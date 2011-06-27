Estimated values
2002 GMC Yukon Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,040
|$2,720
|$3,069
|Clean
|$1,865
|$2,487
|$2,810
|Average
|$1,516
|$2,020
|$2,292
|Rough
|$1,167
|$1,553
|$1,775
Estimated values
2002 GMC Yukon SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,165
|$3,166
|$3,682
|Clean
|$1,979
|$2,894
|$3,371
|Average
|$1,609
|$2,351
|$2,750
|Rough
|$1,239
|$1,807
|$2,129
Estimated values
2002 GMC Yukon SLE 2WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,914
|$2,681
|$3,075
|Clean
|$1,750
|$2,451
|$2,816
|Average
|$1,423
|$1,991
|$2,297
|Rough
|$1,095
|$1,530
|$1,778