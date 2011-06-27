Used 2002 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews

Excellent Value Denali2002 , 01/24/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Perfect SUV for a family of five, surprisingly MPG's is not as bad as we were expecting...average 16-17 with the 6.0L. Handles great in the Wisconsin winter roads. Report Abuse

Great Rig mcinpdx , 06/12/2012 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought my 02 Yukon 6 months ago, and love it. Yes, she's a little thirsty (14/18), but it's like driving a Cadillac on a 4x4 frame (w/ a tighter turning radius!) Fun to drive, safe in a wreck, and the easiest interior configuration I've ever used. As a gig musician, I'm always loading/unloading varying amounts of gear. This rig is so easy to pull seats out, rearrange space, etc.

Love it! dutch91 , 07/15/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this truck at an off lease five years ago. Just got back from a 4000 mile road trip with no issues (115,000 miles with just routine maintainance). Nice leather interior, stylish exterior (with 20" rims from 2007 Yukon) plenty of 12v outlets & plenty of power (with the 5.7L you hardly know your trailer is back there). Fuel milage (not great) beats my friends with Lexus G470 and Lincoln Navigator with 16-18 mpg. Before my big road trip, I overhauled the brakes, plugs, belts, filters, hoses etc. Hadn't done the brakes in 60,000 miles and I was amazed to see that the massive rear brakes had about 60% life left on them and the original plugs were almost like new.

Too old for an SUV Charlotte Morean , 11/22/2006 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This has served me well but need a smaller car. I'm 75 years old and friends my age don't like to drive with me because they can't get into it. Also, the tailgate is getting to be too much for me.