Used 2015 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews
You can't go wrong with Honda
I drove several other brands in this category but kept coming back to Honda Civic. Mazda 3 was sporty and fun to drive but was noisy and had poor visibility due to small windows. Hyundai Elantra seemed unrefined but was cheaper. Honda Civic does a great job across the board. Acceleration is not bad. The car is smooth and quiet. Steering is soft and precise. Lots of features are standard. I love the two tier dash and Navi Assist. Interior is spacious and looks good. Excellent visibility all around. If you are looking for a work horse for long commute with smooth quiet and comfortable ride this is the car you want to consider. Yes excellent MPG that nobody else can beat.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Choices
I'm a long time Honda fan, returning to the fold. End of the day, there are STILL no free lunches. When you look at the Accord EX-L and the Civic EX-L, you will simply give up speed and size to gain MPG and dollars. Fit and finish of materials are good. The array of technological controls are mind-boggling; if that is cool to you, at this price point I can't see where you'd do better. Bottom line, is the juice worth the squeeze? All in (no games on trade-ins), Accord EX-L w/4cyl, $10,400 for three years of lease ownership. The Civic is $8600, plus 10-12% savings in gas/ins. Hard to justify it.
I really really like this car
I bought this car because it looks fantastic and is fun to drive. I know it's not as fast and/or doesn't handle as well as the WRX/GTI/Focus St etc etc, but that most certainly does not disqualify it from being a great value. I honestly think it looks better than the other cars mentioned, and a big reason is the re-styled front. The new 18" wheels also look great, I'm a huge fan. The interior is very nice as well, the touch screen radio works great, and the side view and rear view cameras are a huge help when driving. As far as performance, yes it could use a bump. Yes it looks faster than it is. But I don't even drive this car to it's limits, so I am not sure why I need more.
I'm Back in a Honda Again
I've been through a lot of cars in my life, and I'd love to recount them for you all, but there's a character limit here. Instead, let me just say that everything about this car meets or exceeds what I expected, aside from a few small things. The interior is huge, the car is gorgeous, the electronics are beyond what I expected, and the price is very reasonable for a low-end sedan. I'm financing my new Civic, and I have it in "Honda commercial silver", but I already love it. It's smooth, comfortable and quiet. The stereo is great, and the velocity-based audio is a treat. It's getting 37mpg right now, but it's not even broken in. Acceleration and braking are too smooth to be real, and slamming on the brakes or putting the pedal to the metal feel like you're barely changing speed. The smooth changing transmission is amazing for that. No jerky shifting in this auto. I'm dropping about $400 a month on it, and when it's paid off, I'll be happy about that. The seats are comfortable, the touch screen works well, and I would give it a "great" if it weren't for the fact that only iPhones seem to mesh well. Still, bluetooth and USB work excellently with this car. Overall, a quiet, well-controlled environment inside, a beautiful exterior with the chrome bar in the front and the smooth styling, and for a sedan, it's really sexy. There are some "bad" parts though. The trunk is relatively small, compared to say, a Hyundai Sonata, but that's more like a 4-banger Accord. Ultimately, I'd much rather drive my Civic than a Sonata. The backup and right-turn cameras are awesome, but I'm not sure I trust them yet. I'm still really leery of both cameras. The little guide rails given are great, but I just can't hand myself over to the computer and camera and still find myself wrapping my right arm around the passenger seat to look out the back. The pillars in the back are atrociously huge and create giant blind spots, but that's where the right-turn camera comes into play. It really doesn't have the guts that the older Civics did, with its roughly 10 second 0-60, but it does still feel responsive, despite that. The ABS is strong and you never feel the jerky push-pull of older systems, and hitting curves feels just as simple as the 1995 version. All-manual seat adjustment is kinda sad for a car in this range, but it's a tiny quibble, with the ability to raise and lower the seat being a new thing for me, even if I do have to do it manually. It also has a slightly wider turn radius than I expected, but still pretty nice. It also seems to attract bugs, maybe they're turned on by the beauty of the front end, which is far better than model years newer and older. Overall, these minor issues are extremely minor, while the positives are huge. If you want a new car that will save you money on gas for a relatively low price, this is absolutely the way to go. Keep the eco on, drive the speed limit, and ignore the jerks who want to get to work a whole 3 minutes earlier. This is no beastly sports car, but if you're looking for that, you're in the wrong place. If you want something that won't cost you and arm and a leg to use, you've found it. Don't bother leasing; this thing will keep its value far more than most cars. It's smooth, simple, efficient and fun to drive. There are so many things I like and so few I don't, give it a test drive at least before the 2016s ruin the look for you.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
No concerns whatsoever with this '15 Civic
I'm getting 34 mpg with a mixture of city and highway driving. Comfortable ride. It's pushing 100 degrees daily in Memphis right now, and the A/C is strong on this little car. I use it to commute about 50 miles per day. The tech is great. Great car for the money.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Civic
Related Used 2015 Honda Civic info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic