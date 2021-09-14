  1. Home
2022 GMC Yukon XL

MSRP range: $54,300 - $75,200
2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
MSRP $55,995
Edmunds suggests you pay $58,136
What Should I Pay
At a Glance:
  • 9 Colors
  • 4 Trims
2022 GMC Yukon XL Review
  • Comfortable ride and quiet interior
  • Climate control system is impressive
  • Optional 6.2-liter V8 makes robust power
  • Generous cargo capacity
  • Large size makes it hard to maneuver in tight situations
  • Driver's seat lacks adjustability
  • Ponderous handling
  • Not much different than the less expensive Chevrolet Suburban
  • Denali Performance Black package features larger brakes and dark exterior trim
  • 6.2-liter V8 now available on AT4 trim level
  • Minor changes to various option packages
  • Part of the fifth Yukon generation introduced for 2021
by the Edmunds Experts
04/28/2021
04/28/2021
What is the Yukon?

If you have a sizable family and need to tow on your adventures, chances are you're considering a classic body-on-frame SUV for your next vehicle. Until recently, you would have had to make some sacrifices to get that kind of capability. But vehicles like the 2022 GMC Yukon prove that modern large SUVs don't require the kind of compromises demanded by their forebears.

First, the bad news. Yes, the Yukon is still thirsty, unwieldy around tight corners, and hard to navigate in crowded urban environments. But last year's full redesign introduced a number of under-the-skin upgrades that make this beast easier to tame day to day. A newly independent rear suspension does wonders to ride comfort, and it helps lower the trunk floor for easier cargo access. The stretched wheelbase opens up the third row — fitting adults in the very back for a road trip is no longer considered a violation of the Eighth Amendment. The number of available tech features and driving aids further drive home the impression of the Yukon's embracing of modernity.

There are inherent downsides to driving a large utility vehicle, but the 2022 GMC Yukon proves that many bad habits of body-on-frame SUV can be negated with smart design and attention to detail. After last year's complete overhaul, we don't expect many changes to the 2022 model. So if you're in the market for a well-rounded large SUV, be sure to check out the 2021 GMC Yukon.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The 2022 GMC Yukon is a desirable vehicle if you need a large SUV to transport your family and tow your toys. Redesigned last year, the Yukon introduces a list of improvements to make this big lug easier to drive day to day.

2022 GMC Yukon XL pricing

*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 GMC Yukon XL.

Be the first to write a review
Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$54,300
MPG & Fuel
15 City / 20 Hwy / 17 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 28.0 gal. capacity
Seating
8 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 10-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque: 383 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 225.2 in. / Height: 76.5 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 81.0 in.
Curb Weight: 5633 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 41.5 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment.

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover3 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover21.2%

FAQ

Is the GMC Yukon XL a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Yukon XL both on the road and at the track. You probably care about GMC Yukon XL fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Yukon XL gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 17 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Yukon XL has 41.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Yukon XL. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 GMC Yukon XL?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 GMC Yukon XL:

  • Denali Performance Black package features larger brakes and dark exterior trim
  • 6.2-liter V8 now available on AT4 trim level
  • Minor changes to various option packages
  • Part of the fifth Yukon generation introduced for 2021
Learn more

Is the GMC Yukon XL reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Yukon XL is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Yukon XL. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Yukon XL's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 GMC Yukon XL a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 GMC Yukon XL is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Yukon XL is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 GMC Yukon XL?

The least-expensive 2022 GMC Yukon XL is the 2022 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $54,300.

Other versions include:

  • SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $54,300
  • Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $72,200
  • Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $75,200
  • SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $61,100
  • SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $57,300
  • SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $64,100
  • AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $68,800
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Yukon XL?

If you're interested in the GMC Yukon XL, the next question is, which Yukon XL model is right for you? Yukon XL variants include SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), and SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A). For a full list of Yukon XL models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 GMC Yukon XL

2022 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The 2022 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A), AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A), and SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A). GMC Yukon XL models are available with a 5.3 L-liter gas engine or a 6.2 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 420 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 GMC Yukon XL comes with rear wheel drive, and four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 GMC Yukon XL comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 GMC Yukon XL?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 GMC Yukon XL and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Yukon XL.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 GMC Yukon XL and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Yukon XL featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 GMC Yukon XL?

2022 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

2022 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

2022 GMC Yukon XL AT4 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 10A)

2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Which 2022 GMC Yukon XLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 GMC Yukon XL for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 GMC Yukon XL.

Can't find a new 2022 GMC Yukon XLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new GMC for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,112.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 GMC Yukon XL?

2022 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
17 compined MPG,
15 city MPG/20 highway MPG

2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
16 compined MPG,
14 city MPG/20 highway MPG

2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
16 compined MPG,
13 city MPG/19 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG17
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement5.3 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase134.1 in.
Length225.2 in.
WidthN/A
Height76.5 in.
Curb Weight5633 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 GMC Yukon XL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

