Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

Lester Glenn Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2003 GMC Yukon XL SLT only has 97,541mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams!The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The GMC Yukon XL is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it.The Yukon XL SLT has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 97,541mi put on this GMC. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this GMC Yukon XL SLT is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one.Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this GMC Yukon XL plus much, much more. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon XL SLT.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Chevrolet offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8831.***THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKEC16Z13J275436

Stock: 3J27543A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020