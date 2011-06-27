Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

Surpirsed Stewart , 04/07/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought the car as the cheapest car in which I could comfortably seat 5 people. It has turned out to be a longterm dependable car. At 100k it hos only been in the shop a couple times and still runs strong. Report Abuse

Sonata Requiem cicco , 08/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My neighbor just totaled my parked Sonata. I will miss this car. I bought it in spite of my kids scorn and never regretted it. I had no repairs other than maintenance in the 122,000 miles I drove it. I was expecting to get another 50K miles of satisfied driving out of it.

Great car, could do better on the road Binnie The Gooh , 09/07/2003 1 of 2 people found this review helpful It´s a great car, but they could make it better suitible for the raod like when you are taking sharp turns it slides to the sides alot but it can be controlled, this is a sedan version, so why not make it perfect!!