AutoFair Subaru - Haverhill / Massachusetts

2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT PASSES STATE INSPECTION, GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES.Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: Offered as a Value Vehicle: Sold meeting or exceeding all MA state inspection standard. Warranty upgrades may be available. Multi-point mechanical and appearance inspection, performed by the dealer technician, in which most vehicle systems are scrutinized, including brakes, engine, drivetrain, steering, suspension, tires, wheels and exhaust system. Gold service rewards included. First oil change included. Odometer is 17573 miles below market average! 25/35 City/Highway MPG*** AutoFair Certification Program Details: Powertrain coverage for up to 3 years / 125,000 miles on odometer. 24 hour roadside assistance. Rental car coverage. Warranty upgrades are available. Multi-point mechanical and appearance inspection, performed by the dealer technician, in which all major vehicle systems are scrutinized, including brakes, engine, drivetrain, steering, suspension, tires, wheels, exhaust system and vehicle interior and exterior. A free Carfax history report will be provided at your request. Gold service rewards included. First oil change included. Please call for Details!***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1JC5SG7E4135486

Stock: SH02998T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020