Used 2011 Honda Accord Crosstour for Sale Near Me

Honda has really missed the boat on promoting the crosstour. It has been classed with the Toyota Venza and Subaru, but unless you really need the few extra cubic feet of cargo, there is no comparison. This is the nicest road trip vehicle I have ever purchased including 3 bmw's and 2 cadillacs. Trip right out of the box to Florida from Pa and got 28 Mpg and an incredible ride and this is 4wd. If word really got out on this car there wouldn't be any on the lot. Also $34,920 list price went down to $29,900 plus sales tx and title! We decided to look at this car initially because our son's 2009 Accord V6 Coupe has been such an incredible car.

