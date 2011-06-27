Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,893
|$14,022
|$16,265
|Clean
|$11,352
|$13,397
|$15,494
|Average
|$10,269
|$12,147
|$13,952
|Rough
|$9,186
|$10,897
|$12,410
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,373
|$11,333
|$13,381
|Clean
|$8,946
|$10,828
|$12,746
|Average
|$8,093
|$9,818
|$11,478
|Rough
|$7,239
|$8,808
|$10,209
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,482
|$10,069
|$11,737
|Clean
|$8,096
|$9,620
|$11,180
|Average
|$7,324
|$8,723
|$10,068
|Rough
|$6,551
|$7,825
|$8,955
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,042
|$12,158
|$14,367
|Clean
|$9,585
|$11,617
|$13,686
|Average
|$8,670
|$10,533
|$12,324
|Rough
|$7,756
|$9,449
|$10,962
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic LX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,412
|$11,330
|$13,335
|Clean
|$8,983
|$10,825
|$12,703
|Average
|$8,126
|$9,815
|$11,439
|Rough
|$7,269
|$8,806
|$10,175
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,981
|$15,197
|$17,541
|Clean
|$12,390
|$14,520
|$16,709
|Average
|$11,208
|$13,165
|$15,046
|Rough
|$10,026
|$11,811
|$13,383
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,179
|$12,217
|$14,351
|Clean
|$9,716
|$11,673
|$13,670
|Average
|$8,789
|$10,584
|$12,310
|Rough
|$7,862
|$9,495
|$10,949
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,466
|$13,682
|$16,006
|Clean
|$10,944
|$13,072
|$15,247
|Average
|$9,899
|$11,853
|$13,730
|Rough
|$8,855
|$10,633
|$12,212
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,569
|$11,595
|$13,709
|Clean
|$9,133
|$11,078
|$13,059
|Average
|$8,262
|$10,045
|$11,760
|Rough
|$7,391
|$9,011
|$10,460
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX-L 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,121
|$13,276
|$15,536
|Clean
|$10,615
|$12,685
|$14,800
|Average
|$9,602
|$11,501
|$13,327
|Rough
|$8,589
|$10,318
|$11,854
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,478
|$13,638
|$15,909
|Clean
|$10,956
|$13,031
|$15,155
|Average
|$9,911
|$11,815
|$13,646
|Rough
|$8,865
|$10,599
|$12,138
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX-L 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,698
|$12,806
|$15,017
|Clean
|$10,211
|$12,236
|$14,305
|Average
|$9,237
|$11,094
|$12,881
|Rough
|$8,262
|$9,953
|$11,457
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic HF 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,426
|$11,142
|$12,949
|Clean
|$8,997
|$10,645
|$12,335
|Average
|$8,138
|$9,652
|$11,107
|Rough
|$7,280
|$8,659
|$9,879
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Natural Gas 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.8L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,572
|$15,909
|$18,381
|Clean
|$12,954
|$15,200
|$17,510
|Average
|$11,719
|$13,782
|$15,767
|Rough
|$10,483
|$12,364
|$14,024
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,439
|$12,515
|$14,688
|Clean
|$9,964
|$11,957
|$13,992
|Average
|$9,013
|$10,842
|$12,599
|Rough
|$8,063
|$9,726
|$11,206
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,330
|$11,282
|$13,320
|Clean
|$8,906
|$10,779
|$12,689
|Average
|$8,056
|$9,774
|$11,426
|Rough
|$7,206
|$8,768
|$10,163
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,610
|$15,000
|$17,510
|Clean
|$12,035
|$14,331
|$16,680
|Average
|$10,887
|$12,995
|$15,020
|Rough
|$9,739
|$11,658
|$13,360
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe w/Navigation and Summer Tires (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,898
|$14,223
|$16,659
|Clean
|$11,356
|$13,589
|$15,870
|Average
|$10,273
|$12,322
|$14,290
|Rough
|$9,190
|$11,054
|$12,710
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic EX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,722
|$11,793
|$13,953
|Clean
|$9,279
|$11,267
|$13,292
|Average
|$8,394
|$10,216
|$11,969
|Rough
|$7,509
|$9,165
|$10,646
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,860
|$15,292
|$17,847
|Clean
|$12,274
|$14,610
|$17,001
|Average
|$11,103
|$13,247
|$15,309
|Rough
|$9,932
|$11,884
|$13,617
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,520
|$15,951
|$18,515
|Clean
|$12,904
|$15,241
|$17,637
|Average
|$11,673
|$13,819
|$15,882
|Rough
|$10,442
|$12,397
|$14,126
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,996
|$12,316
|$14,723
|Clean
|$9,541
|$11,767
|$14,025
|Average
|$8,631
|$10,669
|$12,629
|Rough
|$7,720
|$9,571
|$11,234
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic LX 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,004
|$10,871
|$12,822
|Clean
|$8,594
|$10,387
|$12,214
|Average
|$7,774
|$9,418
|$10,998
|Rough
|$6,954
|$8,449
|$9,783
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,392
|$12,416
|$14,540
|Clean
|$9,919
|$11,863
|$13,851
|Average
|$8,973
|$10,756
|$12,472
|Rough
|$8,026
|$9,650
|$11,094
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,297
|$14,727
|$17,273
|Clean
|$11,737
|$14,071
|$16,455
|Average
|$10,617
|$12,758
|$14,817
|Rough
|$9,497
|$11,445
|$13,179
Estimated values
2015 Honda Civic Hybrid 4dr Sedan w/Leather and Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,367
|$12,930
|$15,579
|Clean
|$9,895
|$12,353
|$14,840
|Average
|$8,951
|$11,201
|$13,363
|Rough
|$8,007
|$10,049
|$11,886