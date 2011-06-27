  1. Home
2008 GMC Yukon XL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Seating for up to nine passengers, only slightly less interior space than the Astrodome, smooth road manners, attractive interior with quality materials, powerful 6.2-liter V8 in the Denali.
  • Third-row seat doesn't fold flat, 5.3-liter V8 struggles with hefty loads, portly curb weight dulls handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

It doesn't have a fold-flat third row and it sure is gigantic, but the 2008 GMC Yukon XL is an excellent choice for large families who need a full-size SUV with maximum seating, towing and cargo capacities.

Vehicle overview

The real Yukon is a pretty XL place. It's bigger than California, has a much larger population of moose than people and was founded by huge, burly men who survived the long trek north seeking furs and Klondike gold. The 2008 GMC Yukon XL is only slightly smaller than Rhode Island, can sustain a population of up to nine passengers (but probably no moose) and is typically driven on long treks collecting children from school and seeking furniture from Ikea. Plus, its high-end Denali trim level is named after a mountain in Alaska, which is right next to the Yukon Territory. So basically, the similarities are endless.

After a complete redesign last year, the Yukon XL receives very minor changes for 2008, with the addition of standard side curtain airbags being the most significant. Otherwise, the same attractive, thoroughly competent full-size SUV remains, providing a comfortable highway cruiser for families who need XL amounts of passenger, cargo and towing capacity.

The XL Denali is a luxuriously appointed trim level that, in terms of equipment, slots between the Yukon XL SLT trim level and the Cadillac Escalade ESV. From its chrome grille that resembles the head of a Braun electric razor to its available 20-inch wheels, the Denali also slots in between those two models when it comes to grabbing the attention of fellow motorists. For those who need the utility of a three-row SUV but want more power and luxury without the Escalade's more ostentatious style, the XL Denali is a good choice.

Few vehicles can match the Yukon XL's nine-passenger maximum capacity and 46 cubic feet of cargo space with all rows of seats in their upright and locked position (except for maybe its Chevy Suburban twin). Furthermore, with up to 9,700 pounds of towing capacity, this big GMC is ready for just about anything you can attach to its hitch. The 2008 GMC Yukon XL is a solid pick for those who need this type of vehicle size and utility, but it may be worth checking out other full-size SUVs like the Ford Expedition EL, which features more adept on-road manners and a fold-flat third-row seat.

2008 GMC Yukon XL models

The 2008 GMC Yukon XL full-size SUV is available in 1500 (half-ton) and 2500 (3/4-ton) models, and available in a base SLE trim level that can be upgraded with an SLT package. The top-shelf Denali is only available in 1500 form. Most folks should be happy with the well-stocked SLE. It comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a cloth interior, power accessories, keyless entry, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat (with six-way power driver seat), dual-zone manual climate control, rear seat air-conditioning, a trip computer and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite radio. The SLT package adds leather seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, a six-CD changer, power adjustable pedals, remote vehicle starting and rear parking assist. The Denali adds a unique grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front and second-row seats and a premium Bose sound system with a six-CD changer.

Options for the standard Yukon include 20-inch wheels, heated seats, a sunroof, a power liftgate and rear park assist (SLE). Options for all trims include a navigation system, power-folding second-row seats, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, a rearview camera and a power liftgate. Options for the Denali include a heated steering wheel and 20-inch wheels.

2008 Highlights

Side curtain airbags are standard on all Yukon XLs. A six-speed automatic transmission and stability control are now standard on 3/4-ton (2500) models. Turn-by-turn navigation is added to OnStar on the SLT and Denali trim levels.

Performance & mpg

GMC offers four V8s on the Yukon XL. Standard on the Yukon XL 1500 (half-ton) is a 5.3-liter V8 that makes 320 horsepower and 340 pound-feet of torque. Equipped with GM's cylinder-deactivation technology, this V8 provides better than normal fuel efficiency with a 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway rating for 2008. A 6.0-liter V8 that pumps out 366 hp and 380 lb-ft of torque is optional with the Yukon XL 1500 SLT package. Both 1500 engines are matched to a four-speed automatic. For the 2500 model, the standard engine is a 6.0-liter V8 mated to a six-speed automatic that packs 352 hp and 383 lb-ft of torque. The Yukon XL Denali features a 6.2-liter V8 (380 hp and 415 lb-ft) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission with a manual-shift mode. Two-wheel- and four-wheel-drive versions of the Yukon XL are available, except on the Denali, which is equipped with an all-wheel-drive system that doesn't have low-range gearing. Towing capacities for the regular Yukon XL range from 7,100 pounds on the 1500 2WD to 9,700 pounds for the 2500 2WD.

Safety

Stability control (dubbed StabiliTrak) with a rollover sensor is standard, as are antilock disc brakes, side curtain airbags and the OnStar telematics system. In government crash tests, the 2008 GMC Yukon XL was awarded five stars for protecting the driver and passenger in a frontal collision.

Driving

For such a big truck, the 2008 GMC Yukon XL is fairly quick, particularly in Denali guise. However, the 5.3 V8 version doesn't feel nearly so quick when carrying a load of passengers, and dipping into the power will quickly pull mileage down to the low teens. Its handling is more composed and its ride is smoother than past Yukons, but with its hefty curb weight, the Yukon XL doesn't feel particularly nimble around corners. We found the related Chevy Tahoe to be bested by the Ford Expedition in this regard, and it's a safe bet the Yukon XL would be equally outdone by the Expedition EL. However, when aimed for the horizon on an interstate, there aren't many better cruisers than the 2008 Yukon XL. The cabin is quiet at speed, and the ride is comfortably controlled over bumps.

Interior

Like the rest of GM's full-size SUVs and trucks, the Yukon XL's interior is a marked improvement over past versions. Materials are good, fit and finish is well executed and controls are logically placed. Depending on how you equip the XL, it can seat anywhere from five to nine people -- a total surpassed only by full-size vans. Cargo capacity is also immense, with a maximum of 137.4 cubic feet -- a full 40 cubes larger than a Nissan Armada and a few more than the Ford Expedition EL. Although the Yukon XL's second row is available with a power-folding feature, the optional third-row seats (which can seat either two or three people) must be removed manually to optimize cargo space. Based on our experience, those dense seats feel like they're constructed of depleted uranium, and removing them requires not only a strong back but the ability to wrestle them from deep inside the interior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 GMC Yukon XL.

5(53%)
4(40%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Family car
Good Truck,09/10/2008
This is the best driving car I have ever had. It is wonderful for trips for families that have more than 4 people. While the gas mileage is not great. I get 18 miles on the highway fully loaded with cargo going 75 MPH with cruise control on. This is not much worse than our old minivan. The AWD makes you feel like you are glued to the road. The optional rear camera is a must. It makes backing out a snap. The turning radius is as good as any sedan. No joke. The interior looks like a Lexus and there is a ton of room. This car is identical to the Escalade except for the grade of leather.
I think that I have a lemon and I am so sad.
vgfree,09/13/2011
We bought a 2008 Yukon XL for the first time. We have always had Chevy Suburbans. We were told that this was a higher quality vehicle. Since 2009 we have had issues with a grinding noise when the engine was warm from the sun and we started it up. The first time in 2009 we changed out the AC Compressor. The next year we had a cilindar collapse 11,000 miles later, we had the same cilindar collapse. Luckily "The Plaza" in Omaha Nebraska covered the problem again when we were over the 100, 000 mile warranty. We now have a oil leak. We have heard from Hiley that as soon as we fix this we will be okay. We have heard this before. I am sad because I loved my Yukon XL. It didn't love me!
Comfort, Style & Power. Priced Right
avatarfg,09/14/2007
Just traded 2004 Escalade ESV for this '08 Denali XL. So far, the first 2000 miles have been great. Highway mileage really is about 18 mpg as stated, if you go 65 mph. Mileage dramatically decreases at 75-80+ mph. Ride and power are excellent. Cruising on the highway is a joy. Handling is great for it's size but this is no go cart. Turning radius is very nice. Rear camera takes a little getting used to but is a very nice addition. Also love the new power hatch. Styling is great. Mechanical & fit and finish have all been very good except for tailgate hitch cover which is a flimsy section of bumper that attaches loosely with a poor fit. Sound system, nav & XM are all great quality.
Let's Do It Again!
SmokeyTA,09/28/2008
After having had wonderful experiences with our last two GMC's, my wife decided she wanted the same. The 6.2 V8 is absolutely a pleasure to both drive and listen to. Unfortunately, it is a little thirsty. When it comes to style, I love the look of the 20" chrome wheels, and the chrome trim.
See all 15 reviews of the 2008 GMC Yukon XL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
320 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 19 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
380 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A), SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD w/3SA (6.0L 8cyl 6A), SLE 2500 4dr SUV w/3SA (6.0L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 1500 4dr SUV w/3SA (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL Denali is priced between $10,888 and$11,999 with odometer readings between 113974 and197722 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 GMC Yukon XLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 GMC Yukon XL for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 Yukon XLS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,888 and mileage as low as 113974 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 GMC Yukon XL.

Can't find a used 2008 GMC Yukon XLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon XL for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $10,796.

Find a used GMC for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,127.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon XL for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,233.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,160.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 GMC Yukon XL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Yukon XL lease specials

