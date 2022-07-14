Nearly a year ago, I decided to look around at a more fuel efficient option to the F150 I was driving. I had my heart set on a WRX, at least it was until I took a test drive of this Si. I admittedly didn't have the highest of expectations for it going in with what I had set my bar to, but I was completely blown away in every regard in the first five minutes of driving it. I've read a … lot of reviews that the naturally aspirated 2.4L engine was lower on power than its direct competitors, but I'm never left wanting when I put my foot down (the lack of a turbo means no turbo lag!). The light weight of the body, and the short throw shifter makes the 205 BHP feel like more than it is. The engine and exhaust give the car a subtle, deep sound without being excessive or annoying to those in the car or around you, an excellent soundtrack for a windows open, evening cruise. The interior is surprisingly roomy for a compact sedan, the fit and finish is spot on as one has come to expect from Honda, the red/black two toned interior with the Si logo stitched in the seats, and the red gauges are a nice touch. If I had to make a complaint (and trust I'm having to reach for it on these), the front seats aren't the most comfortable for people with broader shoulders like myself, the audio could use a bit deeper of a sound, and the volume control on the touch display is a bit of a pain (easily remedied by using the steering wheel controls though). I'm generally very picky about the cars I drive, as a result, I've swapped cars more often than I care to admit, but I genuinely feel like I've found the perfect vehicle with this Si. You immediately get the feeling that the Civic Si is a love letter from Honda to people who enjoy driving. A vehicle developed by car enthusiasts for car enthusiasts, still equipped with the modern safety features that DoT requires, without sacrificing the driver experience. Each gear change has that satisfying mechanical click to it, every turn of the wheel feels tight and responsive, and plenty of power when you need it. As long as I keep my foot out of it, I still even manage to get mid 30s on fuel economy. Before this car, I already respected Honda for their reliability and efficiency, but this car has given me a new love for the brand. EDIT: I've now passed the year mark of ownership, and it still feels just as good as the day I bought it. I'll be driving this until the wheels fall off of it.

