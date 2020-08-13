Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

2,376 listings
Yukon XL Reviews & Specs
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    183,600 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $3,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    140,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $3,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    166,966 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,233

    $2,396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    170,437 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,988

    $2,714 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Gray
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    197,473 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,985

    $1,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    167,982 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,800

    $1,811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    199,463 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,988

    $2,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    106,738 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,891

    $1,071 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Light Brown
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    134,687 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,495

    $893 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    186,954 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,331

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    158,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $10,900

    $1,238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in White
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    116,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,996

    $537 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    205,207 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,860

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Red
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    148,218 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,691

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Silver
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    170,941 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,700

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Black
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    99,646 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,900

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in White
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    187,130 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,975

    Details
  • 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in White
    used

    2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    169,504 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL

Read recent reviews for the GMC Yukon XL
Overall Consumer Rating
4.515 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (7%)
Great Family car
Good Truck,09/10/2008
This is the best driving car I have ever had. It is wonderful for trips for families that have more than 4 people. While the gas mileage is not great. I get 18 miles on the highway fully loaded with cargo going 75 MPH with cruise control on. This is not much worse than our old minivan. The AWD makes you feel like you are glued to the road. The optional rear camera is a must. It makes backing out a snap. The turning radius is as good as any sedan. No joke. The interior looks like a Lexus and there is a ton of room. This car is identical to the Escalade except for the grade of leather.
Report abuse
