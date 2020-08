Used 2013 GMC Acadia for Sale Near Me

EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey

Thank you for your interest in one of EMG Auto Sales's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 GMC Acadia Denali with 93,426mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This GMC Acadia is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the GMC Acadia. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD GMC Acadia. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD GMC Acadia. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2013 GMC Acadia: The GMC Acadia full-size crossover offers an excellent minivan alternative to families looking for a safe, stylish, people carrier. Available all-wheel drive means that weather won't prevent the occasional side trip, either. When stacked against competitors like the Dodge Durango, Honda Pilot or Toyota Highlander, the Acadia more than holds its own, with several unique standard features. Interesting features of this model are luxury Denali model, attractive styling, available all-wheel drive, lots of cargo space, Room for eight passengers, able handling, and ample standard features

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 GMC Acadia Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKKVTKD4DJ218331

Stock: DJ218331

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020