Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
- 183,600 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$7,995$3,101 Below Market
Billion Car Care Center - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66808J108195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,000$3,095 Below Market
Lee Auto Group - Fort Myers / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16328J141979
Stock: 3184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,966 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,233$2,396 Below Market
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66858J168912
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,437 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,988$2,714 Below Market
Western Slope Toyota - Grand Junction / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66878J181273
Stock: 31031B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- 197,473 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,985$1,563 Below Market
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC16048R205346
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,800$1,811 Below Market
Bill Marsh Buick GMC - Traverse City / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee. This vehicle is offered for sale to the public before it is wholesaled at an auction. This vehicle HAS NOT BEEN MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and is likely to have mechanical defects. We encourage potential buyers to have this vehicle inspected (at the buyer's expense). This vehicle is sold in its current condition with any and all defects. No warranties or guarantees apply to this vehicle. Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee.Call For More Details!Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK668X8J250716
Stock: BM26968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 199,463 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,988$2,018 Below Market
Steve Marsh Ford - Milan / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66808J156165
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,738 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,891$1,071 Below Market
Scott Evans Nissan - Carrollton / Georgia
3RD ROW Seating, REMOTE ENGINE START, Rear SONAR, Rear Seat ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, LEATHER Seats, SIRIUS/XM Satellite Radio, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO Controls, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, HomeLINK UNIVERSAL TRANSCEIVER, POWER Front Seats, HITCH RECEIVER w/Wiring Harness, 17" x 7.5" Bright Aluminum Sport Wheels, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 3rd Row 2-Passenger Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Safe & Sound, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Front Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power Adjustable Brake & Accelerator Pedals, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SLT-1 Marketing Option Package, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Traction control, Ultrasoft Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote. Some features may require a subscription to activate. Some features may require a compatible Smartphone to operate, data usage charges may apply. Online sale prices exclude Georgia sales tax, title transfer fee, and tag registration. Sale prices are subject to change without notice, please verify price and availability prior to visiting the dealership. Vehicle information obtained from multiple sources, dealership not responsible for errors or omissions. Dealer installed accessories not included. Prices are subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC16J78R139626
Stock: P4699A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 134,687 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,495$893 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC16Y18R181027
Stock: 8239
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-27-2018
- 186,954 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,331
Gene Messer Ford of Lubbock - Lubbock / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2008 GMC Yukon XL. This 2008 GMC Yukon XL comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Take home this GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SA, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. More information about the 2008 GMC Yukon XL: The new Yukon family, which was introduced last year, can fill a wide range of roles, domestic or professional, with its capable packaging and tow rating of up to 9700 pounds. It also has a much more stylish, accommodating interior than the vehicle that preceded it--and much of the full-size truck competition--along with a nice, smooth ride. For 2008, the new Hybrid model presents an alternative for those who would prefer a full-size SUV but are torn about the fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with reassuring ride, Range of engines and equipment, new fuel-efficient Hybrid model., and plush interior We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16368R258451
Stock: 8R258451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 158,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$10,900$1,238 Below Market
East Coast Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66838J196871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,996$537 Below Market
Chevrolet of Smithtown - Saint James / New York
Summit White 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4WD, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash/XM Satellite, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Adjustable Brake & Accelerator Pedals, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. Our Sales Department is now open! - Schedule your appointment with us at (631) 983 6974, or use our easy and convenient chat function on our website! At Chevrolet of Smithtown - We make your buying experience worry free. Contact us to find out more, we're here to serve your needs! *Easy, stress free buying process*Finance at your terms, with no payments for up to 90 days available*We can provide a verified condition report on the car,truck, or suv you choose to show you our competitive pricing in the local market* Recent Arrival! Odometer is 25090 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16398R189688
Stock: U10662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 205,207 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,860
C. R. Motor Sales - Hudson / Michigan
Sensibility and practicality define the 2008 GMC Yukon XL 1500! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. The following features are included: adjustable pedals, a roof rack, and power seats. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 350 horsepower, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66818J102390
Stock: 4777A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2018
- 148,218 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$12,691
Driveline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Driveline Motorcars's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali with 148,218mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Onyx Black AWD GMC enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali: The new Yukon family, which was introduced last year, can fill a wide range of roles, domestic or professional, with its capable packaging and tow rating of up to 9700 pounds. It also has a much more stylish, accommodating interior than the vehicle that preceded it--and much of the full-size truck competition--along with a nice, smooth ride. For 2008, the new Hybrid model presents an alternative for those who would prefer a full-size SUV but are torn about the fuel economy. Strengths of this model include plush interior, reassuring ride, new fuel-efficient Hybrid model., and Range of engines and equipment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66818J165439
Stock: 165439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 170,941 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,700
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
The real Yukon is a pretty XL place. It`s bigger than California, has a much larger population of moose than people and was founded by huge, burly men who survived the long trek north seeking furs and Klondike gold. The 2008 GMC Yukon XL is only slightly smaller than Rhode Island, can sustain a population of up to nine passengers (but probably no moose) and is typically driven on long treks collecting children from school and seeking furniture from Ikea. Plus, its high-end Denali trim level is named after a mountain in Alaska, which is right next to the Yukon Territory. So basically, the similarities are endless. After a complete redesign last year, the Yukon XL receives very minor changes for 2008, with the addition of standard side curtain airbags being the most significant. Otherwise, the same attractive, thoroughly competent full-size SUV remains, providing a comfortable highway cruiser for families who need XL amounts of passenger, cargo and towing capacity. The XL Denali is a luxuriously appointed trim level that, in terms of equipment, slots between the Yukon XL SLT trim level and the Cadillac Escalade ESV. From its chrome grille that resembles the head of a Braun electric razor to its available 20-inch wheels, the Denali also slots in between those two models when it comes to grabbing the attention of fellow motorists. For those who need the utility of a three-row SUV but want more power and luxury without the Escalade`s more ostentatious style, the XL Denali is a good choice. Few vehicles can match the Yukon XL`s nine-passenger maximum capacity and 46 cubic feet of cargo space with all rows of seats in their upright and locked position (except for maybe its Chevy Suburban twin). Furthermore, with up to 9,700 pounds of towing capacity, this big GMC is ready for just about anything you can attach to its hitch. The 2008 GMC Yukon XL is a solid pick for those who need this type of vehicle size and utility, but it may be worth checking out other full-size SUVs like the Ford Expedition EL, which features more adept on-road manners and a fold-flat third-row seat. The 2008 GMC Yukon XL full-size SUV is available in 1500 (half-ton) and 2500 (3/4-ton) models, and available in a base SLE trim level that can be upgraded with an SLT package. The top-shelf Denali is only available in 1500 form. Most folks should be happy with the well-stocked SLE. It comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a cloth interior, power accessories, keyless entry, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat (with six-way power driver seat), dual-zone manual climate control, rear seat air-conditioning, a trip computer and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio. The SLT package adds leather seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, a six-CD changer, power adjustable pedals, remote vehicle starting and rear parking assist. The Denali adds a unique grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front and second-row seats and a premium Bose sound system with a six-CD changer. Options for the standard Yukon include 20-inch wheels, heated seats, a sunroof, a power liftgate and rear park assist (SLE). Options for all trims include a navigation system, power-folding second-row seats, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a rearview camera and a power liftgate. Options for the Denali include a heated steering wheel and 20-inch wheels.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16338J220092
Stock: 10835
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 99,646 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,900
Keith Hawthorne Ford - Belmont / North Carolina
Excellent Condition. WAS $17,900. 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Running Boards, Rear Air, Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, newCarTestDrive.com's review says "Cargo space is where the Yukon XL excels.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. OWN THIS YUKON XL WITH CONFIDENCE: 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. THE PERFECT YUKON XL AT THE RIGHT PRICE: Love your vehicle and its price. Reduced from $17,900. KEY FEATURES ON THIS YUKON XL INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards GMC SLT w/4SB with Onyx Black exterior and Ebony interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 320 HP at 5200 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle BEST IN CLASS: GMC YUKON XL: Spacious and Advanced. More Passenger Capacity, More Passenger Legroom and More Cargo Volume behind first, second and third row seats than Ford Expedition EL, Lincoln Navigator L and Toyota Sequoia. With 45.8 cu.ft. of Cargo Space (behind the 3rd Row), the Yukon XL will accommodate the equivalent of 8 carry-on suitcases and 2 sets of golf clubs. Remove the 3rd Row, and Cargo Space doubles to an unreal 90 cu.ft. MORE ABOUT US: What Does Keith Hawthorne Ford Offer Drivers from Belmont, Charlotte, Gastonia, Shelby, Hickory, Mount Holly, NC, and Fort Mill, SC? Truly Exceptional Customer Service from Every Angle and most importantly the Keith Hawthorne Advantage on all new vehicles and certain used vehicles. Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC160X8R182784
Stock: T03027B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 187,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,975
Ray Skillman Northeast Buick GMC - Indianapolis / Indiana
JUST REPRICED FROM $14,975. Entertainment System, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 C. 4x4, Rear Air, Hitch, Chrome Wheels, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD P. PREFERRED PACKAGEWHY BUY FROM USWe have an outstanding reputation because we put the customer first. In fact, we have been voted Dealerrater Dealer of the Year for both Buick and GMC for four years in a row. Whether you're looking for a new Buick or GMC in Indianapolis or you are in the market for a used vehicle near Fishers, Carmel, Greenfield or Greenwood, our friendly sales staff is here to make the vehicle buying process an easy one. Located at the intersection of E.Washington Street and 465, we are minutes from anywhere!OPTION PACKAGESSLT CHROME EDITION includes chrome door handles, chrome mirror caps, (DL3) outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding mirrors, polished exhaust tips (dealer installed), chrome tow hooks (dealer installed), chrome grille (dealer installed) and (RDP) 4-20" x 8.5" polished aluminum wheels, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector, PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (XA7) heated windshield washer fluid system, (CE1) Rainsense front intermittent wipers and (E61) power liftgate with liftglass, SEAT RELEASE, SECOND ROW BENCH, POWER RELEASE ONLY, SEATS, HEATED SECOND ROW, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD/DVD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, TheftLock and 2 slots, upper slot is for DVD/CD/MP3 and lower slot is for CD/MP3 only, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR, ENGINEVEHICLE REVIEWS5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16368J210320
Stock: D8435A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 169,504 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Next2New - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
This 2008 GMC Yukon XL has all the room you could wish for in a vehicle and will keep the kids far enough apart that they should get along!! It does comes nicely equipped with fog lights, luggage rack, rear defrost, rear windshield wipers, sunroof, trailer hitch, wheels-alloy, center console, front bucket seats, rear bench seat, am/fm stereo, CD player, adjustable foot pedals, air conditioning, cruise control, intermittent wipers, leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, power locks, power mirrors, power passenger seat, power windows, remote keyless entry, tilt steering wheel, heated seats, navigation system, roof airbags, satellite radio, trip computer, airbag-driver, airbag-passenger, backup camera, 4 wheel disc brakes, rear backup sensors, side airbags, traction control, vehicle anti-theft, running boards, tachometer, trip odometer, 12V power outlet, floormats, fold down rear seats, passenger assist handle, steering wheel audio controls, steering wheel cruise controls, vanity mirrors, woodgrain trim, remote start, power steering, RWD, and tow package. Stop in today to drive your next new SUV and to speak to one of our sales professionals! We have extended service contracts and financing available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC16J98R212785
Stock: 13700R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
