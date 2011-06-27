Very annoying vibration over the entire vehicle, especially the steering wheel, at 70 mph. The steering wheel would shake my arms. The vehicle was also very poor at absorbing road bumps. Very jolty and jumpy. Strange noise from front transaxle when in auto all wheel drive especially when making 90 degree turns at slow speed. This noise is much worse in four wheel drive. Poor grip from the front wheels in four wheel drive in snow. 35,000 miles. Took it to the dealer for service. They told me it was wear in the tires. They suggested that I replace tires with only 35,000 miles on them. There was no visible wear in the tires. Then I googled the problem and found out there have been numerous complaints dating back to at least 2015 about vibration at 70 mph. GMC is aware of the problem. Dealers have given other customers the run around on the issue and failed to fix it. Nobody at my dealer service department mentioned to me that this was a well known problem with the vehicle. Surely they had heard of this complaint before. Yet they told me to replace these very expensive tires. I read about owners who replaced numerous components in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the vibration. I realized based on my research that this vibration was here to stay. This is unacceptable for an $80,000 vehicle. So I just traded my 15 month old GMC Yukon XL Denali with 35,000 miles. I knew that my service department would not honestly deal with the problem. I read one opinion online that the vibrations occur because the frame was made too stiff in order to increase the strength of the frame for safety reasons. I hate to think of the money I lost. But I wasn't going to keep making $1,000 monthly payments on an SUV that was so unpleasant to drive on the highway and couldn't competently handle the snow. I owned a 2010 Yukon XL Denali before this one. The engine blew up at 100,000 miles and had to be replaced. My patience for GMC just ran out. Never again will I buy a GMC.

Read more