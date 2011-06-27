Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
- $6,995Great Deal
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500186,587 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Auto Sales - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC16J87J265474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900Great Deal | $2,245 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500226,792 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Reuther Ford - Herculaneum / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16397R286338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,000Great Deal | $1,472 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali156,693 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Hall Chevrolet Buick - Prosser / Washington
Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 19 MPG Hwy... Blow out pricing!!! Priced below KBB Retail!!! All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again** . *All prices plus applicable sales tax, license, and a negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added to sales price or capitalized cost of the vehicle. One vehicle unless otherwise noted and subject to prior sale without notice. While supplies last. All advertised vehicles sold as-is without any implied warranty from the dealer unless specifically noted. Price Expires Today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66827J302807
Stock: U302807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2018
- $6,999Great Deal | $926 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali231,780 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Aberdeen Chrysler Center - Aberdeen / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66817J307402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,987Good Deal | $1,721 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500195,413 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
This SUV will hold a load of gear or move people? whatever you need is. Runs well and is in good condition. Give us a call at 406-495-1890 for more info.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK163X7J355388
Stock: J355388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,500Good Deal | $1,144 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500184,969 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Leather, Bluetooth.2007 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 Antique Bronze Metallic SLT 1500 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFIOur vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, MP3. This GMC Yukon XL also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Spoiler, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, OnStar, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Compass And Temperature Display. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, SLT-1 Marketing Option Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 17 x 7.5 Bright Aluminum Sport Wheels, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Ultrasoft Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 3rd Row 3-Passenger Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, XM Satellite Radio, Cargo Shade, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Universal Home Remote, Front License Plate Bracket, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, 3rd Row 2-Passenger Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, Floor Console, Rear Audio System Controls, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adjustable pedals, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Compass, Ignition disable, Emergency communication system: OnStar 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Keith Hamilton at 205-744-1119 or khamilton@cityautosales.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC16J07J302596
Stock: 20770P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- $10,999Good Deal | $1,509 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500116,931 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN CAR - DRIVES LIKE NEW - NEW PADS & ROTORS FRONT & REAR - NEW OILCHANGE - LEATHER - 3RD ROW SEAT - 4WD - GOOD TIRES - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or text us 267-766-9463 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16377J248573
Stock: 248573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,937Good Deal | $766 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali129,442 milesDelivery available*
Lester Glenn Buick GMC - Toms River / New Jersey
Lester Glenn Chrysler Dodge Jeep is excited to offer this 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali .When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The CARFAX report shows this GMC Yukon XL Denali is a well cared for One-Owner vehicle.As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today.All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Gold Mist Metallic AWD GMC enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. One of the best things about this GMC Yukon XL Denali is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in.Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon XL Denali .More information about the 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali:GMC's 2007 Yukon lineup offers a terrific diversity of comfortable large and extra-large luxury SUVs. Nine passengers can be comfortably accommodated, and the Yukon XL has a tremendous amount of cargo space, even with all of the seats filled. The Yukon is also able to tow up to 8,200 pounds and has a payload capacity of nearly a ton, meaning buyers don't have to choose between utility and luxury. The new interiors are absolutely the top of the class, and will send many of the competitors back to the drawing board. And while the Yukon is lavishly trimmed inside, the Denali is even more so, with heated seats in the first and second rows, power pedals, rear parking assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a six-CD changer all standard.Strengths of this model include comfortable ride, seats up to nine and tows up to 8,200 pounds., lots of features, and Luxury.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8832.***THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66827J315606
Stock: 7J31560A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $6,900Good Deal | $1,073 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500208,769 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Springdale Ford - Springdale / Arkansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16317R424566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,945Good Deal | $621 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500156,934 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Sports And Imports - Trenton / New Jersey
*** SLT 4WD - RUNS EXCELLENT - LEATHER SEATING ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16367J279815
Stock: 7J279815t
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,195Good Deal | $981 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali185,284 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
SEATS SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS with leather-appointed seating 2 reclining bucket seats with heated cushions (STD), TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL, SEAT RELEASE SECOND ROW BENCH power release only, AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM STEREO with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation seek-and-scan digital clock auto-tone control Radio Data System (RDS) speed-compensated volume TheftLock and voice recognition, REARVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM, ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK, SEATS FRONT BUCKET with leather-appointed seating on first and second rows (including head restraints) 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters power lumbar control heated seat cushion and seatbacks 2-position driver memory adjustable head restraints storage pockets and floor console (STD), STEERING WHEEL HEATED, SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT, SEATS THIRD ROW 50/50 SPLIT-BENCH with vinyl 3-passenger removable all-belts-to-seat (STD), PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, WHEELS 4-20" X 8.5" (50.8 CM X 21.6 CM) CHROME ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC HEAVY-DUTY ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD), BODY LIFTGATE WITH LIFTGLASS POWER REAR DOOR SYSTEM with rear-window wiper/washer (STD), REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO (STD), ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control overhead display 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, NUANCE LEATHER APPOINTED (STD), ENGINE VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI (380 hp [283.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm 417 lb-ft of torque [563.0 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), All Wheel Drive, All Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Traction Control, Stability Control, Air Suspension, Tow Hitch, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Luggage Rack, Luggage Rack, Running Boards/Side Steps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seat(s), Heated Rear Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Tire Pressure Monitor, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Engine Start, Rear Parking Aid, Adjustable Pedals, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid, Telematics, Engine Immobilizer, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Traction Control, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66807J266633
Stock: 32520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $8,900Fair Deal | $554 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500172,264 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Chevrolet GMC - Scottsbluff / Nebraska
Priced below NADA Retail!!! Climb into savings with our special pricing on this trusty SUV** 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. Gas miser!!! 20 MPG Hwy.. Optional equipment includes: SLT-2 Marketing Option Package, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/DVD-Base Nav/XM Satellite, Wheels: 20' x 8.5' Polished Aluminum (4), Rear Seat DVD Entertainment System, Autoride Suspension Package, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System Feature, Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Differential, Rearview Camera System...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16347J272250
Stock: 1411PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $8,495Good Deal | $362 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali179,761 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Billion Auto Southtown Chevrolet Buick - Worthing / South Dakota
If you need a quality pre-owned vehicle at a great price, look no further. This vehicle is calling your name. To learn more about the equipment and features give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66837J293390
Stock: P10096B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-04-2019
- $8,500
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500239,832 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Passport MINI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
4WD, AM/FM Stereo w/DVD-Base Navigation/XM Satellite, Power Liftgate w/Liftglass Rear Door System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Ultrasoft Leather Appointed Seat Trim, XM Satellite Radio. 2007 GMC Yukon XL Steel Gray Metallic# 1 Pre-Owned MINI Dealer in the USA! If we don't have it in stock, we can probably find it for you. Call today! Or visit our website for additional photos, vehicle history, financing options and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16357J356514
Stock: 10858LA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $11,087
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500158,632 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hudson Nissan of North Charleston - North Charleston / South Carolina
2007 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 RWD Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Capable Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation/Nav/GPS, 3rd Row Seats, Great Condition, Local Trade, Hard to Find, SMARTPHONE CONNECTIVITY - BLUE TOOTH, Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price., Automatic Air Level Control, Autoride Suspension Package.Hudson Nissan on Rivers Avenue is now offering Value Priced cars, trucks, and suv’s to our customers. We know that there is a high demand for quality, low-cost automobiles, especially in today's economy. This is a terrific opportunity for you to save big! Hudson Nissan Value Cars are pre-reconditioned and most have over 100,000 miles. Value Cars are offered and sold "As Is". Value Cars are priced below market for the public. Hudson Value Cars are backed by our Peace-of-Mind 10-day/300-mile exchange policy. All Value Cars have been inspected by a certified Technician making sure that all safety components are operational and functional. Value Cars are washed and vacuumed at the time of purchase. Hudson Nissan is proud to serve Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, Summerville, Goose Creek, Columbia and surrounding cities in South Carolina. Prices include $597.53 closing fee. Buyer is responsible for all state, county, and city taxes, tag, title, and registration fees in the state in which the vehicle will be registered. Offer good while supply lasts. Must finance with one of our lenders to receive full discounts.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC16017J304252
Stock: T304252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $9,797Good Deal | $559 below market
2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali171,955 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Virginia Auto Mall - Woodford / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66817J297082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,977Fair Deal
2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali173,984 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *LEATHER*, *SUNROOF*, REMOTE START, *AWD*, *POWER LIFTGATE*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *THIRD ROW SEATS*, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SFI VVT, AWD, Ebony w/Nuance Leather Appointed Seat Trim. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66837J255660
Stock: A3851A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $13,995
2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali178,069 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
South Pacific Auto Sales - Albany / Oregon
2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali. This Yukon XL Denali comes loaded with tow package, running boards, leather heated seats, seating for 7, dual power seats, DVD, sunroof, OnStar, Bose speakers, navigation, custom wheels, new tires, 6.2L V8 engine, automatic transmission, All Wheel Drive, and much more! CALL OUR SALES OFFICE @ 541-928-2447 OR TEXT US @ 503-428-8460 TODAY FOR MORE INFO!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66867J176046
Stock: 33095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020