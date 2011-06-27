  1. Home
2013 GMC Yukon XL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine passengers
  • class-leading interior space
  • smooth road manners
  • attractive interior with quality materials
  • powerful 6.2-liter V8 in the Denali.
  • Third-row seat is bulky and doesn't fold into the floor
  • long braking distances
  • portly curb weight hampers handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's massive and its third-row seats don't fold flat, but the 2013 GMC Yukon XL is an excellent choice for large families who need a full-size SUV with maximum seating, towing and cargo capacities.

Vehicle overview

Crossover SUVs, thanks to their superior fuel economy and comfort, have largely replaced traditional SUVs in the marketplace. But if you still truly require a vehicle that can carry nine adults, provide an abundance of cargo space and tow a huge trailer or boat, then the 3-ton 2013 GMC Yukon XL might be the right vehicle for you.

Given its size and potent engine lineup, the Yukon XL's ability to handle these tasks should come as no surprise. What is somewhat astonishing is the big ute's all-around refinement, which is exemplified by its smooth ride and handsome, quiet cabin. Of course, there are downsides to driving something as enormous as the Yukon XL, most notably maneuvering in tight quarters and its abysmal fuel economy. We also have to ding the Yukon XL for its 50/50-split third-row seat, which has to be removed and stashed somewhere (rather than simply folded down into the floor) to optimize cargo capacity.

Other than its Cadillac Escalade ESV and Chevy Suburban cousins, the 2013 GMC Yukon XL has few peers. The 2013 Ford Expedition EL offers the distinct advantage of a fold-flat third row, but seats only eight passengers and is a little down on power compared to the GMC's trio of engine options. The 2013 Toyota Sequoia has power to spare, but only seats eight passengers and offers less cargo room.

Should you be in the majority of SUV shoppers who don't need the Yukon's heavy-duty skill set, we strongly suggest considering a large crossover like GMC's own 2013 Acadia or Mazda's CX-9. But if you require maximum seating, cargo and towing capacity at the same time, it doesn't get much better than the GMC Yukon XL.

2013 GMC Yukon XL models

The 2013 GMC Yukon XL full-size SUV is available in 1500 and heavy-duty 2500 models, which are available in three trim levels: SLE, SLT and Denali (1500 only). The Yukon XL comes standard with an eight-person seating capacity, but an available 40/20/40 front bench increases that to nine.

The base SLE trim comes well-equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, recovery hooks, running boards, full power accessories, keyless entry, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat (with six-way power adjustments for the driver), dual-zone manual climate control, rear seat air-conditioning, a trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack. The SLT adds power front bucket seats, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, a premium Bose sound system with nine speakers, power-adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror (with a built-in rearview camera) and rear park assist.

The top-shelf Denali gains unique styling touches that include lower-body cladding and a unique grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, a blind-spot monitoring system, a power liftgate, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats with a power-folding feature, a larger display for the rearview camera, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with digital music storage.

Some of the upper trims' standard features are available as options on the lower trims. Other options (depending on trim) include 20- and 22-inch wheels, power-retractable running boards, a sunroof, second-row captain's chairs and a twin-screen rear-seat entertainment system.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the GMC Yukon XL receives no changes of note.

Performance & mpg

Three V8s see duty in the Yukon XL. Most versions come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 that makes 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque. All 1500 engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. In Edmunds testing of the mechanically identical Chevrolet Suburban, this engine powered it from zero to 60 in 9 seconds, a respectable time.

Yukon 2500 models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 352 hp and 382 lb-ft of torque. This larger V8 is also mated to a six-speed automatic, though this one's geared for enhanced towing capability.

The Yukon XL Denali features a more powerful 6.2-liter V8 that's rated at 403 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. Two- and four-wheel-drive versions of the Yukon XL are available except on the Denali, which is equipped with an all-wheel-drive system that doesn't have low-range gearing.

Fuel mileage ratings range from 15 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 17 mpg combined for the Yukon XL 1500 with the 5.3-liter V8/2WD powertrain down to 10/15/12 for the Yukon XL 2500 4WD. Properly equipped, a Yukon XL 2500 can tow up to 9,600 pounds.

Safety

Stability control is standard, as are antilock disc brakes, side curtain airbags, front side airbags and an updated version of OnStar. A blind-spot alert system is standard on the Denali and optional on the SLT.

In government crash tests, the 2013 GMC Yukon XL received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for both overall frontal and side protection. The lower overall total score is due to the Yukon's rollover rating. In Edmunds brake testing, the related Suburban SUV stopped from 60 mph in 145 feet, a long distance even for a large SUV.

Driving

With its big V8, the 2013 GMC Yukon XL feels fairly quick for such a large vehicle. That's especially true for the top-of-the-line Denali with the 403-hp 6.2-liter engine under its hood. The trade-off, of course, is poor fuel economy that just barely breaks into the double digits. On the move, the Yukon XL's suspension provides a comfortable ride that, combined with the relatively quiet interior, makes the Yukon XL a fine road trip machine. As expected, though, this SUV is far from nimble, and handling suffers due to its massive curb weight.

Interior

Though it may not be as stylish as some of GMC's more recent models, the Yukon's passenger cabin is still handsome and well made. Furthermore, controls and gauges are both easy to see and simple to operate.

Arguably the strongest selling point for the 2013 GMC Yukon XL is an interior that offers seating for up to nine passengers, a number bested only by full-size vans. Seating arrangements include a choice of a 40/20/40-split bench or buckets up front, with a 60/40-split bench or a pair of captain's chairs in the second row. The three-person third-row seat is standard.

The Yukon XL's cavernous cabin also offers plenty of cargo room, with nearly 49 cubic feet of room behind the third row and a whopping 137.4 cubic feet with the third-row seats removed and the second-row seats folded. Unfortunately, you'll need to yank out and store both halves of that third-row seat in order to make use of all that space, a process that requires no small amount of muscle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 GMC Yukon XL.

5(80%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3 Years in a Yukon and I loved it!
Chris C,08/07/2016
Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
My mom leased a 2013 Yukon XL Denali with 4wd in either August or July of 2013 as a replacement for our 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that me and my two brothers grew up in. The Yukon was comfy and had plenty of space for the six people in my family and a dog. The heated seats were great for bitterly cold New England winters, and the 4wd was great in the rain and snow. The car was very reliable, and aside from scheduled matinence, the car only had two instances of emergency repairs when just the brakes needed to be re-calibrated, and the dealership was very helpful and fixed the problem easily. Materials wise, the dashboard, I thought, felt a bit cheap as it was made entirely of hard plastics, but the plastics all looked nice and held together nicely and never chipped or cracked. All of the places where you would rest your arms and hands were nicely padded (aside from the third row) and all of the seats were very comfortable, although I thought the driver and passenger seats could have used a bit more side bolstering but were comfortable none the less. The car was very safe as well, with a backup camera with good quality, very responsive parking sensors, good blind spot monitoring, and just giving the size of that car would make it safe if you were to get in a crash in one. The car ride and handled well, the steering could be defined as a bit numb, but it must be for a car of its size. The car accelerated stupendously for its size and braking was fine. Two complaints I have for the car's performance are that I thought that the headlights were not too bright, though I am comparing them to halogen projector beam lights, but they do suffice nicely, and that the accelerator could be a bit touchy and could take some time to get used to, but once you did it was nothing. All of the electronics worked splendidly, the touch screen was very responsive and Bluetooth worked fine, that navigation system could be annoying to work with when in crowded city streets, but it usually worked fine. This was the first car that I drove when I got my permit and the more time I spent driving it, the more I came to like it! It was a solidly built American body on frame SUV and it made me feel very safe when in it, and I loved going fast down the highway in it. However the Yukon's lease ran up this August and instead of buying it, my mom leased a 2016 Toyota Sequoia and it is a good car, but there are still things I liked better about the Yukon that the Sequoia. The Yukon proved that it was a good, reliable, and useful car that will suit any large family and all of their needs.
Comforts of home
cvb,06/20/2017
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Great vehicle
My Fifth Yukon and Maybe my last
D. Donovan,01/05/2018
SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
This is a great vehicle for larger people - I'm 6'6" and the ease of getting and out is a great benefit. plenty of cargo space, comfy seats fore and aft, and it handles very well. I may never buy another because it isn't driven as much (business supplies a vehicle, a 2013 Tahoe), but if I ever do, it will be another Yukon XL
Must love it...it's my third!!!
SJo,08/17/2016
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
See all 5 reviews of the 2013 GMC Yukon XL
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
403 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover23.7%

More about the 2013 GMC Yukon XL

Used 2013 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The Used 2013 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

