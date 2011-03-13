Used 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour
Pros & Cons
- Roomy seating
- carlike driving dynamics
- quiet cabin
- available all-wheel drive.
- Compromised cargo capacity
- button-heavy center stack
- controversial styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour provides more versatility and utility than a standard Accord sedan, but most crossover SUVs and wagons are better choices.
Vehicle overview
It's difficult to place the 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour into a category. It's bigger and taller than a midsize sedan, but smaller than a compact crossover SUV. It's as if Goldilocks got even more high-maintenance and went looking for a cross between a sedan, wagon and crossover. The result isn't wholly satisfying, and the Accord Crosstour loses some of the best attributes of each of its influences.
As its name implies, the Crosstour is based on the current Accord sedan. It measures 7.6 inches taller and sports a hatchback instead of a trunk. On the upside, the hatchback design gives the Crosstour more cargo capacity than the sedan, and loading bulky items is easier thanks to its wider opening. The Crosstour is also available with all-wheel drive (not offered on the sedan) and benefits from a quieter cabin and a standard V6 engine.
But the quest to offer a little of everything keeps the Crosstour from doing anything really well. When you compare the 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour to top compact crossover SUVs, its shortcomings are readily apparent. In nearly every case, these alternatives outpace the Crosstour in utility and convenience, while still driving more like a car than a truck. Many of these models also have lower base pricing. Only in rear legroom does the Crosstour hold a notable advantage. As crossovers go, the Accord Crosstour might be a little too much car and not enough SUV.
As a result, the Crosstour also loses out to its main competitors: the similarly conceived and sized 2011 Subaru Outback and 2011 Toyota Venza. Both hold more gear and are available in more affordable versions with four-cylinder engines. All things considered, it'll take a special type of Goldilocks to gravitate toward the 2011 Honda Crosstour's unique (if not polarizing) styling and marginal appeal over many other choices.
The Crosstour is the right kind of package for many, yet it's not the best in its newly emerging segment. Compared to its competition, it emphasizes passenger comfort rather than multidimensional utility. Then again, perhaps this is actually the right setup for a car-based crossover.
Honda Accord Crosstour models
The 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour crossover wagon is available in EX and EX-L trim levels. The EX comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, a sunroof, keyless entry, power front seats (10-way driver, four-way passenger), a multifunction tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control with second-row vents, a 60/40-split-folding rear seatback and a seven-speaker audio system with a six-CD changer and auxiliary audio jack.
The EX-L trim level adds 18-inch wheels, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver seat memory functions, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a cargo cover, Bluetooth and an upgraded stereo with a USB port and satellite radio. The sole option for the EX-L is a voice-activated navigation system paired with a rearview camera.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour is offered in front-wheel drive as standard, with all-wheel drive available on the EX-L. Every Crosstour is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 271 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is the only available transmission.
In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive Crosstour accelerated from zero to 60 mph in a class-competitive 7.5 seconds. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg in combined driving for front-wheel-drive models. Opting for AWD drops the highway figure by 1 mpg.
Safety
Standard safety features for all 2011 Honda Accord Crosstours include active front-seat head restraints, antilock disc brakes with brake assist, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the Crosstour stopped from 60 mph in a decent 131 feet.
The Crosstour has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash-testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) resulted in a perfect five out of five stars in all front and side categories. Likewise, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety gave it the best possible rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side crash protection, but the second-worst score of "Marginal" in the roof-strength test.
Driving
Like the standard Accord, the Crosstour benefits from accurate steering and predictable handling. But its additional 300 pounds and higher center of gravity put a damper on most sporting intentions. Power output from the V6 is adequate, but the transmission tends to delay driver inputs and hesitates to downshift when passing slower traffic. The Crosstour is a fine highway cruiser thanks to a comfortable ride quality and a quiet cabin at speed.
Interior
The interior of the 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour is nearly identical to the Accord sedan on which it is based. The quality of materials is about average for the segment. One of our biggest gripes from last year's model was the overabundance of buttons on the center stack. This year, Honda has made a slight revision by grouping all of the climate controls closer to the driver for a more intuitive layout. But the sheer number of buttons is still daunting, and adding the navigation system further complicates the matter. Fortunately, the combination of a high-mounted screen, voice activation and a multipurpose control knob serves to simplify operation of the many systems.
The cabin itself is roomy enough to transport adult-size passengers, with acceptable head- and legroom in the front and rear seats. The seats themselves are comfortable and supportive, though some may find the lumbar support a bit too aggressive. Cargo capacity is unimpressive, with only 25.7 cubic feet of storage space behind the rear seats and 51.3 cubes with them folded (intrusive wells for the rear wheels don't help). More traditional wagons and crossovers can accommodate quite a bit more.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Honda has really missed the boat on promoting the crosstour. It has been classed with the Toyota Venza and Subaru, but unless you really need the few extra cubic feet of cargo, there is no comparison. This is the nicest road trip vehicle I have ever purchased including 3 bmw's and 2 cadillacs. Trip right out of the box to Florida from Pa and got 28 Mpg and an incredible ride and this is 4wd. If word really got out on this car there wouldn't be any on the lot. Also $34,920 list price went down to $29,900 plus sales tx and title! We decided to look at this car initially because our son's 2009 Accord V6 Coupe has been such an incredible car.
This will be wife's car.We wanted something that was easy to enter and exit, rode smooth and had an easy access for loading groceries etc. My wife carries several large plastic containers for work and arts and craft supplies. We both have bad backs and I am 6'2" and find it painful to get in and out of most cars. We considered a Honda Coupe for my wife but it is smaller inside than it appears. We did not want an SUV or truck like vehicle. The Crosstour fills our needs very well and is very comfortable and roomy. Everyone thinks it is very expensive when they see the Ivory leather interior. It's an Accord so it will be very reliable.
You have to see this car in person to see how gorgeous it really is, inside and out. Kudos to the designers for thinking outside of the box and designing a sleek, good looking "crossover" vehicle. The inside fit and finish is luxurious, gorgeous leather, burled wood trim. The controls are simple, easy to read and use. The entire cabin is very spacious, including the back seats - super comfortable and plenty of leg room. The drive is so quiet and ultra smooth - like driving on glass.
I was considering Accord, Lexus RX, or BMW 3 series. I painstakingly checked reviews on all these cars, still not thinking of the Crosstour because I planned to buy a used car as I've always done. Then I realized I could afford a new CT, and from the test drive I loved it! Not to mention it was the best reviewed of all the cars I checked. It is so quiet I almost forget I'm driving it, but if I want to accelerate and feel the power it's there. Perfect cabin size IMO- we have three small dogs, go on regular roadtrips, and carry around photo gear. This car couldn't be better for our lifestyle. Stylish, comfortable, practical to own, and just plain cool. Great value and feels luxurious!
Features & Specs
|EX 4dr Hatchback
3.5L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|271 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Hatchback
3.5L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|271 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.5L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|271 hp @ 6200 rpm
|EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation
3.5L 6cyl 5A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|271 hp @ 6200 rpm
FAQ
Is the Honda Accord Crosstour a good car?
Is the Honda Accord Crosstour reliable?
Is the 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour?
The least-expensive 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour is the 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,990.
Other versions include:
- EX 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $29,990
- EX-L 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $32,890
- EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $34,340
- EX-L 4dr Hatchback AWD w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $36,540
- EX-L 4dr Hatchback w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $35,090
What are the different models of Honda Accord Crosstour?
