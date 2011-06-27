I bought my Denali new and do a lot of hard driving with it. I tow trailers, take road trips fully loaded and take trips to the mountains in the snow. All I can say is, Wow! This is a great vehicle! I literally have had no problems with it except one battery and one set of tires at 40k. This mule will jerk my 6,000lb boat out of the water on a wet ramp with authority. (I laugh at other vehicle skidding with much lighter loads). Acceleration, ride, comfort and reliability have been exceptional. What really surprises me is the reliability. No issues. Much more reliable and durable that Japanese makes I have owned. No squeeks or rattles. I would buy another; I just can't part with this one!

