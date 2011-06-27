Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic for Sale Near Me
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT65,610 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoFair Subaru - Haverhill / Massachusetts
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT PASSES STATE INSPECTION, GOOD BRAKES, GOOD TIRES.Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: Offered as a Value Vehicle: Sold meeting or exceeding all MA state inspection standard. Warranty upgrades may be available. Multi-point mechanical and appearance inspection, performed by the dealer technician, in which most vehicle systems are scrutinized, including brakes, engine, drivetrain, steering, suspension, tires, wheels and exhaust system. Gold service rewards included. First oil change included. Odometer is 17573 miles below market average! 25/35 City/Highway MPG*** AutoFair Certification Program Details: Powertrain coverage for up to 3 years / 125,000 miles on odometer. 24 hour roadside assistance. Rental car coverage. Warranty upgrades are available. Multi-point mechanical and appearance inspection, performed by the dealer technician, in which all major vehicle systems are scrutinized, including brakes, engine, drivetrain, steering, suspension, tires, wheels, exhaust system and vehicle interior and exterior. A free Carfax history report will be provided at your request. Gold service rewards included. First oil change included. Please call for Details!***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SG7E4135486
Stock: SH02998T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $5,995Great Deal | $2,062 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT80,017 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Motor Sales - Minneapolis / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH4E4111025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Great Deal | $1,341 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT90,177 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Network Group - Placentia / California
!!! FUEL ECONOMY !!! PRICED AT WHOLESALE !!! BLUETOOTH !!! AIR CONDITIONING !!! MP3 STEREO !!! POWER PACKAGE !!! ALLOY WHEELS !!! SPORTY MADE AFFORDABLE !!! This Black Metallic 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT Hatchback Automatic is absolutely immaculate. With only 90k miles, this beauty is loaded with Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, MP3 stereo, Power Package and Black Alloy Wheels just to name a few. Advertised at wholesale to sell fast! Call us for a free CARFAX 714 996-1200. Or visit us at www.autonetworkcars.com Since 1999 AUTO NETWORK has been a wholesale supplier of quality pre-owned vehicles to some of southern California's largest new car dealerships. Now our doors are open to the public. Buy wholesale and save $$
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SH8E4151470
Stock: 151470
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999Great Deal | $2,121 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS69,927 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
West Chicago Auto Mall - West Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JA5SH1E4150578
Stock: 715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,497Great Deal | $1,844 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ96,607 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Stuckey Ford - Hollidaysburg / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JE5SB2E4193407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,950Great Deal | $2,001 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT64,013 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Atlantic Preowned Store - Bay Shore / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH7E4209580
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,490Great Deal | $1,960 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT73,339 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoDot - Sykesville / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SB8E4114781
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,488
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT88,615 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kiefer Volvo Cars - Corvallis / Oregon
EPA 35 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Chevrolet LT with Silver Ice Metallic exterior and Jet Black/Dark Titanium interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 138 HP at 6300 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK/WMA seek-and-scan, digital clock, DSP, Bluetooth audio streaming and digit dial (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE, ECOTEC 1.8L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 125 lb-ft of torque [168.8 N-m] @ 3800 rpm) (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "The 2014 Chevrolet Sonic is one of our top picks for a subcompact sedan or hatchback thanks to its blend of power, comfort and feature availability.". WHO WE ARE: There are numerous reasons why drivers choose Kiefer of Corvallis. Proudly serving Corvallis, Albany OR, Lebanon OR, and Salem OR, our teams of sales advisors, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. If you have any questions don't hesitate to give us a call or stop by our dealership, located at 900 Northwest 4th St Corvallis, Oregon! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH1E4191089
Stock: TK6096B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- $7,495Good Deal | $1,165 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT87,550 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts
SOUTH EASTON MOTOR SALES IS OPEN FOR ONLINE SALES! SEMSCARS.NET - PHONE: 508-238-1077 - TEXT: 508-717-8999 - ASK ABOUT OUR NO HASSLE, LOW INTEREST, FIRST TIME BUYER'S PROGRAM. PRICED BELOW MARKET AVERAGE -LT PACKAGE! 5-PASSENGER, AUTOMATIC, 4CYL, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, BLUE TOOTH, FACTORY REMOTE STARTER AND MUCH MORE! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FINANCING AVAILABLE. FIRST TIME BUYER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE. CALL OR E-MAIL FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE OVER 50 4X4'S IN STOCK! OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES AND IT SHOWS! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! SINCE 1947!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SG7E4133933
Stock: 17739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $7,995Good Deal | $1,457 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT54,707 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Buena Park - Buena Park / California
Fun And Sun Package Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Sun/Moonroof Chevrolet Mylink Radio Rear Vision Camera Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Sd Preferred Equipment Group Axle; 3.23 Final Drive Ratio Jet Black/Dark Titanium; Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim Seats; Front Bucket With Recline And Height-Adjustable Headrests Silver Ice Metallic Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding With Express-Open And Wind Deflector Tires; P195/65R15 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Turbo Emblem; Rear Wheels; 15" (38.1 Cm) Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SB8E4119372
Stock: E4119372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $7,495Good Deal | $1,058 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT79,899 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts
SOUTH EASTON MOTOR SALES IS OPEN FOR ONLINE SALES! SEMSCARS.NET - PHONE: 508-238-1077 - TEXT: 508-717-8999 - ASK ABOUT OUR NO HASSLE, LOW INTEREST, FIRST TIME BUYER'S PROGRAM. PRICED BELOW MARKET AVERAGE -LT PACKAGE! 5-PASSENGER, AUTOMATIC, 4CYL, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, 30+MPG AND MUCH MORE! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FINANCING AVAILABLE. FIRST TIME BUYER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE. CALL OR E-MAIL FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE OVER 50 4X4'S IN STOCK! OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES AND IT SHOWS! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! SINCE 1947!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SG5E4104009
Stock: 17736
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- $3,491
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT119,370 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2014 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr LT Sedan 4 DR FWD features a 1.8L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Cool Blue with a GRAY interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Steven Garcia at 305-642-6757 or steven@carfactory.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH1E4182439
Stock: 334904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-26-2018
- $8,495Good Deal | $1,384 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ69,253 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Simpson Buick GMC - Buena Park / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Buy with confidence with our available Simpson Total Protection Package! Ask us how., Please call for more details., 3.47 Axle Ratio, Advanced Safety Package, Forward Collision Alert, Fun & Sun Package, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Preferred Equipment Group 1SF. Black Granite Metallic Clean CARFAX. All Roads Lead to Simpson.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JE6SB0E4211120
Stock: 239622A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $3,175Good Deal | $438 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ140,902 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Plattners Palm Auto Mall - Punta Gorda / Florida
Step into the 2014 Chevrolet Sonic! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! All of the following features are included: 1-touch window functionality, heated seats, and a split folding rear seat. Performance and efficiency are both prioritized thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JE5SB4E4219781
Stock: 5219781A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- $7,651Good Deal | $875 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT83,861 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Ford Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
Bluetooth Connection 1Sd Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback/Wma Axle; 3.47 Ratio Engine; Ecotec 1.8L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Jet Black/Dark Titanium; Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim Red Hot Seats; Front Bucket With Recline And Height-Adjustable Headrests Tires; P195/65R15 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wheels; 15" (38.1 Cm) Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH7E4175172
Stock: E4175172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $4,900
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT115,752 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Valdo Auto Sales Corp - Miami / Florida
Reasons to like the 2014 Sonic: It's the quietest and most well-behaved subcompact car on the market. It's truly fun to drive. The fuel economy is exemplary. It's full of nice features. The pricing is very affordable. It's one of the very best subcompacts in the segment. Check it out.Loan Disclaimer:While every effort has been made to ensure that the information included on this site is accurate, the dealer cannot guarantee that the inventory shown will be available at the dealership. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Incentives and Allowances may expire at any time. Prices are valid on day of publication only. Offers cannot be combined. Internet prices already include all applicable rebates and incentives which are subject to incentive or rebate qualification criteria and requirements, and which may be contingent upon finance company approval. Price is valid when it originates from an internet advertisement. To receive the price shown you must finance with the dealership AND trade a vehicle that the dealership can offer for retail sale at the lot. Internet prices include all applicable incentives in lieu of special interest rate. Pre-delivery service charge of $899.00, electronic registration filing fee of $199.00, tax, tag/registration fee and any finance charges are not included on quoted price. Internet price subject to change without notice to correct errors or omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Retail Value is provided by the NADA Book value for informational purposes only. Accessories and color may vary. Standard features are based upon trim level. Price does not include dealer installed options or equipment. All features are not available for all vehicles. Please contact the store by email or phone for more details and availability of any incentives. Neither dealer nor its affiliates will be responsible for typographical or other errors, including data transmission, display, or software errors that may appear on the site. Not available with special finance and some other offers. Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. Your actual mileage may vary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH7E4142138
Stock: 142138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,600Good Deal | $1,002 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT119,906 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Suburban Mitsubishi - Matteson / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC5SH9E4206468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999Good Deal | $732 below market
2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT104,251 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Fun And Sun Package Engine; Ecotec Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing Dohc 4-Cylinder Sequential Mfi Sun/Moonroof Chevrolet Mylink Radio Lpo; Cargo Net Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler 1Sd Preferred Equipment Group Axle; 3.23 Final Drive Ratio Jet Black/Dark Titanium; Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim Seats; Front Bucket With Recline And Height-Adjustable Headrests Silver Ice Metallic Sunroof; Power; Tilt-Sliding With Express-Open And Wind Deflector Tires; P195/65R15 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Turbo Emblem; Rear Wheels; 15" (38.1 Cm) Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. This outstanding example of a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT is offered by MINI of Las Vegas. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The Chevrolet Sonic LT is economically and environmentally smart. Chevrolet clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. The Chevrolet Sonic LT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Sonic LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1JC6SB9E4144121
Stock: E4144121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020