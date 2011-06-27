Vehicle overview

The 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour is indeed a cross between multiple genres. Like many crossover SUVs, it's based on a sedan; unlike true crossovers, though, the Accord Crosstour doesn't offer the versatility of a wagon or SUV. Think of it as a V6-powered Accord hatchback with marginally increased ground clearance and available all-wheel drive, and you'll get the idea. Whether consumers will get onboard with this unusual concept remains to be seen.

The problem for Honda is that the marketplace is teeming with crossovers that offer far more cargo capacity than the Accord Crosstour, and often a third row of seating as well (unavailable on the Honda). With just 51.3 cubic feet of maximum space behind the front seats, the Crosstour can barely haul more than the compact Toyota Matrix. The Crosstour's closest things to direct competitors, the Subaru Outback and Toyota Venza, are good for at least 70 cubic feet. Furthermore, crossover models like the Mazda CX-9 and even Honda's own Pilot boast both more room and a third-row seat.

Honda knows this, of course, yet it decided to build the Crosstour anyway. The idea is that there are consumers out there who want the beefier image of a crossover along with the sleek roof line of something like an Acura ZDX or BMW X6. To this end, the Crosstour's styling has aroused some controversy, particularly its rather prominent front end, but we can't deny that it's got a different look. Maybe that will give the Crosstour added appeal amid the sea of look-alike crossovers currently on sale.

So what we have here is essentially a funky-looking, high-riding Accord with extra room in back. That might be just the ticket for those who like the Accord sedan but find its styling too staid and its conventional trunk too limiting. However, we'd encourage shoppers to look closely at the abovementioned crossover SUVs too, as well as the Toyota Highlander (which also has a third-row seat). Time will tell whether the 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour is a crossover hit or the result of crossed signals.