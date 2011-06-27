Used 2010 GMC Yukon SLE Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390/546 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Heavy-Duty Trailering Packageyes
SLE Exterior Appearance Packageyes
SLE-2 Equipment Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Playeryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room41.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room64.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear heater unityes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
20" x 8.5" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Carbon Black Metallic Paintyes
Power Sunroofyes
P265/70R17 All-Season, Blackwall Tiresyes
17" x 7.5" Bright Aluminum Sport Wheelsyes
Red Jewel Tintcoat Paintyes
20" x 8.5" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5584 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach17.2 degrees
Maximum payload1774 lbs.
Angle of departure21.9 degrees
Length202.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height76.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Storm Gray Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow (Fleet)
  • Tangier Orange (Fleet)
  • Doeskin Tan (Fleet)
  • Woodland Green (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth
  • Ebony (Fleet), vinyl
  • Light Tan, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P265/70R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
