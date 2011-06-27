Vehicle overview

In today's social and economic climate, cruising around in a virtually empty, full-size heavy-duty SUV is about as politically correct as wearing a rabbit fur coat to a PETA convention. Volatile fuel prices and the big appetite of supersized SUVs mean that folks considering the 2010 GMC Yukon XL will likely really need its amazing passenger-, cargo- and trailer-hauling capabilities. Hollywood types who previously employed 6,000-pound utes for little more than dropping off Precious to day care and Fifi to the dog groomer no longer need apply.

Introduced more than seven decades ago under the Suburban name (which its Chevrolet cousin still uses), GMC's brute of a ute stays true to it roots. It still uses a rugged, body-on-frame truck chassis with a solid rear axle and is propelled by a big V8 engine. Yet despite its initially intimidating size, the Yukon XL has amenable road manners, thanks to its easy steering, compliant ride and quiet cabin on long freeway cruises. This year, GMC streamlines things a bit by dropping the sublevels (e.g., SLE1) of the SLE and SLT trims, essentially retaining them as option packages. Other changes include new audio systems (which all have a standard USB port) as well as standard front side airbags.

Few vehicles (apart from its Chevy Suburban twin) can match the Yukon XL's nine-passenger maximum capacity and all-seats-up 46 cubic feet of cargo space. Furthermore, with nearly 10,000 pounds of maximum towing capacity, this big GMC is ready for just about anything you can attach to its hitch. The Ford Expedition EL boasts a fold-flat rear seat and dimensions similar to the Suburban's, but it seats only eight and is shy on horsepower compared to the GMC. There's also the Toyota Sequoia, which has plenty of brawn but not as much room as the Suburban. For those who have massive passenger, hauling and towing requirements, it doesn't get much better than the 2010 GMC Yukon XL.