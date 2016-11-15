Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
2,376 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 223,799 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,650$992 Below Market
- 213,737 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,295$632 Below Market
- 224,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,950
- 189,227 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,650
- 246,623 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 217,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 254,646 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,991
- 222,125 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495$1,776 Below Market
- 180,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,977$1,637 Below Market
- 231,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,985$1,235 Below Market
- 147,169 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495$1,302 Below Market
- 133,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,299
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 142,989 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,999
- 218,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,723
- 183,226 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,600
- 166,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,778
- 97,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,937
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon XL searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL
Read recent reviews for the GMC Yukon XL
Write a reviewSee all 94 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.594 Reviews
Report abuse
tireguy,11/15/2016
1500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
So I bought this truck brand new off the lot in 2004, a couple years out of college and starting to make a decent living, with our first child due in a month. There were three on the lot with the options I wanted. Two were made in Mexico, and this one was made in Janesville, WI. Easy choice. Through the past 14 years, this truck has carried us up and down the east coast from Florida to New York, spent weekends driving on the beach in NC, and survived every Pennsylvania snow storm that threatened to thwart our Holiday plans. It brought all four of our newborn children home from the hospital from 2004-2012, towed 10,000 lbs of household goods (the stuff that wouldn't fit in the semi) on our last interstate move, has pulled tree stumps out of the ground, cars out of ditches, and basically made any long trip enjoyable. If on business I have a choice to drive, rather than fly, I'll drive the old Yukon XL every time. Now, in 2018, she is finally starting to show her age. I had to have the hood sprayed because the clearcoat was wearing off. Now the roof is suffering the same fate. The sides and rear still look good, though, and there is not a spot of rust. The leather on the driver's seat is starting to tear; i just stitch it up. As far as maintenance, minor things have happened throughout its life, but no more than expected. The 4wd selector went at around 80k (leaving me on the beach in 2wd--but I still made it out). That was a simple plug and play replacement of around $150. Like an above reviewer mentioned, I also had the oil pump go at around 110k miles. That was the biggest issue, though my wife was smart enough to notice the lack of oil pressure and shut it down before any damage ensued. New oil pump installed was under $1k. I had to replace both front wheel bearings at around 120k, at a cost of around $700. The second time I did it myself for $100 per wheel and a Saturday afternoon. The stepper motor in the speedometer went at around 130k, but it's incredibly easy to remove the cluster (pull the trim off with your fingers, unscrew it, unplug it). I shipped it off to circuitboardmedics.com for a complete overhaul (new lights, stepper motors in gauges, added the transmission temp gauge) for a couple hundred bucks--better than new. Both catalytic converters went around 150k, replaced with generic ones at about $300 each. The battery lasted about 8 years, then I installed an Optima battery which is still good. As far as routine maintenance, I let it break in with standard oil, then went full synthetic starting at 10k, with changes every 5-10k miles thereafter, based on the DIC oil life calculations. To this day, it doesn't burn or leak a drop of oil. I gave it a tune up at 100k, flushed the transmission at 120k, changed the differential oil at 160k. I replaced the junk tires it came with at 20k, then went with BFG All-Terrain TAs which took me to 90k, then All-Terrain KOs to 150k (I let it get out of alignment which hastened their demise), then All-Terrain KO2s which are barely showing wear at 40k miles. Prices of tires has risen and fallen, but they typically cost about $1000 per set. Basically, it costs money to maintain a vehicle like this. As long as you keep up with the little things as they arise, it will serve you well. The initial cost of this $50k was no small sum to this family starting out, but I've seen so many friends go through multiple $30k vehicles over the period I've owned the Yukon, it's laughable. This truck could suffer a catastrophic engine/transmission failure tomorrow and I could walk away from it feeling content that it was worth every penny. Of course, that's not going to happen. It's still basically a new truck, with 190k on the odometer. Everything works as it should. I have no doubt it will still be reliable at 250k plus. Damn shame that Janesville plant closed down. Those folks sure knew how to build a truck.
Related GMC Yukon XL info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2013
- Used Kia Sorento 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris 2018
- Used Ford Taurus 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2017
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Baltimore MD
- Used GMC Envoy Boston MA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Sacramento CA
- Used GMC Terrain Tulsa OK
- Used GMC Savana Cargo Colorado Springs CO
- Used GMC Terrain Scottsdale AZ
- Used GMC Savana Cargo South Portland ME
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Cedar Rapids IA
- Used GMC Terrain Bronx NY
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Acadia 2015 Detroit MI
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014 Allentown PA
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2012 Saint Paul MN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback