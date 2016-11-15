Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

2,376 listings
Yukon XL Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,376 listings
  • 2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE in White
    used

    2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE

    223,799 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,650

    $992 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE

    213,737 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,295

    $632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    224,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE in Black
    used

    2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE

    189,227 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,650

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    246,623 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE in Gray
    used

    2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE

    217,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2004 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    254,646 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,991

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Silver
    used

    2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    222,125 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,495

    $1,776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE in Black
    used

    2005 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE

    180,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,977

    $1,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    231,603 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,985

    $1,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    147,169 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,495

    $1,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    133,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,299

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Gray
    used

    2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE

    142,989 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE in White
    used

    2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE

    218,411 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,723

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Dark Red
    used

    2003 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    183,226 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,600

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    166,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,778

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE

    97,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,937

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL

Overall Consumer Rating
4.594 Reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (1%)
Not just a vehicle, a member of our family
tireguy,11/15/2016
1500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
So I bought this truck brand new off the lot in 2004, a couple years out of college and starting to make a decent living, with our first child due in a month. There were three on the lot with the options I wanted. Two were made in Mexico, and this one was made in Janesville, WI. Easy choice. Through the past 14 years, this truck has carried us up and down the east coast from Florida to New York, spent weekends driving on the beach in NC, and survived every Pennsylvania snow storm that threatened to thwart our Holiday plans. It brought all four of our newborn children home from the hospital from 2004-2012, towed 10,000 lbs of household goods (the stuff that wouldn't fit in the semi) on our last interstate move, has pulled tree stumps out of the ground, cars out of ditches, and basically made any long trip enjoyable. If on business I have a choice to drive, rather than fly, I'll drive the old Yukon XL every time. Now, in 2018, she is finally starting to show her age. I had to have the hood sprayed because the clearcoat was wearing off. Now the roof is suffering the same fate. The sides and rear still look good, though, and there is not a spot of rust. The leather on the driver's seat is starting to tear; i just stitch it up. As far as maintenance, minor things have happened throughout its life, but no more than expected. The 4wd selector went at around 80k (leaving me on the beach in 2wd--but I still made it out). That was a simple plug and play replacement of around $150. Like an above reviewer mentioned, I also had the oil pump go at around 110k miles. That was the biggest issue, though my wife was smart enough to notice the lack of oil pressure and shut it down before any damage ensued. New oil pump installed was under $1k. I had to replace both front wheel bearings at around 120k, at a cost of around $700. The second time I did it myself for $100 per wheel and a Saturday afternoon. The stepper motor in the speedometer went at around 130k, but it's incredibly easy to remove the cluster (pull the trim off with your fingers, unscrew it, unplug it). I shipped it off to circuitboardmedics.com for a complete overhaul (new lights, stepper motors in gauges, added the transmission temp gauge) for a couple hundred bucks--better than new. Both catalytic converters went around 150k, replaced with generic ones at about $300 each. The battery lasted about 8 years, then I installed an Optima battery which is still good. As far as routine maintenance, I let it break in with standard oil, then went full synthetic starting at 10k, with changes every 5-10k miles thereafter, based on the DIC oil life calculations. To this day, it doesn't burn or leak a drop of oil. I gave it a tune up at 100k, flushed the transmission at 120k, changed the differential oil at 160k. I replaced the junk tires it came with at 20k, then went with BFG All-Terrain TAs which took me to 90k, then All-Terrain KOs to 150k (I let it get out of alignment which hastened their demise), then All-Terrain KO2s which are barely showing wear at 40k miles. Prices of tires has risen and fallen, but they typically cost about $1000 per set. Basically, it costs money to maintain a vehicle like this. As long as you keep up with the little things as they arise, it will serve you well. The initial cost of this $50k was no small sum to this family starting out, but I've seen so many friends go through multiple $30k vehicles over the period I've owned the Yukon, it's laughable. This truck could suffer a catastrophic engine/transmission failure tomorrow and I could walk away from it feeling content that it was worth every penny. Of course, that's not going to happen. It's still basically a new truck, with 190k on the odometer. Everything works as it should. I have no doubt it will still be reliable at 250k plus. Damn shame that Janesville plant closed down. Those folks sure knew how to build a truck.
Report abuse
