Consumer Rating
(3)
2010 GMC Yukon XL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine passengers, massive interior space, smooth road manners, attractive interior with quality materials, powerful 6.2-liter V8 in the Denali.
  • Third-row seat doesn't fold flat, portly curb weight dulls handling and performance (with smaller V8).
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's massive and its third-row seats don't fold flat, but the 2010 GMC Yukon XL is an excellent choice for large families who need a full-size SUV with maximum seating, towing and cargo capacities.

Vehicle overview

In today's social and economic climate, cruising around in a virtually empty, full-size heavy-duty SUV is about as politically correct as wearing a rabbit fur coat to a PETA convention. Volatile fuel prices and the big appetite of supersized SUVs mean that folks considering the 2010 GMC Yukon XL will likely really need its amazing passenger-, cargo- and trailer-hauling capabilities. Hollywood types who previously employed 6,000-pound utes for little more than dropping off Precious to day care and Fifi to the dog groomer no longer need apply.

Introduced more than seven decades ago under the Suburban name (which its Chevrolet cousin still uses), GMC's brute of a ute stays true to it roots. It still uses a rugged, body-on-frame truck chassis with a solid rear axle and is propelled by a big V8 engine. Yet despite its initially intimidating size, the Yukon XL has amenable road manners, thanks to its easy steering, compliant ride and quiet cabin on long freeway cruises. This year, GMC streamlines things a bit by dropping the sublevels (e.g., SLE1) of the SLE and SLT trims, essentially retaining them as option packages. Other changes include new audio systems (which all have a standard USB port) as well as standard front side airbags.

Few vehicles (apart from its Chevy Suburban twin) can match the Yukon XL's nine-passenger maximum capacity and all-seats-up 46 cubic feet of cargo space. Furthermore, with nearly 10,000 pounds of maximum towing capacity, this big GMC is ready for just about anything you can attach to its hitch. The Ford Expedition EL boasts a fold-flat rear seat and dimensions similar to the Suburban's, but it seats only eight and is shy on horsepower compared to the GMC. There's also the Toyota Sequoia, which has plenty of brawn but not as much room as the Suburban. For those who have massive passenger, hauling and towing requirements, it doesn't get much better than the 2010 GMC Yukon XL.

2010 GMC Yukon XL models

The 2010 GMC Yukon XL full-size SUV is available in 1500 and heavy-duty 2500 models, which are available in three trim levels: SLE, SLT and Denali (1500 only).

The base SLE trim comes well equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, running boards, full power accessories, keyless entry, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat (with six-way power adjustments for the driver), dual-zone manual climate control, rear-seat air-conditioning, a trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with a USB port, CD player and satellite radio. The SLT adds power front bucket seats, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bose audio with a six-CD changer, power-adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror (with a built-in rearview camera) and rear park assist.

The top-shelf Denali gains unique styling touches that include lower body cladding and a unique grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, a power liftgate, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats with a power-folding feature, a larger display for the rearview camera and a navigation system.

Some of the standard features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower ones as optional equipment. Other options (depending on trim) include 20- and 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, a navigation system, a side blind-zone alert system, second-row captain's chairs and a rear-seat entertainment system. Options for the Denali include a variety of 20- and 22-inch wheel styles, a sunroof, an additional third-row screen for the rear-seat entertainment system and a heated steering wheel.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the GMC Yukon XL sees a simplified trim level lineup as well as a few equipment changes; highlights include new audio systems (with a standard USB port) and the adoption of front side airbags.

Performance & mpg

Three V8s see duty in the Yukon XL. Most versions come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 that makes 320 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque. All 1500 engines are paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

Yukon 2500 models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 352 hp and 382 lb-ft of torque. The SLT 2500 can also be had with an available 6.2-liter V8 that's rated at 395 hp and 417 lb-ft. They are also matched to a six-speed automatic, though this one's geared for enhanced towing capability.

The Yukon XL Denali features a more powerful 6.2-liter V8 that's rated at 403 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. Two- and four-wheel-drive versions of the Yukon XL are available, except on the Denali, which is equipped with an all-wheel-drive system that doesn't have low-range gearing.

Fuel-mileage ratings range from 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined for the Yukon with the 5.3 V8/2WD powertrain down to 12/19/14 for the Denali. Properly equipped, a Yukon XL 2500 can tow up to 9,600 pounds.

Safety

Stability control with a rollover sensor is standard, as are antilock disc brakes, side curtain airbags, front side airbags and OnStar. A blind-spot alert system is optional on the upper trims.

In government crash tests, the 2010 GMC Yukon was awarded a top five-star rating for its protection of occupants in frontal collisions. Side-impact testing with the new side-impact airbags hadn't been performed as of this writing, but last year's Suburban still earned a top five-star rating for side-impact protection.

Driving

For such a big truck, the 2010 GMC Yukon XL is fairly quick, particularly in Denali guise. However, dipping into the power often will quickly pull mileage down to the low double digits. Its handling is more composed and its ride is smoother than one might suspect, but with its hefty curb weight, the Yukon XL doesn't feel particularly nimble around corners. We found the related Chevy Tahoe to be bested by the Ford Expedition in this regard, and it's a safe bet the Yukon XL would be equally outdone by the Expedition EL. However, when it's on an interstate and aimed for the horizon, there aren't many better cruisers than the 2010 Yukon XL. The cabin is quiet at speed, and the ride is comfortably controlled over bumps.

Interior

Like the rest of GM's full-size SUVs and trucks, the current Yukon XL's interior is a marked improvement over the previous generation. Materials quality and fit and finish are both solid, and the various controls -- even those for the available luxury features -- are logically placed.

Depending on how you equip the Yukon XL, it can seat anywhere from four to nine people -- a total surpassed only by full-size vans. Cargo capacity is also immense, with a maximum of nearly 138 cubic feet -- a full 40 cubes more than a Nissan Armada and a few more than the Ford Expedition EL. Although the Yukon XL's second row is available with a power-folding feature, the optional third-row seats (which seat three people) must be removed manually to optimize cargo space. Based on our experience, those heavy seats feel like they're constructed of cast iron, and removing them requires not only a strong back but the ability to wrestle them from deep inside the interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 GMC Yukon XL.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Initial Review
YukonXL_Man,03/24/2010
We ordered the Yukon XL the way we wanted it and are quite pleased with the ride handling low noise level. We got the SLT, SLT 2, Z71 plus the Red Tintcoat with Ebony interior. We have two large German Shepherds we travel with so buying a Yukon was no brainer. Used the USAA Buying Service and got a excellent deal. Compared Suburban LT to Yukon XL SLT and prefer the Yukon to Suburban based on the options available. Did not buy DVD or GPS system as they are way overpriced. We also opted to purchase the GMPP but shopped around to find the best price. No regrets about buying the Yukon XL it definitely satisfies our needs quite well.
Oustanding purchase 2010 Yukon XL
XL Man,09/13/2010
Bought my 2010 Yukon XL after much research and investigation. Had a bad experience years ago with a GM product and was nervous to purchase another even with access to GM employee discount. After several test drives and reading good press regarding much improved quality and design I decided to take a chance on my silver 2010 SLE with the exact features I was looking for: SLE-2, cloth buckets, ext appearance pkg, conv pkg, tow pkg, and integrated trailer brake. So far the truck is perfect and drives like a dream. Plenty of power and tons of utility. I have owned full size pickups for years so the mileage with this XL is phenomenal compared to them. The family and I could not be happier.
Traded 2006 760LI
SkipM,07/02/2010
Rock solid SUV - Paid $59k for loaded vehicle with AWD. While its not a 760LI, it is very comfortable, loaded with many features that you would find in the BMW, plus a few more that I like much more - the USB, the room, the ride - everything but the mileage is perfect. Its $10-30k less than comparable vehicles without aas much room. Denali badge comes with nice features, interior quality could be nicer, still less fancy materials than Cadillac or foreign car, but it's an elegant beast none the less and great for my bull mastiff.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
320 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL SLT 2500 is priced between $13,725 and$13,725 with odometer readings between 209383 and209383 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 GMC Yukon XLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 GMC Yukon XL for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2010 Yukon XLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,725 and mileage as low as 209383 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 GMC Yukon XL.

Can't find a used 2010 GMC Yukon XLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon XL for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,898.

Find a used GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,136.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon XL for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,370.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,226.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 GMC Yukon XL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

