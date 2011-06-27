Vehicle overview

That time-honored American notion that "bigger is better" has been shot full of holes over the past few years. Especially when it comes to the vehicles we drive. And yet we have to admit there's still a place in this world for full-size sport-utility vehicles like the 2011 GMC Yukon XL.

While most folks would have a hard time justifying owning this shiny three-ton SUV, there are some situations where the Yukon XL -- and its Chevrolet Suburban sibling -- actually makes sense. If you need one vehicle that combines seating for nine passengers, cavernous cargo capacity and enough muscle to tow big trailers, the Yukon is pretty much your only choice.

Given the Yukon XL's enormous dimensions and powerful V8 engines, its ability to handle all these schlepping tasks isn't all that surprising. What is rather unexpected is the big truck's level of refinement, including its relatively smooth ride and quiet interior. You can also get some rather luxurious accommodations offered in the top-of-the-line Denali model, which includes quite a few standard features that would seem right at home in a high-end sedan.

Of course, there are downsides to driving an 18-foot-long SUV like the Yukon XL, not the least of which are maneuvering in tight quarters and abysmal fuel economy. The Yukon XL also loses points in the practicality column for the outdated design of the 50/50-split third-row seat, which has to be removed and stashed somewhere to take advantage of the interior's full cargo capacity.

Other than the aforementioned 2011 Chevy Suburban and its uptown cousin, the 2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV, the Yukon XL has few peers. The 2011 Ford Expedition EL offers the distinct advantage of a fold-flat third-row, but seats only eight passengers and is a little down on power compared to the GMC's three different V8 offerings. The 2011 Toyota Sequoia has power to spare, but also seats only eight passengers and offers significantly less cargo room.

While we're thankful that most people no longer consider driving a humongous SUV to be a status symbol, we're equally glad the 2011 GMC Yukon XL is still there for those few buyers who really need all the versatility it has to offer.