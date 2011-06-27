2003 GMC Yukon XL Review
Pros & Cons
- Huge interior space, strong V8-engine lineup, Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system, extensive list of available features.
- Some cheap interior materials considering the price, questionable build quality.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,722 - $3,381
Used Yukon XL for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
One of our favorite SUVs thanks to strong engines, functionality and features.
2003 Highlights
The Yukon XL gains numerous functional enhancements for 2003. The Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system is now available on 3/4-ton models for increased maneuverability and better stability when towing, while 1/2-ton versions now offer the Stabilitrak stability control system. Also this year, buyers get a choice of two new optional exterior mirrors: a multifunction power fold-away version with puddle lamps and integrated turn signal lights or extended camper mirrors that are also power foldable. The interior gets numerous upgrades that include tri-zone climate control, an enhanced driver-information center and a redesigned center console and instrument panel. Steering wheel-mounted audio controls are now optional, as are second-row captain's chairs and power adjustable pedals. A revised lineup of entertainment options offers buyers a Bose audio system as well as XM Satellite Radio and a DVD-based entertainment system. Finally, for increased safety, the Yukon XL now features a standard front-passenger-sensing system, dual-stage airbags and three point seatbelts for all positions in the first and second rows.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 GMC Yukon XL.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Roman Nowwakiwsky,07/24/2010
The practicality of this vehicle is excellent. We tow a 4500 lb boat, live in the mountains with tons of snow, travel a lot in the summer heat, and this truck has served us well. Many drivers, wife, sons, daughter, all enjoy never having to ask "can we take this". GM has been poor on service, replaced costly front hub, speedo stopped working after warranty. Truck has 99k miles and working well with regular maintenance at non-dealer shop. All shops know Chevy engine so they can maintain it. Replaced battery, windshield washer hose, brakes, tires & snow tires, as usual. I believe there is not another utility vehicle out there as a choice for roomy loading and comfort. Leather seats last.
Mike,08/11/2007
I bought my Denali new and do a lot of hard driving with it. I tow trailers, take road trips fully loaded and take trips to the mountains in the snow. All I can say is, Wow! This is a great vehicle! I literally have had no problems with it except one battery and one set of tires at 40k. This mule will jerk my 6,000lb boat out of the water on a wet ramp with authority. (I laugh at other vehicle skidding with much lighter loads). Acceleration, ride, comfort and reliability have been exceptional. What really surprises me is the reliability. No issues. Much more reliable and durable that Japanese makes I have owned. No squeeks or rattles. I would buy another; I just can't part with this one!
Mike,05/03/2006
I bought my Denali new and I do a lot of towing. At the ramp, it will jerk my 6,500 pound wet boat out of the water with ease. Never any skidding or hesitation. It has also held up much better than expected and has been exceptionally reliable. No problems except one battery in 3-years with 45k miles. Better than Japanese cars I have owned. I added an K&N free-flow air filter and acceleration has noticably improved. When punched, it really moves out. While no econo car, it will take me over 500 miles on one tank while cruising at 80+. I calculated it around 16 MPG. In pure city driving I get around 12 to 13. I would buy another without question; I just don't want to part with my 2003!
shane45,08/23/2011
I have had my 2003 yukon xl 2wd for five and a half years.I bought it used with 22000 miles on it.It now has 103000 miles. At 65000 miles the transmission went out,a $2200 repair. At 77000 miles the instrument cluster lost gauge function one by one,this is a recalled issue up to 75000miles. The dealer wanted $800 to repair it.I purchased a used repaired one on ebay for $150. At 90000 miles the transmission went out again,another $1800 for repair. The power window motor went out on passenger side,drivers side is now moving slowly,so if I do it myself $300 repair. It seats 9,handles mountian roads great,but repair costs has lost my faith in GM. Save up for repair costs,you may need it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL features & specs
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Yukon XL
Related Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana