Used 2001 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
2,376 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
- 239,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
- 229,850 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,200
- 234,939 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 225,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999$2,293 Below Market
- 209,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,850
- 181,760 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,995
- 277,654 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,850
- 190,938 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 270,415 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
- 144,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
- 121,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 142,989 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,999
- 218,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,723
- 183,226 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,600
- 97,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,937
- 36,260 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 223,799 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,650$992 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon XL searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL
Read recent reviews for the GMC Yukon XL
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.540 Reviews
Report abuse
dagger7232,09/17/2014
We have owned this truck since 2003 and have driven it far and hard. We currently have 220,000 miles on it and it is still running strong. has plenty of power and we use it to haul our boat a lot. Tough build quality and durability. Only issues we have had is the parking brake light, and the engine knocking a bit but its at 210,000 miles. We do not have the 4x4 but I have a 2003 silverado and the 4x4 has had plenty of issues, so I am assuming this would be true for this model also. However for the two wheel drive nothing drive train related has gone wrong all we do is change oil, brakes, and general maintenance. only issue has been parking break light staying on.
Related GMC Yukon XL info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Decatur GA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD South Portland ME
- Used GMC Terrain Irvine CA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Fremont CA
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Syracuse NY
- Used GMC Envoy Santa Ana CA
- Used GMC Terrain Toledo OH
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Lawrenceville GA
- Used GMC Envoy Hollywood FL
- Used GMC Terrain Montgomery AL
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Terrain 2018 Vancouver WA
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2016 Alexandria VA
- Used GMC Acadia 2012 Washington DC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon