Used 2002 GMC Yukon Consumer Reviews
Excellent Value
Perfect SUV for a family of five, surprisingly MPG's is not as bad as we were expecting...average 16-17 with the 6.0L. Handles great in the Wisconsin winter roads.
Great Rig
Bought my 02 Yukon 6 months ago, and love it. Yes, she's a little thirsty (14/18), but it's like driving a Cadillac on a 4x4 frame (w/ a tighter turning radius!) Fun to drive, safe in a wreck, and the easiest interior configuration I've ever used. As a gig musician, I'm always loading/unloading varying amounts of gear. This rig is so easy to pull seats out, rearrange space, etc.
Love it!
Bought this truck at an off lease five years ago. Just got back from a 4000 mile road trip with no issues (115,000 miles with just routine maintainance). Nice leather interior, stylish exterior (with 20" rims from 2007 Yukon) plenty of 12v outlets & plenty of power (with the 5.7L you hardly know your trailer is back there). Fuel milage (not great) beats my friends with Lexus G470 and Lincoln Navigator with 16-18 mpg. Before my big road trip, I overhauled the brakes, plugs, belts, filters, hoses etc. Hadn't done the brakes in 60,000 miles and I was amazed to see that the massive rear brakes had about 60% life left on them and the original plugs were almost like new.
Too old for an SUV
This has served me well but need a smaller car. I'm 75 years old and friends my age don't like to drive with me because they can't get into it. Also, the tailgate is getting to be too much for me.
Happy
I leased it 1st then bought it. This suv great , roomy,confortable,strong,tows anything,reliable,great looking. Only replaced wear and tear things, nothing ever major. sold it with 100000mi, and was still going strong . great suv.
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon
Related Used 2002 GMC Yukon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana