Used 2015 Honda Civic Consumer Reviews

James , 10/23/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)

26 of 27 people found this review helpful

I've been through a lot of cars in my life, and I'd love to recount them for you all, but there's a character limit here. Instead, let me just say that everything about this car meets or exceeds what I expected, aside from a few small things. The interior is huge, the car is gorgeous, the electronics are beyond what I expected, and the price is very reasonable for a low-end sedan. I'm financing my new Civic, and I have it in "Honda commercial silver", but I already love it. It's smooth, comfortable and quiet. The stereo is great, and the velocity-based audio is a treat. It's getting 37mpg right now, but it's not even broken in. Acceleration and braking are too smooth to be real, and slamming on the brakes or putting the pedal to the metal feel like you're barely changing speed. The smooth changing transmission is amazing for that. No jerky shifting in this auto. I'm dropping about $400 a month on it, and when it's paid off, I'll be happy about that. The seats are comfortable, the touch screen works well, and I would give it a "great" if it weren't for the fact that only iPhones seem to mesh well. Still, bluetooth and USB work excellently with this car. Overall, a quiet, well-controlled environment inside, a beautiful exterior with the chrome bar in the front and the smooth styling, and for a sedan, it's really sexy. There are some "bad" parts though. The trunk is relatively small, compared to say, a Hyundai Sonata, but that's more like a 4-banger Accord. Ultimately, I'd much rather drive my Civic than a Sonata. The backup and right-turn cameras are awesome, but I'm not sure I trust them yet. I'm still really leery of both cameras. The little guide rails given are great, but I just can't hand myself over to the computer and camera and still find myself wrapping my right arm around the passenger seat to look out the back. The pillars in the back are atrociously huge and create giant blind spots, but that's where the right-turn camera comes into play. It really doesn't have the guts that the older Civics did, with its roughly 10 second 0-60, but it does still feel responsive, despite that. The ABS is strong and you never feel the jerky push-pull of older systems, and hitting curves feels just as simple as the 1995 version. All-manual seat adjustment is kinda sad for a car in this range, but it's a tiny quibble, with the ability to raise and lower the seat being a new thing for me, even if I do have to do it manually. It also has a slightly wider turn radius than I expected, but still pretty nice. It also seems to attract bugs, maybe they're turned on by the beauty of the front end, which is far better than model years newer and older. Overall, these minor issues are extremely minor, while the positives are huge. If you want a new car that will save you money on gas for a relatively low price, this is absolutely the way to go. Keep the eco on, drive the speed limit, and ignore the jerks who want to get to work a whole 3 minutes earlier. This is no beastly sports car, but if you're looking for that, you're in the wrong place. If you want something that won't cost you and arm and a leg to use, you've found it. Don't bother leasing; this thing will keep its value far more than most cars. It's smooth, simple, efficient and fun to drive. There are so many things I like and so few I don't, give it a test drive at least before the 2016s ruin the look for you.