Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

- 142,989 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,999
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
* CHECK THIS OUT * GREAT FOR FAMILY * 2003 GMC YUKON XL ONLY 142K * 4WD * SLE * PRICED TO SELL * WILL NOT LAST LONG *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z73R191386
Stock: B5411A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 218,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,723
Quality GMC Buick - Alton / Illinois
We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. Vehicles delivered to your home or work. Sales transactions made over the phone or email. Complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. Summit White 2003 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac - Operated by the Stevenson family since 1958! Just 20 minutes from St Louis Lambert Airport! All vehicle maintenance and inspections completed by our Union Certified Technicians. Quality.....its not just our name! 4D Sport Utility Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Bi-Fuel RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 13/17 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC16Z03J343418
Stock: B20045B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 183,226 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,600
Teton Motors - Jackson / Wyoming
**LOCAL TRADE**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **COLD WEATHER PKG W/ HEATED SEATS**.2003 GMC Yukon XL Denali AWD..... Very clean, low priced SUVHelping you find a vehicle you like at a good price and buying it from a dealership you can trust who will be there for you after the sale is what we're all about. At Teton Motors, you are going to love our straightforward approach in pricing our vehicles and you will enjoy working with our top notch sales staff to make sure you're getting exactly what you want.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66U53J311816
Stock: 70499R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 97,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,937
Lester Glenn Buick GMC - Toms River / New Jersey
Lester Glenn Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2003 GMC Yukon XL SLT only has 97,541mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams!The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The GMC Yukon XL is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it.The Yukon XL SLT has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 97,541mi put on this GMC. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this GMC Yukon XL SLT is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one.Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this GMC Yukon XL plus much, much more. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon XL SLT.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Chevrolet offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8831.***THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC16Z13J275436
Stock: 3J27543A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 36,260 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Car Planet - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z03J269988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 223,799 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,650$992 Below Market
East Side Auto - Osseo / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z44J163450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 225,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999$2,293 Below Market
Short Line Auto - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKFK16Z72G299974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 213,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,295$632 Below Market
Jim Woeste Auto Sales and Service - Long Prairie / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKFK16ZX4G219361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 209,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,850
Suntrup West County Volvo Cars - Manchester / Missouri
Leather heated front bucket memory seats, 3rd row seats, DVD player w/flat screen, running boards, automatic climate control with micron air filtration : front/rear controls, 4DR sport utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI flex-fuel, automatic, 4WD, automatic, roof rack, HD trailering equipment : weight-distributing hitch platform / electric trailer brake wire harness with mounting provisions / 7-wire harness with fully independent fused trailering circuits with 7-way sealed connector / IP jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller, chrome surround grille, deep tinted glass, split folding rear seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, heated mirrors, front driver air bags and tilt-wheel / adjustable / includes brake/transmission shift interlock. Priced to sell! Must SEE - this one won't last long at this price. Runs Great - Drives Excellent. Thanks for looking and we hope to hear from you. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees, if any. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. Although every effort is made to present accurate and reliable information, use of this information is voluntary, and should only be deemed reliable after an independent review of its accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. It is the sole responsibility of the customer to verify the existence of options, accessories and the vehicle condition before time of sale. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to time of sale. No expressed or implied warranties, including the availability or condition of the equipment listed is made. EPA mileage estimates for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z32J251564
Stock: L19561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 224,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
Lee's Auto Center - Raleigh / North Carolina
MASTERCARD VISA AND DISCOVER CARD ACCEPTED! All of our vehicles come with a free CARFAX. Warranties are available on all vehicles. Lee's Auto Center offers quality used cars trucks and sport utilities for the lowest prices possible. Lee's Auto Centers staff has over 50 years of combined automobile experience we offer our customers the absolute best customer service possible. Stop by today to see why Lee's Auto Center is the perfect place to purchase your next vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66U04J257391
Stock: 307619758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,760 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,995
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKEC16T22G254266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,227 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,650
Friendship Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
2004 GMC Yukon XL SLT Black 189,227 Miles Automatic, 5.3L V8 Engine, Good Heat and AC Alloy Wheels, Good Tires, Seats 8! Call or Stop By for Your Hassle Free Test Drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC16T64J144984
Stock: 144984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 246,623 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66U14J153752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 277,654 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,850
Browning Chevrolet GMC - Eminence / Kentucky
2002 GMC Yukon XL1SD -SLT DECOR WITH ZM9 LUXURY EQUIPMENT GROUP ULTRASOFT FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES AM/FM/CD/CASSETTE REAR SEAT AUDIO CONTROLS HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR INTERFACE FULL FUNCTION FRONT BUCKET SEATS ELECTROCHROMIC DRIVER SIDE MIRROR ONSTAR COMMUNICATION SYSTEM INCL 1 YR SAFE & SOUND PLAN1SZ -MKTG OPTION PKG DISCOUNT41U -41 ONYX BLACK 11 PEWTER MET522 -NEUTRAL ULTRASOFT LEATHER52I -LT NEUTRAL INTERIOR TRIM6XL -COMP FRT LH COMPUTER SEL SUSP7XL -COMPONENT FRT RH COMP. SEL SUSPA31 -POWER WINDOWSAG1 -6-WAY POWER DRIVER'S SEATAG2 -6-WAY PWR DRIVER & PASS SEATAJ1 -DEEP TINTED GLASSAL4 -SECOND ROW BUCKET SEATSAN3 -FRONT FULL-FEATURE RECLINING BUCKET SEATSAS3 -THIRD ROW 50/50 SPLIT SEATAU0 -REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY SYSTEMAXP -MPV VIN IDENTIFICATIONB30 -FULL COLOR KEYED CARPET W/MATSB35 -RR CARPETED FLOOR MATSB39 -CARPETED LOAD FLOORB58 -FRT & CTR CARPETED FLOOR MATSB85 -BRIGHT BODY SIDE MOLDINGSBVE -SIDE-STEP RUNNING BOARDSC25 -REAR WINDOW WASHER/WIPERC36 -REAR HEATERC49 -ELECTRIC REAR WINDOW DEFOGGERC5Z -GVW RATING - 7200 LBSC68 -AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLC69 -AIR CONDITIONING-FRONT & REARCF5 -POWER SUNROOF HOMELINKD07 -FLOOR SHIFT CONSOLEDF5 -INT R/V MIRROR LT SENSITIVE W/OUTSIDE TEMP & COMPASSDH2 -ILLUM LH & RH VISOR MIRRORSDK8 -DELUXE OVERHEAD CONSOLEDR2 -ELECTROCHROMIC DRIVER'S SIDE MIRRORE52 -LIFTGATE W/LIFTGLASSEVA -EVAP EMISSION REQUIREMENTFE9 -FEDERAL/NY/MA/ME/VT EMISSIONSFK2 -TORSION BAR SPRING ADJ - LHFK3 -TORSION BAR SPRING ADJ - RHG65 -LEVEL CONTROL MANSELF ADJUSTING80 -LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIALGT4 -REAR AXLE - 3.73 RATIOJAN -ASSEMBLY PLANT-JANESVILLE WIJC5 -4 WHEEL POWER DISC BRAKESK34 -ELECTRONIC SPEED CONTROLK47 -HIGH CAPACITY AIR CLEANERKC5 -RECEPTACLE ELECTRICALACCESSORYKG8 -GENERATOR 130 AMPKNP -H.D. TRANSMISSION OIL COOLERL59 -VORTEC 5300 V8 BI-FUEL ENGINEM30 -4-SPD AUTO TRANS W/ OVERDRIVE AND ELECTRONIC CONTROLNF2 -FEDERAL EMISSION SYSTEMNP5 -LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHLNP8 -2-SPEED ACTIVE TRANSFER CASENZZ -OFF-ROAD SKID PLATESQC3 -ALUMINUM WHEELSQMK -TIRE ALL P265/70R16-111S WOLR6J -CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORKSLM -STOCK ORDERST96 -FRONT FOG LAMPSTFE -SALES INCENTIVE-COMMITMENT PLUSUE1 -ONSTAR COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM INCL 1 YR SAFE & SOUND PLANUG1 -HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENERUK6 -REAR SEAT AUDIOUP0 -AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE & CDUQ3 -ENHANCED PERFORMANCE SPEAKERSUY7 -HD 7-LEAD TRAIL. WIRING HARNESSV22 -CHROME GRILLE SURROUNDV54 -ROOF MOUNTED LUGGAGE CARRIERV73 -STATEMENT OF CERT. U.S.VB3 -CHROME RR STEP BUMPERVG3 -CHROME FRT BUMPER W/ RUB STRIPVR4 -WEIGHT DIST HITCH PLATFORMVXS -COMPLETE VEHICLE LABELXMK -TIRE FRONT P265/70R16-111S WOLYD3 -BASE EQUIP FOR SCH GVW PLATEYD6 -REAR SPRING - BASE EQUIPMENTYE9 -SLT EQUIPMENT / DECORYMK -TIRE REAR P265/70R16-111S WOLZ82 -HEAVY DUTY TRAILERING EQUIP.Z88 -GMC TRUCK NAMEPLATEZM9 -LUXURY CONVENIENCE PACKAGEZMK -SPARE TIRE P265/70R16-111S WOLZW7 -PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSIONZY1 -SOLID PAINT Visit Browning Chevrolet online at www.thinkgm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 1-800-THINKGM today to schedule your test drive. 'BE FEE FREE' . No Doc prep Admin Get Ready No Fees ever.. No surprises. Family owned for over 50 years. Come see why we have so many repeat customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z12J238506
Stock: 2984A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2017
- 217,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
AIR BAGS SIDE-IMPACT DRIVER AND RIGHT FRONT PASSENGER, AIR CLEANER HIGH CAPACITY, SUSPENSION PACKAGE PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE includes 46mm diameter high pressure gas shocks (STD), TRANSMISSION 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD), DIFFERENTIAL LOCKING HEAVY-DUTY REAR (STD), MIRRORS OUTSIDE REARVIEW POWER FOLDING POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED COLOR-KEYED DRIVER SIDE ELECTROCHROMIC (light-sensitive auto dimming) turn signal in glass with ground illumination and curb-tilt, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS includes audio and driver information center controls, PEDALS POWER ADJUSTABLE, REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO, COOLING EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER HEAVY-DUTY AIR-TO-OIL, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps backup lamps right turn left turn electric brake lead battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector. Also includes (K47) Air cleaner high capacity and (KNP) Cooling external transmission oil cooler, TIRES P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON WHITE OUTLINED-LETTER, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, ULTRASOFT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD), SAFE AND SECURE PACKAGE includes (UE1) OnStar (UK3) Steering wheel mounted controls (AJ7) Air bags side-impact and (JL4) StabiliTrak, SOUND SYSTEM PLUS PACKAGE includes (UC6) Sound system ETR AM/FM stereo with in-dash 6-disc CD changer (U2K) Sound system feature satellite XM digital sound system (requires extra charge customer paid subscription) and (UK3) steering wheel mounted controls for audio and driver information center, GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (STD), CARGO PACKAGE includes cargo shade cargo net cargo mat and luggage rack center rails, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (AN3) Seats front leather seating surfaces power reclining full-feature buckets Driver information center (PDC) Cargo package (DL3) Mirrors outside rearview power folding power adjustable heated color-keyed driver side electrochromic (UE1) OnStar 1-year safe and sound service (JF4) Pedals power adjustable (UK3) Steering wheel mounted controls (ZM9) Universal transmitter Homelink (PDF) Sound System Plus Package, WHEELS 4-17" X 7.5" (43.2 CM X 19.1 CM) 6-SPOKE PREMIUM ALUMINUM includes 16" x 6.5" (40.6 cm x 16.5 cm) steel spare, SEATS FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES POWER RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKETS includes adjustable head restraints floor console power lumbar driver and passenger 10-way power adjustable inboard armrests heated driver and passenger cushion and seatbacks power bolsters 2-position driver-side memory and storage pockets, ONSTAR 1-YEAR SAFE AND SOUND SERVICE includes automatic notification of air bag deployment emergency services roadside assistance stolen vehicle tracking AccidentAssist remote door unlock remote diagnostics online concierge and remote horn and lights. Drivers can also opt for other available OnStar services including making and receiving voice-activated hands-free phone calls with Personal Calling and getting location-based traffic and weather reports with Virtual Advisor., UNIVERSAL TRANSMITTER HOMELINK includes garage door opener programmable, PAINT SOLID (STD), ENGINE VORTEC 5300 V8 SFI FLEX-FUEL CAPABLE OF RUNNING ON UNLEADED OR UP TO 85% ETHANOL (295 HP [219.7 kW] @ 5200 rpm 330 lb.-ft. [445.5 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), BODY LIFTGATE WITH LIFTGLASS REAR DOOR SYSTEM includes rear-window wiper/washer (STD), STABILITRAK VEHICLE STABILITY ENHANCEMENT SYSTEM includes threshold switch, Four Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Running Boards/Side Steps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Power Driver Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, A/C, Rear A/C, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKFK16Z94G336896
Stock: 32673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 270,415 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,995
Billion Auto Southtown Chevrolet Buick - Worthing / South Dakota
We have some of the nicest trades in-stock and this one is no exception. We have fully inspected and recondition it, so its ready for you to take home. To learn more, give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z02J178718
Stock: S5823D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2019
- 121,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Leikin Volvo Cars Cleveland - Willoughby / Ohio
Pewter Metallic 2002 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Bi-FuelRecent Arrival! Odometer is 87565 miles below market average!While we do our best to describe the features and options of each vehicle, mistakes can happen. Be sure to examine the vehicle’s features yourself before making your purchase. AS IS - NO WARRANTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z42J147410
Stock: 4523T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 254,646 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Safe and reliable, this 2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4DR 4WD 1500 makes room for the whole team. Daytime Running Lamps, Air bags, frontal, driver and right front passenger, includes Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and proper child restraints, even with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. See the Owner's Manual for more safety information.). Fully-Loaded with Additional Options SUSPENSION PACKAGE, AUTORIDE, BI-STATE VARIABLE SHOCK DAMPENING AND REAR AIR-ASSISTED LOAD-LEVELING (STD), TIRES, P265/70R17, ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SUSPENSION PACKAGE, AUTORIDE, BI-STATE VARIABLE SHOCK DAMPENING AND REAR AIR-ASSISTED LOAD-LEVELING (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC with express-open and wind deflector (Includes (UG1) Universal transmitter), SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER includes seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, random select, auto-reverse cassette and Radio Data System (RDS) (Upgradeable to (UM8) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player, Integrated Navigation Radio (INR).) (STD), SEATS, MIDDLE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS, 2 RECLINING BUCKETS with heated cushions, SEATS, FRONT TONE-ON-TONE LEATHER SEATING SURFACES ON 1ST AND 2ND ROWS (INCLUDING HEADRESTS) POWER RECLINING FULL-FEATURE BUCKETS includes articulating head restraints, floor console, power lumbar, driver and passenger 10-way power adjustable, inboard armrests, heated driver and passenger cushion and seatbacks, power bolsters, 2-position driver-side memory and rear storage pockets (STD). Stop By Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln, 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512. Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, NebraskaSid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66U14J202562
Stock: 4U6765B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
