Consumer Rating
(157)
2010 Honda Accord Crosstour Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy seating, carlike driving dynamics, quiet cabin, available all-wheel drive.
  • Compromised cargo capacity, button-heavy center stack, controversial styling.
List Price Range
$8,200 - $12,995
Used Accord Crosstour for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you like the Accord sedan but want more room and/or all-wheel drive, the 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour is worth a look. Otherwise, a more versatile crossover SUV will likely serve you better.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour is indeed a cross between multiple genres. Like many crossover SUVs, it's based on a sedan; unlike true crossovers, though, the Accord Crosstour doesn't offer the versatility of a wagon or SUV. Think of it as a V6-powered Accord hatchback with marginally increased ground clearance and available all-wheel drive, and you'll get the idea. Whether consumers will get onboard with this unusual concept remains to be seen.

The problem for Honda is that the marketplace is teeming with crossovers that offer far more cargo capacity than the Accord Crosstour, and often a third row of seating as well (unavailable on the Honda). With just 51.3 cubic feet of maximum space behind the front seats, the Crosstour can barely haul more than the compact Toyota Matrix. The Crosstour's closest things to direct competitors, the Subaru Outback and Toyota Venza, are good for at least 70 cubic feet. Furthermore, crossover models like the Mazda CX-9 and even Honda's own Pilot boast both more room and a third-row seat.

Honda knows this, of course, yet it decided to build the Crosstour anyway. The idea is that there are consumers out there who want the beefier image of a crossover along with the sleek roof line of something like an Acura ZDX or BMW X6. To this end, the Crosstour's styling has aroused some controversy, particularly its rather prominent front end, but we can't deny that it's got a different look. Maybe that will give the Crosstour added appeal amid the sea of look-alike crossovers currently on sale.

So what we have here is essentially a funky-looking, high-riding Accord with extra room in back. That might be just the ticket for those who like the Accord sedan but find its styling too staid and its conventional trunk too limiting. However, we'd encourage shoppers to look closely at the abovementioned crossover SUVs too, as well as the Toyota Highlander (which also has a third-row seat). Time will tell whether the 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour is a crossover hit or the result of crossed signals.

2010 Honda Accord Crosstour models

The 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour is a crossover wagon available in EX and EX-L trim levels. The EX comes standard with 17-inch wheels, foglights, a sunroof, power front seats (10-way driver, four-way passenger), a multifunction steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control with second-row vents, a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback and a seven-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer and an auxiliary audio jack.

The EX-L trim level adds 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver-seat memory functions, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a cargo cover, Bluetooth and an upgraded stereo with a USB port and satellite radio. The lone option is a navigation system. It's only available on EX-L models, and it includes voice-activated controls and a back-up camera.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour debuts as a crossover wagon version of Honda's venerable midsize sedan.

Performance & mpg

Front-wheel drive is standard on the 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour, with all-wheel drive available on the EX-L only. All Crosstours come with a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 271 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive Crosstour went from zero to 60 mph in a class-competitive 7.5 seconds. Fuel economy, according to Honda, is 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway with FWD, 17/25 with AWD.

Safety

All Accord Crosstours come standard with active front seat head restraints, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability control, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Accord Crosstour stopped from 60 mph in a decent 131 feet.

Driving

The 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour is based on the current Accord, which has lost some of the sportiness it was once known for. Add 300 pounds and a higher center of gravity, as the Crosstour does, and the result isn't going to be a sport wagon. Even so, the Crosstour still drives a lot like a regular Accord, and that means accurate steering and predictable handling.

Power from the V6 is adequate, though some drivers might find acceleration to be a bit soft from a stop and the transmission annoyingly hesitant to downshift for highway passing. One notable difference between the Crosstour and Accord is the former's nicely suppressed road noise, a rare trait in a Honda product -- but hopefully the start of a trend. The ride is on the firm side, but acceptably so.

Interior

The 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour's interior will be familiar to anyone who has spent time in the current-generation Accord sedan. It's tightly constructed with high-quality but not outstanding materials. The center stack has a high-tech look, but it's overly cluttered with identical-looking buttons. The optional navigation system adds even more buttons to the party, but its voice-command functionality, high-mounted screen and multipurpose knob are relatively user-friendly.

Despite the Crosstour's teardrop roof line, the backseat provides acceptable head- and legroom for adults. In fact, those two specs are virtually identical to the Accord sedan's. Both front and rear seats are comfortable, though the standard power driver lumbar support is unusually aggressive, for better or worse. There are 25.7 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear seats and 51.3 cubes with the seatbacks folded -- both subpar figures in comparison to more traditional midsize wagons or crossovers.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour.

5(92%)
4(6%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
157 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loving It!
bigjed,03/13/2011
I am loving my Crosstour. I bought the pearl diamond 4 EXL, Sporty look, luxury, Good Sound System, Nice Navi System, as well as Bluetooth. I like the height of the Crosstour, you don't have to kneel down to get into the car, you just slip right on in! When I drive it, it's like riding high, I can see the road. I like it's bulky, strong look. It doesn't look like a cheap Honda. Coming from a BMW that always needing TLC, this Honda is very reliable. Getting use to side view rear mirrors, it's nice that you don't have to break your neck trying to see if cars on on the side of you. This car is for good drivers and one who like quality.....
Excellent Choice
Jay,11/08/2016
EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Purchased used in 2014 with 34k on the record. Has been to date an excellent choice for its reliability, performance and quality. Had its 70k service which took care of 2 recall notices, one regarding passenger airbag and another to correct a software issue affecting the torque converter, also the transmission oil was replaced under warranty. We paid nothing for these conveniences. Just hit 85k in 2017 no mechanical issues, problems or disappointments. Over 100k miles now, zero issues,
best car i have ever had
schwarzste,08/27/2011
Had a 2005 accord leather v-6 which was great. Then switched to Subaru legacy to save a few bucks. Subaru was great but small, felt like I was putting the car on like a pair of pants. Decided to go back to Honda for comfort. Saw a great deal on the crosstour lease. drove it and loved it!! 375.00 nothing down with 16k a year lease. Went with 2 WD and cloth to save a few bucks. Could not be happier with the car. Actually too happy I am at 3000 miles after 2 months. Decent gas milage 21 MPH around town, got 27 driving from Philly to NY city a few weeks ago. Comfy and quite plenty of room. Only complaint is the head rest, leans too far forward. they need to fix this.
Would buy it all over again
tallmke,12/26/2013
After reaching 250000 trouble free miles on my CRV I decided to look for a different car. The Pilot seemed too big and I wanted something a little larger than the CRV, this was it. I'm 6'4" and fit very well in the Crosstour. Love the AWD, the Navi, bluetooth, great power and room. I like the height too, my 95 year old grandfather can get in and out with ease. The shock towers limit the cargo with a bit, but not a huge deal. Would be nice to be able to change the Navi voice, "she" sounds a little naggy sometimes. Only problem was with the dealer, Certified Used from Hidy Honda in OH. TERRIBLE. Would never buy a car from them again. Needed rear brakes after 6000 miles.
See all 157 reviews of the 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Marginal
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour

Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour Overview

The Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour is offered in the following submodels: Accord Crosstour Hatchback. Available styles include EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX-L is priced between $11,997 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 74267 and109908 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour EX is priced between $8,200 and$8,200 with odometer readings between 103468 and103468 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstours are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2010 Accord Crosstours listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,200 and mileage as low as 74267 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour.

Can't find a used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstours you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Accord Crosstour for sale - 2 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $21,351.

Find a used Honda for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,350.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Accord Crosstour for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,929.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 2 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,691.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

