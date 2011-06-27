  1. Home
2009 GMC Yukon XL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine passengers, massive interior space, smooth road manners, attractive interior with quality materials, powerful 6.2-liter V8 in the Denali.
  • Third-row seat doesn't fold flat, portly curb weight dulls handling and performance (with smaller V8).
Edmunds' Expert Review

It's as big as a whale and its third-row seats don't fold flat, but the 2009 GMC Yukon XL is an excellent choice for large families who need a full-size SUV with maximum seating, towing and cargo capacities.

Vehicle overview

Driving a full-size, full-fledged, heavy-duty SUV in today's socioeconomic climate is about as politically correct as blasting around Amish country on a loud Harley with a scantily clad Krista Allen riding on the back. High fuel prices and the constant thirst of supersized sport-utes mean that folks considering the 2009 GMC Yukon XL will probably actually need its serious passenger-, cargo- and trailer-hauling capabilities. Those who used to use 3-ton SUVs for little more than shuttling their two darlings to day care and Sparky the poodle to the groomer no longer need apply.

For its part, GMC is at least helping to blunt the pain at the gas pump. The 2009 version of the Yukon XL sports a few major and a couple of minor upgrades. The former include the fitment of the six-speed automatic transmission across all trim levels (not just the top-of-the-line Denali, as before) and a more powerful 6.2-liter V8 for the Denali. Compared to the previous four-speed unit, the six-speed automatic provides both better performance and increased fuel efficiency. Other improvements include the debut of Bluetooth connectivity and the availability of real-time traffic reporting for the navigation system.

Few vehicles (apart from its Chevy Suburban twin) can match the Yukon XL's nine-passenger maximum capacity and 46 cubic feet of cargo space, with all rows of seats in their upright and locked positions. Furthermore, with up to 9,600 pounds of towing capacity, this big GMC is ready for just about anything you can attach to its hitch. The Ford Expedition boasts dimensions similar to the Suburban's, but while the Ford offers slightly more torque, it seats only eight and is shy on horsepower compared to its competitor. There's also the Toyota Sequoia, which has plenty of brawn but not as much room as the Suburban. Overall, the 2009 GMC Yukon XL is a solid pick for those who need this type of vehicle's capabilities.

2009 GMC Yukon XL models

The 2009 GMC Yukon XL full-size SUV is available in 1500 (half-ton) and 2500 (3/4-ton) models, which are available in essentially three basic trim levels: SLE, SLT and Denali (1500 only).

The base SLE trim is actually comprised of sub-trims SLE1 and SLE2. The SLE1 comes well-equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, running boards, full power accessories, keyless entry, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat (with six-way power adjustments for the driver), dual-zone manual climate control, rear-seat air-conditioning, a trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio. The SLE2 features captain's chairs for the first two rows, a power passenger seat and rear-seat audio controls (with headphone jacks).

The SLT trim is actually comprised of sub-trims SLT1 and SLT2. The SLT1 adds leather seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, Bose audio with a six-CD changer, power-adjustable pedals, remote vehicle start and rear park assist. The SLT2 adds power lumbar adjustment for the front seats, heated first- and second-row seats and memory presets for the driver. The top-shelf Denali gains a unique grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, heated front and second-row seats and a premium Bose sound system with a six-CD changer.

Options for the standard Yukon include 20- and 22-inch wheels, heated seats, a sunroof and rear park assist (SLE only). Available for all trims are a navigation system, power-folding second-row seats, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a rearview camera and a power liftgate. Options for the Denali include a blind-spot alert system, heated and cooled seats, a variety of 20- and 22-inch wheel styles and a heated steering wheel.

2009 Highlights

For 2009, the GMC Yukon XL sees the six-speed automatic transmission fitted across the line, the debut of Bluetooth connectivity and XM Real Time Traffic, a more powerful engine for the Denali and a gaggle of new wheel options.

Performance & mpg

Four V8s see duty on the Yukon XL. Most versions come standard with a 5.3-liter V8 that makes 310 hp and 335 pound-feet of torque. Optional for the 1500 SLT is a 6.0-liter V8 that pumps out 366 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. All 1500 engines are paired with a new six-speed automatic transmission.

Yukon 2500 models also come standard with a 6.0-liter V8, but it's a slightly different variant; it's rated at 352 hp and 382 lb-ft of torque. It's matched to a six-speed automatic as well, though this one's geared for enhanced towing capability. The Yukon XL Denali features a 6.2-liter V8 that's rated at 403 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque. Two- and four-wheel-drive versions of the Yukon XL are available, except on the Denali, which is equipped with an all-wheel-drive system that doesn't have low-range gearing.

Fuel-mileage ratings range from 14 mpg city/20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined for the Yukon with the 5.3 V8/2WD powertrain down to 12/19/14 for the Denali. Towing capacities for a properly equipped Yukon XL range from 8,100 pounds (2WD 1500) up to 9,600 pounds (2WD 2500).

Safety

Stability control with a rollover sensor is standard, as are antilock disc brakes, side curtain airbags and OnStar. A blind-spot alert system is optional on the Denali.

In government crash tests, the 2009 GMC Yukon XL was awarded five stars (the highest rating) for protecting the driver and passenger in a frontal collision. In side-impact tests, the Yukon XL again received five stars.

Driving

For such a big truck, the 2009 GMC Yukon XL is fairly quick, particularly in Denali guise. However, dipping into the power often will quickly pull mileage down to the low double digits. Its handling is more composed and its ride is smoother than past Yukons, but with its hefty curb weight, the Yukon XL doesn't feel particularly nimble around corners. We found the related Chevy Tahoe to be bested by the Ford Expedition in this regard, and it's a safe bet the Yukon XL would be equally outdone by the Expedition EL. However, when it's on an interstate and aimed for the horizon, there aren't many better cruisers than the 2009 Yukon XL. The cabin is quiet at speed, and the ride is comfortably controlled over bumps.

Interior

Like the rest of GM's full-size SUVs and trucks, the current Yukon XL's interior is a marked improvement over the previous generation. Materials quality is good, fit and finish are excellent and the various controls, even those for the available luxury features, are logically placed.

Depending on how you equip the Yukon XL, it can seat anywhere from five to nine people -- a total surpassed only by full-size vans. Cargo capacity is also immense, with a maximum of nearly 138 cubic feet -- a full 40 cubes more than a Nissan Armada and a few more than the Ford Expedition EL. Although the Yukon XL's second row is available with a power-folding feature, the optional third-row seats (which seat three people) must be removed manually to optimize cargo space. Based on our experience, those heavy seats feel like they're constructed of cast iron, and removing them requires not only a strong back but the ability to wrestle them from deep inside the interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 GMC Yukon XL.

5(45%)
4(46%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
11 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

An okay SUV
JustADriver,01/30/2010
Bought the 09 to replace my 05. My biggest complaints relate to interior space use usability. There are no storage spaces for things like sunglasses. The 05 wasn't great, but it has thee good storage spaces in the dash. For some reason GMC decided to go with tiny buttons to control climate and radio. It has taken me a while to get used to the new layout, but the buttons are just bad, especially if you have gloves on. I am looking forward to towing my 30' camper. The 05 did well, I hope the 09 does better.
Unexplained Sudden Acceleration
emzomarja,01/14/2013
Purchased our vehicle new in 2009. Generally satisfied with the SUV. In December 2012 the vehicle unexpectedly accelerated without explanation. The car was towed to dealer - who could not re-create the defect. The vehicle has a bulletin out on a throttle defect but claim that it is due to a loss of power rather than a sudden acceleration. The manufacturer declined to pay for the cost of analysis of the defect, in spite of the throttle bulletin indicating they will pay the cost of the repair. Have 75K mi. on car but now wrestling with keeping it due to the concern. Expected another 2 years out of the vehicle, especially at this price for car - but now may have to find another option.
King of full size SUV's!
Keith Rigsby,02/15/2017
SLT2 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
There is no real comparable full size SUV to challenge General Motors, but that hasn't kept GM from continuously improving the Yukon XL. We traded an 2004 Suburban for this brand new and now with 155,000 miles on it, this baby still runs and drives like a new one. Being totally honest, there are two weaknesses for these trucks. 1st is the displacement on demand or active fuel management. This is supposed to increase your gas mileage, but it causes your motor to consume oil after about 60,000 miles or so. And if you're not the type that keeps an eye on your oil level, you can run too low and burn your motor up. I have always kept a close eye on this and finally had the dod deleted and I've had zero problems. My mileage is the same, maybe even a little better, and no more oil consumption. 2nd weakness is the transmission torque converter design. Due to a design issue, these 6 speed trannys will give you problems between 100k and 125k miles. Mine made it to 153k and then it cost approximately $1300 to have the fix done. The good thing is my guy went through the entire tranny and all was good except the torque converter and another part, the name of which slips my mind. A complete rebuild would have cost $2500-$3500, but because my tranny guy is honest, he fixed only what needed fixing. Bad part is that the design flaw is still there and in another 120k miles, I'll be looking at doing it again. Overall, this vehicle is awesome. Still looks good and haven't had any other issues with it except for what I've mentioned. Granted, some people will drive them even when they know there's a problem and this will wind up costing them a lot more in the long run. But for those that get luckier and catch these two issues quickly, this vehicle will give you many, many trouble free miles and will do so efficiently and in style.
Love it
Will,10/09/2009
Wife drives an '07 Suburban, and I traded my '08 MDX in on this Denali XL when we had baby #4 (too hard to use the 3rd row). Love the Denali, but have to say the '07 Suburban is faster off the line by a considerable amount, even after giving up about 90 HP. Must be the AWD and 20" wheels on the Denali. And as much as I love the exhaust note on the Denali, some folks may not appreciate that and go for the relatively quiet 5.3L engine in the Suburban or Yukon XL.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 9
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2009 GMC Yukon XL

Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), SLT1 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT2 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT1 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT2 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT1 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE2 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT2 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE1 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLT1 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and SLT2 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL trim styles:

  The Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali is priced between $11,574 and$15,499 with odometer readings between 142252 and153857 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 GMC Yukon XLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 GMC Yukon XL for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 Yukon XLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,574 and mileage as low as 142252 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL.

Can't find a used 2009 GMC Yukon XLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon XL for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,262.

Find a used GMC for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $24,694.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon XL for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,282.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $9,101.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 GMC Yukon XL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Yukon XL lease specials

