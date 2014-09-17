Used 2001 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

We have owned this truck since 2003 and have driven it far and hard. We currently have 220,000 miles on it and it is still running strong. has plenty of power and we use it to haul our boat a lot. Tough build quality and durability. Only issues we have had is the parking brake light, and the engine knocking a bit but its at 210,000 miles. We do not have the 4x4 but I have a 2003 silverado and the 4x4 has had plenty of issues, so I am assuming this would be true for this model also. However for the two wheel drive nothing drive train related has gone wrong all we do is change oil, brakes, and general maintenance. only issue has been parking break light staying on.

Read more