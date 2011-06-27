  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon XL
  4. Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2017 GMC Yukon XL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine passengers
  • Nicer interior than other truck-based, full-size SUVs
  • All-terrain mobility with four-wheel drive
  • Tow rating is higher than average for the class
  • The Yukon XL's size and weight make it less maneuverable around town
  • Lazy throttle response makes it feel weaker than it is
  • only the base model delivers nine-passenger capacity
  • Utility of cargo space is compromised by a high load floor
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
GMC Yukon XL for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$32,998 - $53,998
Used Yukon XL for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 GMC Yukon XL speaks to shoppers who want a full-size SUV that can transport up to nine people and either haul or tow heavy loads, which is the kind of capability most often used in weekend recreation. This truck-based platform delivers, yet it also compromises everyday utility.

Though the Yukon XL is a luxurious interpretation of a full-size SUV, its truck-based hardware can't rival carlike crossover SUVs when it comes to everyday comfort and maneuverability. On the plus side, the interior is spacious for front- and middle-row passengers, and it also offers a full complement of convenience features. On the negative side, the Yukon XL's large dimensions can handicap its around-town agility, while the suspension can't deliver a carlike ride. In the end, these combined characteristics result in only average grades in our evaluations.

In these respects the Yukon XL resembles the mechanically identical Chevrolet Suburban, although the GMC is a bit more luxurious and the Chevy has greater off-road capability. Other choices in the segment of full-size sport-utilities include the truck-based Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia, both of which are strong competitors, although they rely on mechanical packages that have been in production for a decade. Despite its age, the Toyota nevertheless achieves higher scores in our testing.

Standard safety features on all 2017 GMC Yukon XL models include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. A center airbag between the front bucket seats (when so equipped) deploys in side-impact crashes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as a teen-driver management system.

Available safety equipment includes forward collision alert with automatic braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, a vibrating safety-alert seat, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

In Edmunds brake testing, both a two-wheel-drive Suburban and four-wheel-drive Yukon Denali XL came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet. This distance is longer than average.

In government crash tests, the Yukon earned a four out of five stars for overall and front-impact crash protection, five stars for side-impact protection and three stars for rollover protection.

2017 GMC Yukon XL models

The 2017 GMC Yukon XL is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. There is typically seating for eight passengers, but the SLE trim's optional front bench seat increases capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available on the SLT trim and standard on the Denali, thereby reducing passenger capacity to seven. The smaller Yukon is covered in a separate review.

Standard features for the SLE trim include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, foglights, rocker-sill passenger steps, cargo rails on the roof, front and rear parking sensors, automatic windshield wipers, cruise control, remote keyless entry and ignition, and a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness.

On the inside, you get tri-zone automatic climate control, cloth upholstery, front bucket seats with a 10-way power driver seat, 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats, a tilt-only leather-wrapped steering wheel, a teen-driver monitoring system that controls certain vehicle settings, OnStar emergency telematics with navigation, a 110-volt power outlet, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio, IntelliLink infotainment system, Wi-Fi hot spot, 8-inch touchscreen interface, a rearview camera, nine-speaker Bose audio system with a CD player, satellite and HD radio, mobile apps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and USB input.

The Enhanced Driver Alert option package adds forward collision alert with automatic low-speed emergency braking, a vibrating safety-alert driver seat, automatic high beams, and lane keeping assist. The Convenience package adds a power-operated liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and a universal garage-door opener.

The SLT trim includes all of the above, plus a hands-free, power-operated liftgate, power-folding mirrors, auto-dimming driver side mirror, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a heated and power-operated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 12-way power driver and front passenger seats, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, power-folding second- and third-row seats, driver-seat memory functions, and a wireless charging pad.

The top-of-the-line Denali trim adds a more powerful engine, 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, a Magnetic Ride Control adaptive suspension, a trailer brake controller, a head-up instrument display, active noise cancellation, second-row bucket seats, a navigation system with real-time traffic, and a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system.

Some features on higher-trimmed models are available on supporting models at additional cost. Optional features for SLE and SLT trims include 22-inch wheels and an HD Trailering package (unique axle ratio, trailer brake controller and a self-leveling suspension). The SLT and Denali are eligible for a sunroof, adaptive cruise control with automatic braking, and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with HDMI and MHL input. The Denali is eligible for power-retractable passenger steps.

The 2017 GMC Yukon XL is available with two different engines, based on trim level. SLE and SLT models come with a 5.3-liter V8 engine that produces 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque. It is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. These four-wheel-drive models come with a single-speed transfer case, but a two-speed transfer case with low-range gearing for challenging off-road terrain is available as an option. Properly equipped, the maximum tow rating for the two-wheel-drive Yukon XL in SLE or SLT trim is 8,300 pounds.

During Edmunds testing, the mechanically identical Chevrolet Suburban went from zero to 60 mph in 7.2 seconds in both rear- and four-wheel-drive configurations. This is acceptable performance, but the Ford Expedition EL is quicker. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 19 mpg combined (16 city/23 highway) for the 5.3-liter V8 with rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive drops the estimate to 18 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway).

The 2017 GMC Yukon Denali is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 that produces 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. It comes with an eight-speed automatic. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while the optional four-wheel-drive setup includes the two-speed transfer case for enhanced off-road mobility. A four-wheel-drive GMC Yukon Denali XL accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which is very quick and compares favorably with the Ford Expedition. Maximum towing capacity is 8,100 pounds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway) with two-wheel drive and 16 mpg combined (14 city/20 highway) for the four-wheel-drive model.

Driving

The 2017 GMC Yukon XL's standard 5.3-liter V8 has the potential to deliver potent power, but the lack of throttle response leaves it feeling weaker than it really is. The effort required to depress the throttle pedal is the culprit, a measure made by GMC to improve fuel economy. As a result, there's a significant pause before engine power increases, and it's necessary to go the gas pedal early and aggressively to accelerate to highway speeds and pass slower cars. On the plus side, this engine is very smooth and quiet.

On the whole, the GMC Yukon XL delivers a luxurious experience. Both wind roar and road noise are effectively muffled. The optional adaptive Magnetic Ride Control suspension does a good job of absorbing larger bumps and thumps from the road surface, although smaller ripples and pavement imperfections send a little shake into the cabin. We suggest passing on the 22-inch wheel option because the large tires will further degrade ride comfort.

For weekend recreation, the extra-large truck-based Yukon XL offers a unique range of capabilities, yet there's no escaping the XL's size and weight from Monday through Friday. Around town, the Yukon XL is capable but sometimes not comfortable, and heavy traffic makes you aware that you're driving a truck, not a car.

Interior

With an overall length approaching 19 feet, the 2017 GMC Yukon XL offersStandard safety features on all 2017 GMC Yukon XL models include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera. A center airbag between the front bucket seats (when so equipped) deploys in side-impact crashes. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as a teen-driver management system.

Available safety equipment includes forward collision alert with automatic braking, lane departure warning and lane keeping assist, a vibrating safety-alert seat, rear cross-traffic alert and blind-spot monitoring.

In Edmunds brake testing, both a two-wheel-drive Suburban and four-wheel-drive Yukon Denali XL came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet. This distance is longer than average.

In government crash tests, the Yukon earned a four out of five stars for overall and front-impact crash protection, five stars for side-impact protection and three stars for rollover protection.

a full-size platform for all kinds of uses. Not surprisingly, there's plenty of space up front, but taller drivers might want to avoid the base SLE model because it lacks a telescoping steering wheel. Such a large vehicle size also compromises outward visibility in tight situations, although the standard parking sensors and rearview camera alleviate some of the stress of backing into a parking space.

Whether you select a bench or bucket seats for the second row, Yukon XL passengers will enjoy the roomy accommodations. Unfortunately, the folding mechanisms for the second-row seats limit the range of adjustments. The third-row seats are thinly padded to help deliver a flat load surface when they are folded, and the seats are also mounted close to the floor, which reduces legroom. Regardless of where you sit, the quality of the Yukon XL's interior materials is better than average for full-size SUVs, especially for higher trim levels.

Cargo space is comparable to the Toyota Sequoia but smaller than the Ford Expedition XL. The Yukon XL has 39.3 cubic feet of space behind the third row, 76.7 cubic feet behind the second row and a 121.1-cubic-foot maximum capacity. The Yukon XL is capable of holding all of your stuff, yet be aware that the relatively high cargo floor (necessary to afford clearance for the suspension beneath) can make the loading process strenuous.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 GMC Yukon XL.

5(50%)
4(0%)
3(25%)
2(0%)
1(25%)
3.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Third Yukon
Drills,09/05/2017
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
This is my third GMC Yukon (01 SLT, 07 Denali, 2017 SLT). This truck by and far is head and shoulders above the rest. The ride is amazing, the amenities phenomenal, and the look is impressive. The only knocks I will give are the headlights and exhaust. There is no reason for a 60k vehicle with practically all LED lighting inside and out, not to have HID headlights. The halogens cheapen the look. Granted you can get higher intensity halogens, or switch out the system completely to HID, but it would be nice to have it done at the factory. Of course, the Denali comes equipped with HID headlights, but in this day and age, should halogens even be on the table? Next is the exhaust. As soon as looked under the rear and saw the cheap looking exhaust system I knew I had to make a switch. While there are a million exhaust companies out there, I wanted to find something that balanced performance with a classy look. By chance I read that Borla makes exhaust systems for GM trucks/ SUV's. I ordered one, had it installed (super easy since its custom made for that vehicle), and love it. It looks great and sounds better.
My3rd Large GM SUV is most expensive and worst yet
J,02/24/2018
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
This is my 3rd Large GM SUV after having a 2001 Tahoe and 2012 Suburban (both of which I love) and owning it has been an absolute nightmare. I've had 6 different warranty issues and the car has spent 21 of the first two months I owned it in Dealership service for warranty work. If I could give "0" stars I would. Issues have been paint related in three areas, a recurring steering column scratch, a water leak in the rear hatch, an electrical short causing the doors not to lock, a squeak in the rear of the vehicle, and a kinked trim piece in the steering wheel assembly. Three of the issues still exist and I am pursuing lemon law protection. I've reached out to GMC multiple times who have not been able to provide any meaningful support. Steer clear - GM quality has taken a steep decline. In my experience dealerships are unwilling or unempowered to help and GM Corp doesn't appear to be willing to stand behind their product. This has been the most regrettable purchase of my life.
Very annoying vibration at 70 mph
Andrew,11/25/2018
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
Very annoying vibration over the entire vehicle, especially the steering wheel, at 70 mph. The steering wheel would shake my arms. The vehicle was also very poor at absorbing road bumps. Very jolty and jumpy. Strange noise from front transaxle when in auto all wheel drive especially when making 90 degree turns at slow speed. This noise is much worse in four wheel drive. Poor grip from the front wheels in four wheel drive in snow. 35,000 miles. Took it to the dealer for service. They told me it was wear in the tires. They suggested that I replace tires with only 35,000 miles on them. There was no visible wear in the tires. Then I googled the problem and found out there have been numerous complaints dating back to at least 2015 about vibration at 70 mph. GMC is aware of the problem. Dealers have given other customers the run around on the issue and failed to fix it. Nobody at my dealer service department mentioned to me that this was a well known problem with the vehicle. Surely they had heard of this complaint before. Yet they told me to replace these very expensive tires. I read about owners who replaced numerous components in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the vibration. I realized based on my research that this vibration was here to stay. This is unacceptable for an $80,000 vehicle. So I just traded my 15 month old GMC Yukon XL Denali with 35,000 miles. I knew that my service department would not honestly deal with the problem. I read one opinion online that the vibrations occur because the frame was made too stiff in order to increase the strength of the frame for safety reasons. I hate to think of the money I lost. But I wasn't going to keep making $1,000 monthly payments on an SUV that was so unpleasant to drive on the highway and couldn't competently handle the snow. I owned a 2010 Yukon XL Denali before this one. The engine blew up at 100,000 miles and had to be replaced. My patience for GMC just ran out. Never again will I buy a GMC.
GMC Denali is great
Jim Garrett,08/04/2017
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
Love this vehicle so far. The biggest drawback is the navigation system: it is inaccurate and out of date by 10 years. I have resorted back to using my Garmin for accurate trip info... Other than the GPS system we love the vehicle.
See all 4 reviews of the 2017 GMC Yukon XL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 GMC Yukon XL

Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali is priced between $38,595 and$53,998 with odometer readings between 25938 and109205 miles.
  • The Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT is priced between $32,998 and$45,990 with odometer readings between 19813 and94064 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 GMC Yukon XLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 GMC Yukon XL for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2017 Yukon XLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $32,998 and mileage as low as 19813 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL.

Can't find a used 2017 GMC Yukon XLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon XL for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,837.

Find a used GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,345.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon XL for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,466.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,765.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 GMC Yukon XL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Yukon XL lease specials

Related Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles