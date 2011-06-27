Used 2014 Toyota Prius c for Sale

  • Price Drop
    $5,995Great Deal | $3,479 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c Two

    106,424 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Empire Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of West Islip - West Islip / New York

    *This 2014 Toyota Prius C Two is Priced Below The Average Market Price and is Offered Exclusively at Empire Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram! You will love the great options such as Hybrid, Stability Control, Keyless Entry, Bed Cover, Rear Spoiler, Dual Climate Control, Traction Control, Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Child Safety Locks. The exterior color is Blue Streak Metallic with a Black interior. The Finance For Price is reflective after 1995 down. Price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, $695 dealer fees, tags, reconditioning fee, license & DMV. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing, and your in-store price may exceed our special on-line pricing. To take advantage of our special Internet discounts, please print this page and present it to your salesperson. At Empire Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram where you are treated like royalty.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB37E1571539
    Stock: U9696T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-16-2020

  • Price Drop
    $10,497Great Deal | $1,123 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c Three

    51,118 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Mercedes-Benz Of Denver - Denver / Colorado

    Navigation system, Bluetooth connectivity, Keyless start/entry, Cloth seats, Auxiliary input, Steel wheels, CD player, AM/FM stereo, and much more. This is a One Owner vehicle. At Mercedes-Benz of Denver you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Mercedes-Benz of Denver, located at: 940 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246. Visit us online at www.MercedesBenzofDenver.com or call (303) 953-4581./s/

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB3XE1085419
    Stock: TE1085419
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • Price Drop
    $11,337Great Deal | $1,274 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c Three

    58,722 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    The Sharpest Rides - Englewood / Colorado

    <b>Summary</b> The Sharpest Rides is committed to 100% customer satisfaction, no exceptions. <b>Vehicle Details</b> The performance tuned suspension of this unit handles great on all turns. This 2014 Toyota Prius c has quick acceleration. Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. This small car has an immaculate interior and clean exterior. The interior looks brand new and there is not even a scratch on the paint. The vehicle is in great condition. <b>Equipment</b> The Toyota Prius c has an automatic transmission. This 2014 Toyota Prius c has a L4, 1.5L high output engine. Front wheel drive on this Toyota Prius c gives you better traction and better fuel economy. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in this model. <b>Additional Information</b> Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive. The Sharpest Rides would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business today.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB30E1067382
    Stock: S46191
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-20-2020

  • $7,995Great Deal

    2014 Toyota Prius c One

    113,745 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    ACL Motors - Austin / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c One with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB33E1570159
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,595Great Deal | $1,273 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c Three

    126,222 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California

    2014 Toyota Pruis C Key Features**Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB32E1077122
    Stock: MA04020
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $6,395

    2014 Toyota Prius c Two

    119,058 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Car Guys - Houston / Texas

    Third party prior pictures are attached. - Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sliding Rear Window, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB31E1562318
    Stock: 562318
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-24-2020

  • Price Drop
    $8,958Good Deal | $1,351 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c Two

    79,645 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Napleton's Volkswagen Of Orlando - Orlando / Florida

    Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Temporary Spare Tire, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Navigation System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Climate Control, A/C, Premium Synthetic Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Cargo Shade, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Heated Front Seat(s), Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB35E1570325
    Stock: RHE0301A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-04-2020

  • $10,225Good Deal | $984 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c Three

    88,946 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Toyota Irvine - Irvine / California

    The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Light Blue Gray/Black; Fabric Seat Trim Summer Rain Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. * At AutoNation Toyota Irvine we have over 1000 vehicles to choose from on both New and Used vehicles that are backed by the LARGEST dealership group in the United States. Our sales professionals will ensure that you have a great buying experience along with answering all of your questions along the way, CALL NOW (949) 585-6801!!!!! * Passed rigorous 125 Multi-point Inspection * Performed Oil and Filter Change * AUTONATION TOYOTA IRVINE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE REGARDLESS IF YOU PURCHASE ONE FROM US OR NOT!!! CALL NOW (949)585-6801 PAYING TOP DOLLAR AND PROVIDING A CHECK TO YOU IMMEDIATELY!! 9101 RESEARCH DRIVE IRVINE, CA 92618 (CORNER OF BAKE PKWY AND RESEARCH DRIVE, WHERE THE 5 FWY AND 405 FWY MEET). We look forward to serving you soon. THANKS!!! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB32E1070848
    Stock: E1070848
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2020

  • Price Drop
    $10,297Fair Deal | $1,022 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c Three

    78,538 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Selman Chevrolet - Orange / California

    Value priced below the market average! This 2014 Toyota Prius One, has a great Magnetic Gray Metallic exterior, and a clean Gray interior! This model has many valuable options -Navigation -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Front Wheel Drive -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control Save money at the pump, knowing this Toyota Prius gets 46.0/53.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1800 E Chapman Avenue, Orange, CA 92867.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB35E1563228
    Stock: 201386A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • New Listing
    $10,989Good Deal | $1,524 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c Two

    66,115 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington

    Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Light Blue Gray/Black; Fabric Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic Model Two Package This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB32E1076925
    Stock: E1076925
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $9,995Fair Deal | $283 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c One

    70,299 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Power Chevrolet of Sublimity - Sublimity / Oregon

    Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c One with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB30E1563685
    Stock: P27895
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-15-2020

  • $5,995

    2014 Toyota Prius c Two

    105,049 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB36E1082498
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,999Good Deal | $853 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c One

    92,894 miles
    Delivery available*

    Volkswagen of Old Saybrook - Old Saybrook / Connecticut

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c One with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB31E1077208
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $8,999Good Deal | $825 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c One

    94,745 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Autos Only, Inc - Seattle / Washington

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c One with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB30E1562617
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $12,995Fair Deal | $749 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c Four

    36,150 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lithia Nissan of Medford - Medford / Oregon

    ONLY 36,150 Miles! REDUCED FROM $15,995!, $900 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 46 MPG Hwy/53 MPG City! Heated Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Hybrid CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: MODEL FOUR PACKAGE W/15" WHEELS & SUNROOF Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, sliding sunshade. Toyota Four with ABSOLUTELY RED exterior and 1201: GRAY, 1203 and1205: LIGHT BLUE GRAY/BLACK, 1207: BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 99 HP at 4800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "The hatchback body style provides considerably more cargo capacity than a typical midsize sedan, and the backseat offers plenty of space for passengers.". Great Gas Mileage: 53 MPG City. AFFORDABILITY: Reduced from $15,995. This Prius c is priced $900 below Kelley Blue Book. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: You will find a superb inventory of great New Nissan models and Pre-Loved vehicles at our State of the Art Nissan Dealership. With our trained Product Specialists, to our outstanding Finance Experts - We are here to serve you, giving an experience that will make you smile. Whether you're looking to take a test drive, searching for a family car, or interested in financing options, our focus is to serve you. Let Lithia Nissan of Medford make you smile! Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Four with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB38E1084852
    Stock: E1084852N
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • $10,988Fair Deal | $529 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c Two

    102,944 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Ventura Toyota - Ventura / California

    FUEL EFFICIENT 46 MPG Hwy/53 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean. Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, MODEL TWO PACKAGE CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: MODEL TWO PACKAGE. Toyota Two with Summer Rain Metallic exterior and Light Blue Gray/Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 99 HP at 4800 RPM*. Just Serviced EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "The hatchback body style provides considerably more cargo capacity than a typical midsize sedan, and the backseat offers plenty of space for passengers.". Pricing analysis performed on 8/12/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB38E1076671
    Stock: 54429A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-06-2020

  • $11,982Fair Deal

    2014 Toyota Prius c Two

    84,674 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kendall Subaru - Eugene / Oregon

    Contact Kendall Subaru today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Toyota Prius c Two. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This wonderfully fuel-efficient vehicle offers a supple ride, quick acceleration and superior styling without sacrificing MPGs. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Toyota Prius c Two is sure to sell fast. More information about the 2014 Toyota Prius c: The Prius has set the standard for hybrid-powertrains in the U.S. since it was introduced. The current model is the most efficient, most reliable Prius yet has proven to be an amazing bargain. With several Prius variations from which to choose, there's a Prius for every buyer. Anyone who thought the original Prius was too small should look for the Prius v. Customers looking to maximize their fuel economy would be advised to consider the Prius Plug-in. Both feature Toyota's reliable, efficient hybrid technology at a reasonable price. The Prius c is an even more cost-conscious hybrid for those looking to maximize fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with Leading fuel economy, advanced hybrid powertrain, and more models provide cargo and passenger flexibility

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB33E1079932
    Stock: S23457T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $8,500Fair Deal | $491 below market

    2014 Toyota Prius c Three

    124,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Evans Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana

    CARFAX One-Owner. 2014 Toyota Prius c Two BLUE FWD 1.5L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle VVT-iSafety Inspected by Evans Toyota, 2 Years Complimentary Maintenance, HOME DELIVERY AVAILABLE !!, Fully detailed and Sanitized.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius c Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    50 Combined MPG (53 City/46 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDKDTB39E1079921
    Stock: T23264A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-25-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 428 listings
Prius c Reviews & Specs