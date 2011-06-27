  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,893$14,022$16,265
Clean$11,352$13,397$15,494
Average$10,269$12,147$13,952
Rough$9,186$10,897$12,410
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,373$11,333$13,381
Clean$8,946$10,828$12,746
Average$8,093$9,818$11,478
Rough$7,239$8,808$10,209
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,482$10,069$11,737
Clean$8,096$9,620$11,180
Average$7,324$8,723$10,068
Rough$6,551$7,825$8,955
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,042$12,158$14,367
Clean$9,585$11,617$13,686
Average$8,670$10,533$12,324
Rough$7,756$9,449$10,962
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,412$11,330$13,335
Clean$8,983$10,825$12,703
Average$8,126$9,815$11,439
Rough$7,269$8,806$10,175
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,981$15,197$17,541
Clean$12,390$14,520$16,709
Average$11,208$13,165$15,046
Rough$10,026$11,811$13,383
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,179$12,217$14,351
Clean$9,716$11,673$13,670
Average$8,789$10,584$12,310
Rough$7,862$9,495$10,949
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,466$13,682$16,006
Clean$10,944$13,072$15,247
Average$9,899$11,853$13,730
Rough$8,855$10,633$12,212
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,569$11,595$13,709
Clean$9,133$11,078$13,059
Average$8,262$10,045$11,760
Rough$7,391$9,011$10,460
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,121$13,276$15,536
Clean$10,615$12,685$14,800
Average$9,602$11,501$13,327
Rough$8,589$10,318$11,854
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,478$13,638$15,909
Clean$10,956$13,031$15,155
Average$9,911$11,815$13,646
Rough$8,865$10,599$12,138
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,698$12,806$15,017
Clean$10,211$12,236$14,305
Average$9,237$11,094$12,881
Rough$8,262$9,953$11,457
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,426$11,142$12,949
Clean$8,997$10,645$12,335
Average$8,138$9,652$11,107
Rough$7,280$8,659$9,879
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,572$15,909$18,381
Clean$12,954$15,200$17,510
Average$11,719$13,782$15,767
Rough$10,483$12,364$14,024
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,439$12,515$14,688
Clean$9,964$11,957$13,992
Average$9,013$10,842$12,599
Rough$8,063$9,726$11,206
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,330$11,282$13,320
Clean$8,906$10,779$12,689
Average$8,056$9,774$11,426
Rough$7,206$8,768$10,163
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,610$15,000$17,510
Clean$12,035$14,331$16,680
Average$10,887$12,995$15,020
Rough$9,739$11,658$13,360
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,898$14,223$16,659
Clean$11,356$13,589$15,870
Average$10,273$12,322$14,290
Rough$9,190$11,054$12,710
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,722$11,793$13,953
Clean$9,279$11,267$13,292
Average$8,394$10,216$11,969
Rough$7,509$9,165$10,646
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,860$15,292$17,847
Clean$12,274$14,610$17,001
Average$11,103$13,247$15,309
Rough$9,932$11,884$13,617
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,520$15,951$18,515
Clean$12,904$15,241$17,637
Average$11,673$13,819$15,882
Rough$10,442$12,397$14,126
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,996$12,316$14,723
Clean$9,541$11,767$14,025
Average$8,631$10,669$12,629
Rough$7,720$9,571$11,234
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,004$10,871$12,822
Clean$8,594$10,387$12,214
Average$7,774$9,418$10,998
Rough$6,954$8,449$9,783
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,392$12,416$14,540
Clean$9,919$11,863$13,851
Average$8,973$10,756$12,472
Rough$8,026$9,650$11,094
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,297$14,727$17,273
Clean$11,737$14,071$16,455
Average$10,617$12,758$14,817
Rough$9,497$11,445$13,179
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,367$12,930$15,579
Clean$9,895$12,353$14,840
Average$8,951$11,201$13,363
Rough$8,007$10,049$11,886
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Honda Civic on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,096 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,620 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Civic is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,096 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,620 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Honda Civic, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Honda Civic with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,096 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,620 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Honda Civic. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Honda Civic and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Honda Civic ranges from $6,551 to $11,737, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Honda Civic is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.