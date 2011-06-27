  1. Home
Used 1996 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

Surpirsed

Stewart, 04/07/2002
I bought the car as the cheapest car in which I could comfortably seat 5 people. It has turned out to be a longterm dependable car. At 100k it hos only been in the shop a couple times and still runs strong.

Sonata Requiem

cicco, 08/28/2002
My neighbor just totaled my parked Sonata. I will miss this car. I bought it in spite of my kids scorn and never regretted it. I had no repairs other than maintenance in the 122,000 miles I drove it. I was expecting to get another 50K miles of satisfied driving out of it.

Great car, could do better on the road

Binnie The Gooh, 09/07/2003
It´s a great car, but they could make it better suitible for the raod like when you are taking sharp turns it slides to the sides alot but it can be controlled, this is a sedan version, so why not make it perfect!!

I like it alot

noodle_head, 02/17/2004
When i got on this website i looked through the cars i didnt find one my style or in my price range.Im sixteen years old and my parents are on a tight budget and i need a cheap car and this one looks real cheap and very nice.But i know i could not and cant really afford it so i guess im just gonna rate it.

