Estimated values
1996 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$567
|$1,291
|$1,685
|Clean
|$497
|$1,133
|$1,479
|Average
|$356
|$818
|$1,067
|Rough
|$215
|$503
|$655
Estimated values
1996 Hyundai Sonata GL V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$567
|$1,291
|$1,685
|Clean
|$497
|$1,133
|$1,479
|Average
|$356
|$818
|$1,067
|Rough
|$215
|$503
|$655
Estimated values
1996 Hyundai Sonata GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$567
|$1,291
|$1,685
|Clean
|$497
|$1,133
|$1,479
|Average
|$356
|$818
|$1,067
|Rough
|$215
|$503
|$655
Estimated values
1996 Hyundai Sonata GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$567
|$1,291
|$1,685
|Clean
|$497
|$1,133
|$1,479
|Average
|$356
|$818
|$1,067
|Rough
|$215
|$503
|$655