Overall rating 7.5 / 10

The 2018 GMC Yukon XL's nine-passenger capacity and strong towing power make it ideal for big families and recreational activities. But the Yukon's imposing mass and traditional SUV design take a toll on maneuverability, fuel economy and ride comfort.

You expect as much in an SUV of this size. The utility is undeniable. Even with the third-row seats deployed, it has 39.3 cubic feet of cargo space available. Fold down the second and third rows, and you've got a whopping 121 cubic feet of maximum cargo space at your disposal. If towing is your thing, the Yukon XL can lug up to 8,300 pounds.

All of this makes the Yukon XL a fairly mission-specific vehicle. Sure, for a big SUV, we've found it easy to drive — as long as you're going straight. But navigating tight parking lots and city streets requires caution, calculation and some amount of faith in the space around the vehicle.

There's also no escaping the Yukon XL's roots. The truck-based suspension can't deliver the carlike ride comfort of a crossover. Nor is the Yukon a picture of efficiency with an EPA-rated 18 mpg combined for a base four-wheel-drive version. Finally, the price premium attached to GMC vehicles is a little hard to justify given that the related Suburban has nearly all of the same features at a lower price.

That said, the Yukon XL's size, power and style will undoubtedly hit the mark for a very specific buyer.