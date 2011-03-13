Vehicle overview

It's difficult to place the 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour into a category. It's bigger and taller than a midsize sedan, but smaller than a compact crossover SUV. It's as if Goldilocks got even more high-maintenance and went looking for a cross between a sedan, wagon and crossover. The result isn't wholly satisfying, and the Accord Crosstour loses some of the best attributes of each of its influences.

As its name implies, the Crosstour is based on the current Accord sedan. It measures 7.6 inches taller and sports a hatchback instead of a trunk. On the upside, the hatchback design gives the Crosstour more cargo capacity than the sedan, and loading bulky items is easier thanks to its wider opening. The Crosstour is also available with all-wheel drive (not offered on the sedan) and benefits from a quieter cabin and a standard V6 engine.

But the quest to offer a little of everything keeps the Crosstour from doing anything really well. When you compare the 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour to top compact crossover SUVs, its shortcomings are readily apparent. In nearly every case, these alternatives outpace the Crosstour in utility and convenience, while still driving more like a car than a truck. Many of these models also have lower base pricing. Only in rear legroom does the Crosstour hold a notable advantage. As crossovers go, the Accord Crosstour might be a little too much car and not enough SUV.

As a result, the Crosstour also loses out to its main competitors: the similarly conceived and sized 2011 Subaru Outback and 2011 Toyota Venza. Both hold more gear and are available in more affordable versions with four-cylinder engines. All things considered, it'll take a special type of Goldilocks to gravitate toward the 2011 Honda Crosstour's unique (if not polarizing) styling and marginal appeal over many other choices.

The Crosstour is the right kind of package for many, yet it's not the best in its newly emerging segment. Compared to its competition, it emphasizes passenger comfort rather than multidimensional utility. Then again, perhaps this is actually the right setup for a car-based crossover.