  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon XL
  4. Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2018 GMC Yukon XL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seats up to nine passengers
  • Plenty of cargo capacity, even with all the seats deployed
  • Can tackle rough terrain when fitted with four-wheel drive
  • High towing ratings
  • Size, weight and length make it unwieldy around town
  • Slow gas pedal response makes engine feel weaker than rated
  • Cargo space utility is limited by high load floor
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
GMC Yukon XL for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$38,519 - $58,500
Used Yukon XL for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Yukon XL does Edmunds recommend?

Even though the base SLE model can carry nine passengers, it's limited in the features and options it offers. Between the standard and optional features, the midlevel SLT strikes a good balance of comfort, convenience and safety without going all-in on a Denali trim.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.5 / 10

The 2018 GMC Yukon XL's nine-passenger capacity and strong towing power make it ideal for big families and recreational activities. But the Yukon's imposing mass and traditional SUV design take a toll on maneuverability, fuel economy and ride comfort.

You expect as much in an SUV of this size. The utility is undeniable. Even with the third-row seats deployed, it has 39.3 cubic feet of cargo space available. Fold down the second and third rows, and you've got a whopping 121 cubic feet of maximum cargo space at your disposal. If towing is your thing, the Yukon XL can lug up to 8,300 pounds.

All of this makes the Yukon XL a fairly mission-specific vehicle. Sure, for a big SUV, we've found it easy to drive — as long as you're going straight. But navigating tight parking lots and city streets requires caution, calculation and some amount of faith in the space around the vehicle.

There's also no escaping the Yukon XL's roots. The truck-based suspension can't deliver the carlike ride comfort of a crossover. Nor is the Yukon a picture of efficiency with an EPA-rated 18 mpg combined for a base four-wheel-drive version. Finally, the price premium attached to GMC vehicles is a little hard to justify given that the related Suburban has nearly all of the same features at a lower price.

That said, the Yukon XL's size, power and style will undoubtedly hit the mark for a very specific buyer.

2018 GMC Yukon XL models

The 2018 GMC Yukon XL is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. The smaller Yukon is covered in a separate review.

The SLE base trim starts with a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower, 383 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard; four-wheel drive is optional.

Standard SLE features include 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, side steps, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers and a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness. Standard interior features include tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, and 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats.

Also included is a 110-volt power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, OnStar communications (with a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with CD player, satellite and HD radio and a USB input. GM's Teen Driver monitoring system, which limits certain vehicle settings for young drivers, also comes standard.

The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision alert with automatic low-speed emergency braking, a vibrating safety-alert driver seat, automatic high beams, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Convenience package adds a power-operated liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and a universal garage door opener.

The SLE also offers an optional front bench seat that increases capacity to nine passengers.

The SLT trim includes all of the features listed above and adds a hands-free liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a heated and power-adjustable steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, power-folding second- and third-row seats, and driver-seat memory functions.

The top-of-the-line Denali trim adds a more powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 460 lb-ft of torque), a 10-speed automatic transmission, 20-inch wheels, xenon headlights, adaptive suspension dampers, a trailer brake controller, a head-up instrument display, active noise cancellation, second-row bucket seats, a navigation system, a wireless smartphone charging pad and a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system.

The new-for-2018 Denali Ultimate package bundles 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, power side steps, adaptive cruise control, a rear seat entertainment system with DVD player, and an extended satellite radio and traffic information subscription, among other items.

Many of the Denali's features are offered as options on SLT trims, while options for SLE and SLT trims include 22-inch wheels and a heavy-duty trailering package (unique axle ratio, trailer brake controller and a self-leveling suspension).

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 GMC Yukon XL Denali (6.2L V8 | 6-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Yukon XL has received some revisions, including a new 10-speed automatic transmission for 2018 Denali trims. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Yukon XL.

Driving

7.0
The 6.2-liter V8 is powerful. There's ample oomph to move the Yukon rapidly. The Denali's adaptive suspension manages the solid-axle suspension well.

Acceleration

7.5
The 6.2-liter V8 sounds good and allows the Yukon to hit 60 mph in 6.4 seconds. There's ample yank for passing at freeway speeds, too. Our test example had the previous six-speed transmission; this year's 10-speed should slightly improve acceleration.

Braking

5.5
Stopping from 60 mph required 134 feet, which is average, if not long, for the class. In regular use, the brakes feel just OK with a relatively soft, long-travel pedal. Many competitors will perform better.

Steering

7.0
Steering weight is adequate if not a bit light. Steering feel is minimal, but response is decent. Keep the Yukon on open roads and steering is predictable and easy.

Handling

6.0
The Denali, with its adaptive suspension, is more controlled when going around turns than a standard Yukon XL or Chevy Suburban. The Yukon's size and weight are there, but it manages pretty well considering those drawbacks.

Drivability

6.0
Though its reactions are slow by the standard of smaller SUVs, the Yukon exhibits decent road manners.

Off-road

7.0
The Denali's standard equipment includes a two-speed transfer case, though this isn't the kind of SUV you'll take off-road because of the big wheels, long wheelbase and running boards.

Comfort

8.5
The Yukon Denali is a luxury SUV, and it treats its occupants accordingly. It is both quiet and comfortable. The solid-axle rear suspension limits ride comfort. Entertainment features are abundant.

Seat comfort

8.0
The front seats are both heated and ventilated and offer ample adjustability and good support. The second-row seats are more than adequate for large passengers. Even the third row will accommodate adults. This is a big SUV. Space is its strength.

Ride comfort

7.0
Body motions are well-controlled in the Yukon Denali, though there's no denying the presence of big heavy wheels and a solid rear axle. Most drivers will be satisfied.

Noise & vibration

9.0
Admirably quiet inside. Active noise cancellation works effectively in the Yukon to deaden interior noise. Wind and road noise levels are insignificant. This isn't Lexus-quiet, but it's close.

Interior

7.5
Materials and build quality are quite high, and there are many comfort and entertainment features. Navigation is standard on Denali. Second- and third-row entertainment displays are available.

Ease of use

8.5
A power tilt-and-telescoping steering column is standard, as are power-adjustable pedals. The audio and climate control buttons and knobs are generously sized.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
It's tall, but the big door openings, running boards and grab handles ultimately make the Yukon a pretty easy vehicle to get in and out of. The power fold-and-tumble second row makes for excellent access to the third row.

Roominess

7.5
Abundant front and rear leg- and headroom. Depending on seat position, the driver's elbow may make contact with the large center armrest when steering. Otherwise, both second and third rows are on par or ahead of the competition.

Visibility

8.0
Good view out of the front and sides. The windshield pillars are thin. A rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert come standard on the Denali trim.

Quality

8.5
Except for Cadillac, any GMC in Denali trim is the best-built vehicle to come from GM in recent memory. Perforated stitched leather seats are a nice touch. We witnessed no quality problems.

Utility

6.0
This is where the Yukon XL truly shines. With massive cargo space, available nine-passenger seating and a maximum 8,300-pound towing limit, the Yukon XL is nothing if not a master of utility.

Technology

A standard 8-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a solid Bose audio system make the Yukon XL as connected as possible. Optional rear seat entertainment and a full suite of driver assistance features help the Yukon XL keep pace with its tech-minded rivals.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.5 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.5
Interior7.5
Utility6.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 GMC Yukon XL.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Love my Yukon XL
Neil Brooks,01/05/2018
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I had a 1996 GMC Suburban for 20 years and thought I would never like the Newer Yukon XL Well I was wrong it's a technology filled Beast that is easy to drive and it's like sitting in your living room easy chair driving down the highway. The ride is a bit rougher than my Old Suburban because of the 22" wheels but looks sharp and not too much of a sacrifice, I did not think I needed all of the technology but find myself using most of it.
Dependable, easy to drive, never a problem.
LCH,05/09/2018
SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I've owned this car for 4 years and it's been, by far, the most reliable car I've ever had. Not one problem. I bought it specifically for the space. It replaced a Ford Excursion, which was large, but gave me nothing but problems. The Yukon is sightly more difficult for me to park, but aside from that, it's a terrific family car. I highly recommend bucket seats in the second row: you'll want to keep this car long after the kids get big and they eventually won't like climbing over the seat. Adults fit just fine in the third row (wouldn't be my first choice, but it will do in a pinch). The only down side is that you'll be stuck driving for every out-of-town trip.
Big solid comfort
Stephen Webb,08/30/2018
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I purchased a 2018 Yukon XL SLT with the Open Road and Premium Edition packages. It is a very large vehicle, solid, comfortable, luxurious, and can carry 7 people AND their luggage. The only time I feel I’m driving a big SUV is when it comes to parallel parking or entering parking garages. It is incredible on long road trips. The XL is rock solid, great seats, and a quiet comfortable ride.
Best big suv out there
Aimel Azizi,03/31/2018
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)
Spent many hours doing research and test drives of big suvs. So for the most bang for your buck i picked this car Too Expensive: -navigator -escalade Not worth it -chevy suburban Two to consider: -Ford Expedition max -yukon xl denali Choice: -yukon !
See all 8 reviews of the 2018 GMC Yukon XL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
10-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
10-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
420 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
355 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Yukon XL models:

Forward Collision Alert
Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent, and can initiate braking if necessary.
Safety Alert Seat
Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the seat cushion to alert the driver to potential collisions on the left or right side of car.
Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor
Part of the optional Enhanced Security Package, alerts the driver before opening the doors if movement has been detected in the vehicle.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 GMC Yukon XL

Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT is priced between $38,519 and$46,987 with odometer readings between 17827 and84283 miles.
  • The Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali is priced between $58,500 and$58,500 with odometer readings between 35907 and35907 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 GMC Yukon XLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 GMC Yukon XL for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2018 Yukon XLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,519 and mileage as low as 17827 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL.

Can't find a used 2018 GMC Yukon XLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon XL for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,517.

Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $25,422.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon XL for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,755.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,719.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 GMC Yukon XL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Yukon XL lease specials

Related Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles