11,805
|$13,823
|Average
|$8,932
|$10,775
|$12,548
|Rough
|$8,060
|$9,746
|$11,272
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T 4dr Sedan w/Black Leather and Gray Accents (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,882
|$15,195
|$17,595
|Clean
|$12,333
|$14,560
|$16,819
|Average
|$11,235
|$13,291
|$15,267
|Rough
|$10,138
|$12,021
|$13,715
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Eco 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,837
|$10,996
|$13,202
|Clean
|$8,460
|$10,537
|$12,620
|Average
|$7,707
|$9,618
|$11,455
|Rough
|$6,955
|$8,699
|$10,290
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan w/Brown Leather (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,161
|$12,281
|$14,461
|Clean
|$9,728
|$11,768
|$13,823
|Average
|$8,863
|$10,742
|$12,548
|Rough
|$7,997
|$9,715
|$11,272
Estimated values
2015 Hyundai Sonata Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,277
|$12,345
|$14,477
|Clean
|$9,839
|$11,829
|$13,838
|Average
|$8,963
|$10,797
|$12,561
|Rough
|$8,088
|$9,766
|$11,284