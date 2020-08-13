Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota

The real Yukon is a pretty XL place. It`s bigger than California, has a much larger population of moose than people and was founded by huge, burly men who survived the long trek north seeking furs and Klondike gold. The 2008 GMC Yukon XL is only slightly smaller than Rhode Island, can sustain a population of up to nine passengers (but probably no moose) and is typically driven on long treks collecting children from school and seeking furniture from Ikea. Plus, its high-end Denali trim level is named after a mountain in Alaska, which is right next to the Yukon Territory. So basically, the similarities are endless. After a complete redesign last year, the Yukon XL receives very minor changes for 2008, with the addition of standard side curtain airbags being the most significant. Otherwise, the same attractive, thoroughly competent full-size SUV remains, providing a comfortable highway cruiser for families who need XL amounts of passenger, cargo and towing capacity. The XL Denali is a luxuriously appointed trim level that, in terms of equipment, slots between the Yukon XL SLT trim level and the Cadillac Escalade ESV. From its chrome grille that resembles the head of a Braun electric razor to its available 20-inch wheels, the Denali also slots in between those two models when it comes to grabbing the attention of fellow motorists. For those who need the utility of a three-row SUV but want more power and luxury without the Escalade`s more ostentatious style, the XL Denali is a good choice. Few vehicles can match the Yukon XL`s nine-passenger maximum capacity and 46 cubic feet of cargo space with all rows of seats in their upright and locked position (except for maybe its Chevy Suburban twin). Furthermore, with up to 9,700 pounds of towing capacity, this big GMC is ready for just about anything you can attach to its hitch. The 2008 GMC Yukon XL is a solid pick for those who need this type of vehicle size and utility, but it may be worth checking out other full-size SUVs like the Ford Expedition EL, which features more adept on-road manners and a fold-flat third-row seat. The 2008 GMC Yukon XL full-size SUV is available in 1500 (half-ton) and 2500 (3/4-ton) models, and available in a base SLE trim level that can be upgraded with an SLT package. The top-shelf Denali is only available in 1500 form. Most folks should be happy with the well-stocked SLE. It comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a cloth interior, power accessories, keyless entry, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat (with six-way power driver seat), dual-zone manual climate control, rear seat air-conditioning, a trip computer and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio. The SLT package adds leather seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, a six-CD changer, power adjustable pedals, remote vehicle starting and rear parking assist. The Denali adds a unique grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front and second-row seats and a premium Bose sound system with a six-CD changer. Options for the standard Yukon include 20-inch wheels, heated seats, a sunroof, a power liftgate and rear park assist (SLE). Options for all trims include a navigation system, power-folding second-row seats, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a rearview camera and a power liftgate. Options for the Denali include a heated steering wheel and 20-inch wheels.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKFK16338J220092

Stock: 10835

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020