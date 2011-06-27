There is no real comparable full size SUV to challenge General Motors, but that hasn't kept GM from continuously improving the Yukon XL. We traded an 2004 Suburban for this brand new and now with 155,000 miles on it, this baby still runs and drives like a new one. Being totally honest, there are two weaknesses for these trucks. 1st is the displacement on demand or active fuel management. This is supposed to increase your gas mileage, but it causes your motor to consume oil after about 60,000 miles or so. And if you're not the type that keeps an eye on your oil level, you can run too low and burn your motor up. I have always kept a close eye on this and finally had the dod deleted and I've had zero problems. My mileage is the same, maybe even a little better, and no more oil consumption. 2nd weakness is the transmission torque converter design. Due to a design issue, these 6 speed trannys will give you problems between 100k and 125k miles. Mine made it to 153k and then it cost approximately $1300 to have the fix done. The good thing is my guy went through the entire tranny and all was good except the torque converter and another part, the name of which slips my mind. A complete rebuild would have cost $2500-$3500, but because my tranny guy is honest, he fixed only what needed fixing. Bad part is that the design flaw is still there and in another 120k miles, I'll be looking at doing it again. Overall, this vehicle is awesome. Still looks good and haven't had any other issues with it except for what I've mentioned. Granted, some people will drive them even when they know there's a problem and this will wind up costing them a lot more in the long run. But for those that get luckier and catch these two issues quickly, this vehicle will give you many, many trouble free miles and will do so efficiently and in style.

Read more