Lester Glenn Buick GMC - Toms River / New Jersey

Lester Glenn Chrysler Dodge Jeep is excited to offer this 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali .When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The CARFAX report shows this GMC Yukon XL Denali is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle.As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today.All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Gold Mist Metallic AWD GMC enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. One of the best things about this GMC Yukon XL Denali is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in.Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon XL Denali .More information about the 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali:GMC's 2007 Yukon lineup offers a terrific diversity of comfortable large and extra-large luxury SUVs. Nine passengers can be comfortably accommodated, and the Yukon XL has a tremendous amount of cargo space, even with all of the seats filled. The Yukon is also able to tow up to 8,200 pounds and has a payload capacity of nearly a ton, meaning buyers don't have to choose between utility and luxury. The new interiors are absolutely the top of the class, and will send many of the competitors back to the drawing board. And while the Yukon is lavishly trimmed inside, the Denali is even more so, with heated seats in the first and second rows, power pedals, rear parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a six-CD changer all standard.Strengths of this model include comfortable ride, seats up to nine and tows up to 8,200 pounds., lots of features, and Luxury.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8832.***THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS***

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKFK66827J315606

Stock: 7J31560A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020