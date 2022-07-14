Used 2015 Honda Civic Si
Used 2015 Honda Civic Si
View more photos
View more photos
View more photos
View more photos
View more photos
Used Civic for sale
|List Price Range:
|$18,995 - $25,998
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
2015 Honda Civic appraisal values can range from $9,179 - $14,868.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
by the Edmunds Experts
Pros
- Comfortable and composed ride
- good fuel economy
- spacious interior
- wide variety of engines available
- available coupe body style.
Cons
- Finicky sound system controls for most models
- coupe's cramped backseat
- hybrid's small trunk.
What’s new
For 2015, the Honda Civic gains a new SE trim level. Offered only in sedan form, the Civic SE slots in between the LX and EX sedans.
Edmunds says
The Honda Civic may not be as automatic a choice as it once was due to improved competition, but its variety of configurations, high fuel economy and ease of ownership keep it among the best compact sedans and coupes.
Cost to DriveCost to drive estimates for the 2015 Honda Civic Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M) and comparison vehicles are based on 15,000 miles per year (with a mix of 55% city and 45% highway driving) and energy estimates of $5.33 per gallon for premium unleaded in Virginia.
Monthly estimates based on costs in Virginia
$256/mo
Civic Si
vs
$233/mo
Avg. Compact Car
Vehicle overview
Trying to stay at the head of the compact car segment is like trying to remain a top seed in professional tennis: Fresher and newer rivals are always putting a target on your back. Yet just like Roger Federer or Serena Williams, Honda's Civic has remained near or at the top of the rankings for years. True, Honda took its eye off the ball a few years ago and let this stalwart slip in terms of cabin quality and features. But the company quickly took care of those weak areas the following year. For 2015, the Honda Civic continues to be one of the top picks in a field packed with talented entries.
Any No. 1 in the world will have a lot of key strengths, and the Civic is no different. Smooth and fuel-efficient performance is near the top of the list. Most Civics come with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that provides solid fuel economy -- up to 35 mpg in combined driving if you pick the HF trim level. Alternatively, you can get the Civic Hybrid for even better fuel economy (45 mpg), the Natural Gas model (the only car in its class to run on CNG) or the Civic Si and its 205-horsepower engine for sportier performance.
A comfortable ride, a spacious interior and very good safety scores buff out the Civic's appeal. Whether you're commuting to work, running errands or going with a few friends for a night out, the Civic will be an agreeable companion. Honda has also packed the Civic with a solid number of available technology features, including keyless ignition and entry, a 7-inch touchscreen interface with smartphone integration and a blind spot camera display.
Still, there are some very worthy rivals. The 2015 Ford Focus, 2015 Kia Forte and 2015 Mazda 3 are three of our favorites. In comparison with the Civic, the Ford and Mazda stand out for their sporty performance and style, and the Forte for its features and value. Civic Hybrid shoppers will find that the Toyota Prius and Volkswagen Golf or Jetta TDI are strong alternatives, while performance enthusiasts considering the Civic Si should also test-drive the rowdy Ford Focus ST and refined Volkswagen GTI. Overall, though, we're very impressed with Honda's player in the competitive compact car game and have given it an Edmunds.com "A" rating and included it as a top recommended car in our 2015 Sedan Buying Guide.
Performance & mpg
The front-wheel-drive 2015 Honda Civic is powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 143 hp and 129 pound-feet of torque. For the Civic LX sedan, Honda offers either a five-speed manual transmission or an optional continuously variable transmission (CVT). For the SE, EX, EX-L and HF sedans, the CVT is standard. For the coupe, manual transmission availability is extended to the EX.
The whole Civic family scores highly in terms of EPA fuel economy estimates. With the CVT, the Civic LX, EX and EX-L will achieve an EPA-estimated 33 mpg combined (30 city/39 highway). With the manual, fuel economy drops a bit, to 31 mpg combined (28/36). The Civic HF rates 35 mpg combined (31 city/41 highway).
During Edmunds' track testing, a Civic EX-L coupe with the CVT ran from zero to 60 mph in 9.0 seconds, and an EX sedan with the CVT did it in 9.1 seconds -- that's about half a second slower than average for this class.
The Civic Hybrid gets a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine, an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack, a combination that's good for 110 hp and 127 lb-ft of torque. A CVT is standard. EPA estimates stand at 45 mpg combined (44 city/47 highway). In prior Edmunds testing of the hybrid, we recorded a 0-60 time of 10.1 seconds -- on par with most economy hybrids.
The Civic Natural Gas features a natural-gas-powered version of the Civic's 1.8-liter engine. It produces only 110 hp and 106 lb-ft of torque, however. A five-speed automatic is standard. EPA-estimated fuel economy is the gasoline equivalent of 31 mpg combined (27 city/38 highway).
The Civic Si sports a 2.4-liter four with 205 hp and 174 lb-ft. A six-speed manual is the sole transmission offered. Fuel economy estimates for the Si stand at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway). At the test track, a Civic Si coupe sprinted to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, about average for a sport compact in its price range.
Safety
The 2015 Honda Civic comes standard with stability control, antilock brakes (four-wheel discs with the EX and Si), front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. EX and EX-L versions also include a right-side blind spot camera (LaneWatch). The HondaLink system also includes emergency crash notification.
In Edmunds brake testing, a Civic EX-L coupe came to a stop from 60 mph in 115 feet and an EX sedan took 118 feet, both notably better than average for this class. An Si coupe performed the same test in just 112 feet, about average for a sport compact on summer tires.
In government crash tests, the Civic sedan received a top five-star rating overall, with four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side crash safety. The coupe received four stars overall, with four stars for frontal and five stars for side crash categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Civic sedan and coupe its highest possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. The Civic's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Driving
The Honda Civic has long been one of the better-driving cars in its class, and this tradition continues with precise, well-weighted steering and composed handling. The Civic also offers one of the most comfortable and composed rides in the class as well as low levels of noise at freeway speeds.
Power from the gasoline-fueled 1.8-liter engine is a little underwhelming, but its high fuel efficiency and typically refined character nevertheless make it a winner. Performance of the CVT is commendable, as it swiftly "downshifts" when you need quick acceleration, unlike some other CVTs that seem to produce more noise than action. Overall, we think that just about all Civic buyers will be happy with the CVT's operation. You can expect slower acceleration from the Civic Hybrid, though obviously, efficiency is the overriding priority.
The Civic Si, as expected, is certainly the most fun to drive. Refined suspension tuning, quick steering, snappy acceleration and one of the slickest, easiest-to-drive manual transmissions around give the Si a sharp and playful attitude around town or on curving roads.
Interior
Inside, the 2015 Honda Civic has a driver-oriented two-tier dash display, which includes a 5-inch monitor on the top tier that displays information for audio, hands-free phone use and various vehicle systems. Materials quality is solid, and there's plenty of storage space available for your personal items.
Most of the cabin's controls are well placed, but the audio controls for all but the LX and those equipped with navigation are rather annoying to use. Simply setting a radio station requires you to jockey back and forth between searching and setting. The lack of a tuning knob doesn't help matters here, nor does a rather awkward touch-slide bar for volume. The more intuitive steering-wheel-mounted audio controls help alleviate this gripe.
On the upper trims, the Civic boasts smartphone amenities via the HondaLink system (as of this writing, it's for Apple smartphones only), which operates through the 7-inch touchscreen to provide voice control (Siri Eyes Free) plus a variety of search, audio, navigation and social media functions. Overall, we find the system's menu design a little cumbersome, but responses are quick and we appreciate the touchscreen's swipe-and-pinch functionality.
In the Honda Civic sedan, legroom and headroom for front passengers is competitive, while the rear-seat accommodations are excellent for this class. The rear bench is mounted high enough to provide proper thigh support for adults, and it boasts significantly more real-world legroom than key rivals like the Chevrolet Cruze and Ford Focus. The Civic coupe's rear seat, however, has noticeably less available legroom and headroom. Rival two-doors like the Elantra coupe or Scion tC are more accommodating in back.
The Civic offers 11.7 cubic feet of cargo capacity in the coupe and 12.5 cubic feet in the sedan, which is less capacity than in the Cruze and Focus sedans. The hybrid models sacrifice some trunk space to the battery pack, leaving 10.7 cubic feet.
2015 Honda Civic models
The 2015 Honda Civic is a compact car offered in coupe and sedan body styles.
The standard Civic coupe and sedan come in LX, midrange EX and top-of-the-line EX-L and EX-L Navi trims. The sedan is also available in SE, fuel-efficient HF, Hybrid and Natural Gas trims. The sporty Civic Si is available in both coupe and sedan body styles.
Entry-level LX models come equipped with 15-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a one-piece fold-down rear seatback and cruise control. Electronic features include a 5-inch display screen, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, SMS text messaging functionality and a four-speaker (six for the coupe) sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, an iPod/USB audio interface and Pandora radio functionality.
The Civic SE sedan adds 15-inch alloy wheels, a right-side blind spot camera, automatic climate control, HondaLink smartphone integration (includes Aha radio and Apple-based Siri Eyes Free voice command functionality) and upgraded audio with six speakers.
The EX adds to or supplants those features with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, rear disc brakes, keyless ignition and entry, a sunroof, an additional 7-inch central touchscreen display, an HDMI interface and a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback. EX coupes get an upgraded seven-speaker sound system.
The EX-L adds 17-inch alloy wheels, foglights, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, leather upholstery and heated front seats. The sedan version of the EX-L also includes an eight-way power driver seat. As you'd expect, the EX-L Navi adds a navigation system as well as HD and satellite radio.
Picking the Civic HF sedan gets you standard features similar to those of the LX sedan plus a few upgrades designed to deliver maximum mpg. These include low-rolling-resistance tires, aerodynamic cast aluminum wheels, wind-cheating underbody panels and a rear spoiler.
The Civic Hybrid sedan is available in four trim levels: base, Leather, Navi and Leather with Navi. The base version's standard equipment essentially mirrors that of the EX sedan minus the sunroof, rear disc brakes and 16-inch wheels (it has 15s). The Leather version adds most of the EX-L features minus the 17-inch wheels and power driver seat. Both hybrids also come with forward collision warning and lane departure warning systems. Those with Navi add the navigation system (which also includes HD and satellite radio).
The Civic Natural Gas is available in two trim levels: base and Leather with Navi. The standard features on the base trim largely mirror those of the LX but also include a few EX touches such as the right-side blind spot camera and HondaLink with the 7-inch central touchscreen display. The Leather with Navi version adds the navigation system and most of the EX-L features, minus the 17-inch wheels and power driver seat.
Aimed at driving enthusiasts, the Civic Si (available in standard and Navi trims) includes 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, unique front and rear styling tweaks, a rear spoiler, a bigger engine, a limited-slip front differential and a sport-tuned suspension. Interior upgrades include most of the EX's features along with front sport seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an aluminum shift knob, simulated carbon-fiber accents and red backlit gauges.
Redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V Promises Iterative Improvements
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the Used 2015 Honda Civic Si.
4.3 out of 5 stars
5(63%)
4(20%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(7%)
103 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
4.75 out of 5 stars
I really really like this car
unearthed,04/28/2015
Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
I bought this car because it looks fantastic and is fun to drive. I know it's not as fast and/or doesn't handle as well as the WRX/GTI/Focus St etc etc, but that most certainly does not disqualify it from being a great value. I honestly think it looks better than the other cars mentioned, and a big reason is the re-styled front. The new 18" wheels also look great, I'm a huge fan. The … interior is very nice as well, the touch screen radio works great, and the side view and rear view cameras are a huge help when driving. As far as performance, yes it could use a bump. Yes it looks faster than it is. But I don't even drive this car to it's limits, so I am not sure why I need more.
5 out of 5 stars
Striking the perfect balance of power and price.
Kyle,06/06/2018
Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
Nearly a year ago, I decided to look around at a more fuel efficient option to the F150 I was driving. I had my heart set on a WRX, at least it was until I took a test drive of this Si. I admittedly didn't have the highest of expectations for it going in with what I had set my bar to, but I was completely blown away in every regard in the first five minutes of driving it. I've read a … lot of reviews that the naturally aspirated 2.4L engine was lower on power than its direct competitors, but I'm never left wanting when I put my foot down (the lack of a turbo means no turbo lag!). The light weight of the body, and the short throw shifter makes the 205 BHP feel like more than it is. The engine and exhaust give the car a subtle, deep sound without being excessive or annoying to those in the car or around you, an excellent soundtrack for a windows open, evening cruise. The interior is surprisingly roomy for a compact sedan, the fit and finish is spot on as one has come to expect from Honda, the red/black two toned interior with the Si logo stitched in the seats, and the red gauges are a nice touch. If I had to make a complaint (and trust I'm having to reach for it on these), the front seats aren't the most comfortable for people with broader shoulders like myself, the audio could use a bit deeper of a sound, and the volume control on the touch display is a bit of a pain (easily remedied by using the steering wheel controls though). I'm generally very picky about the cars I drive, as a result, I've swapped cars more often than I care to admit, but I genuinely feel like I've found the perfect vehicle with this Si. You immediately get the feeling that the Civic Si is a love letter from Honda to people who enjoy driving. A vehicle developed by car enthusiasts for car enthusiasts, still equipped with the modern safety features that DoT requires, without sacrificing the driver experience. Each gear change has that satisfying mechanical click to it, every turn of the wheel feels tight and responsive, and plenty of power when you need it. As long as I keep my foot out of it, I still even manage to get mid 30s on fuel economy. Before this car, I already respected Honda for their reliability and efficiency, but this car has given me a new love for the brand. EDIT: I've now passed the year mark of ownership, and it still feels just as good as the day I bought it. I'll be driving this until the wheels fall off of it.
5 out of 5 stars
Love my Civic SI
kb24goat,06/10/2015
Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
Overall the 2015 Civic SI is a great vehicle, I use it as my everyday driver commuting 30 miles daily. This is the first Honda I have ever owned and I fell in love as soon as I test drove the car. Because of the short shifts, the car definetely feels faster than it really is, but do not get me wrong I still think it is a little underpowered, but for what I paid for the car, it is … something that I can live with. To me the sedan option seems like a no brainer since either way you still get the same power, and in the sedan you get a very comfortable backseat. The wheels are usually a love or hate thing and to me they are easy on the eyes.
5 out of 5 stars
2015 Si sedan
Mark Lubner,09/29/2015
Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M)
I bought my 2015 Si sedan after hitting a patch of black ice in my 2015 Subary Legacy and crashing it. I chose to go back to Honda because of the interior comfort ( I had a 2007 Civic Si coupe, bought new, which had 140k miles on it, all original-trans, clutch, everything ). I chose the Subaru because of its all wheel drive and hoped for a quieter ride, but what I did not know at the … time, is I prefer smaller cars with a lower ride height. The Legacy's high driver seats made it uncomfortable for me. My 2015 Si sedan has been an utter joy to drive. Its quick and I love revving the engine. I like how Honda took what they did good in my 2007 Civic and improved upon that formula. I'm a HUGE fan of the two-tier dashboard. I missed that funky dash when I had the generic dash in the Subaru. My only gripes about the 2015 Civic are few: The center console armrest is rock hard, with absolutely NO padding on it whatsoever. I have had to resort to using a few small towels to give me some padding ( and am contemplating swapping out the Si's armrest with a 2015 EX-non Si-armrest ). My only other complaint about the car is it would be nice to see the fuel savings/ how many miles you have left in your gas tank, on the smaller screen to the right of the speedometer. Other than that, I recommend the 2015 Civic Si sedan.
Features & SpecsSee all Used 2015 Honda Civic Si specs & features
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
- Frontal Barrier Crash RatingOverall4 / 5Driver4 / 5Passenger4 / 5
- Side Crash RatingOverall5 / 5
- Side Barrier RatingOverall5 / 5Driver5 / 5Passenger4 / 5
- Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsFront Seat5 / 5Back Seat4 / 5
- RolloverRollover4 / 5Dynamic Test ResultNo TipRisk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
- Side Impact TestGood
- Roof Strength TestGood
- Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintGood
- IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
- Moderate Overlap Front TestGood
People who viewed this also viewed
|4.375 average Rating out of 8 reviews.
|Starting at $20,425
|See Inventory
|4.2222223 average Rating out of 9 reviews.
|Starting at $26,520
|See Inventory
|4.7619047 average Rating out of 21 reviews.
|Starting at $20,200
|See Inventory
More about the 2015 Honda Civic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Si Overview
The Used 2015 Honda Civic Si is offered in the following styles: Si 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6M), and Si 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 6M). The Used 2015 Honda Civic Si comes with front wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual. The Used 2015 Honda Civic Si comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What's a good price on a Used 2015 Honda Civic Si?
Price comparisons for Used 2015 Honda Civic Si trim styles:
- The Used 2015 Honda Civic Si Si is priced between $18,995 and$25,998 with odometer readings between 51262 and113205 miles.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which used 2015 Honda Civic Sis are available in my area?
Used 2015 Honda Civic Si Listings and Inventory
There are currently 11 used and CPO 2015 Honda Civic Sis listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,995 and mileage as low as 51262 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a prew-owned vehicle from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a used or CPO vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Honda Civic Si.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Honda Civic Si for sale near you.
Can't find a used 2015 Honda Civic Civic Si you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a used Honda Civic for sale.
Find a used Honda for sale.
Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Civic for sale.
Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale.
Should I lease or buy a 2015 Honda Civic?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Civic lease specials
Related Used 2015 Honda Civic Si info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2011
- Used Chrysler Pacifica 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf 2002
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 1993 For Sale
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2006
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2016 For Sale
- Used Ford Expedition 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- Used BMW 6 Series 2008
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class 2000 For Sale
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 Jaguar F-PACE News
- 2022 F-PACE
- 2022 Kia Sportage
- 2022 Tahoe
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2022
- 2022 Audi A8
- 2022 7 Series
- Honda Insight 2022
- 2022 GLE-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Minivans
- Best Sports Cars
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2022 Lincoln Navigator
- Lincoln Nautilus 2022
- 2022 Lincoln Aviator
- 2022 Lincoln Corsair
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator
- 2021 Lincoln Nautilus
- 2022 Lincoln Aviator
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator
- 2021 Lincoln Navigator
- 2023 Lincoln Aviator
Recommended
- Cadillac CTS 2016 Review
- Infiniti QX60 2016 Hybrid Review
- Nissan Titan 2008 Consumer Reviews
- Dodge Journey 2014 SUV Review
- Ford Taurus 1999 Sedan Features Specs
Other models
- New Ram 1500-Classic for Sale in Germantown, TN
- New Kia Stinger for Sale in Manteca, CA
- New Mini Countryman for Sale in Greenville, MS
- New Hyundai Accent for Sale in Southfield, MI
- New Ford Transit-Connect-Cargo-Van for Sale in Racine, WI
- New GMC Hummer-Ev for Sale in New Orleans, LA
- New Mercedes-Benz A-Class for Sale in Minot, ND
- New BMW X1 for Sale in Newark, NJ
- New BMW 3-Series for Sale in Savage, MN
- New GMC Yukon for Sale in Parkersburg, WV
- New Lexus RC-350 for Sale in Deer Park, TX
- New Mini Convertible for Sale in Paramus, NJ
- New Jaguar F-Type for Sale in Issaquah, WA
- New Toyota Rav4 for Sale in Morristown, TN
- New Nissan Maxima for Sale in Denton, TX
- New Lexus RX-450HL for Sale in American Fork, UT
- New Jeep Grand-Cherokee-L for Sale in Westerville, OH
- New Nissan Leaf for Sale in Batavia, IL
- New Hyundai Sonata-Hybrid for Sale in Lakewood, WA
- New Jeep Renegade for Sale in Benicia, CA
- New Nissan Armada for Sale in Friendswood, TX
- New Toyota Camry-Hybrid for Sale in Douglasville, GA
- New Mercedes-Benz Glc-Class-Coupe for Sale in Enterprise, AL
- New Volkswagen Atlas for Sale in Commerce City, CO
- New GMC Yukon for Sale in Annapolis, MD
- New Toyota Tacoma for Sale in Campbell, CA
- New Honda Accord-Hybrid for Sale in Clermont, FL
- New Mazda CX-9 for Sale in Neenah, WI
- New Mercedes-Benz Sl-Class for Sale in Westlake, OH
- New Hyundai Sonata-Hybrid for Sale in Passaic, NJ