2019 GMC Yukon XL
Which Yukon XL does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Seats up to nine passengers
- Plenty of cargo capacity, even with all the seats deployed
- High towing ratings
- Size, weight and length make it unwieldy around town
- Slow gas pedal response makes base engine feel weaker than it's rated
- Cargo space utility is limited by high load floor
- A 6.2-liter V8 engine now optional for the midlevel SLT trim
- New Graphite Edition package for SLT
- Part of the third Yukon XL generation introduced for 2015
Overall rating7.4 / 10
Nine-passenger capacity combined with strong towing power is hard to come by, and it's what makes the 2019 GMC Yukon XL a great choice for big families with big toys. Aside from a few other truck-based large SUVs, there isn't anything else available that can match the Yukon XL's skill set. The trade-off is that the Yukon's imposing mass and traditional SUV design compromise maneuverability, fuel economy and ride comfort.
But you expect as much in an SUV of this size, and the Yukon XL's utility is undeniable. Even with the third-row seats deployed, it has 39.3 cubic feet of cargo space available. Fold down the second and third rows, and you've got a whopping 121.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo space at your disposal. If towing is your thing, the Yukon XL can lug up to 8,300 pounds.
All of this makes the Yukon XL a fairly mission-specific vehicle. Sure, for a big SUV, we've found it easy to drive, as long as you're going straight. But there's no escaping the Yukon XL's roots. Navigating tight parking lots and city streets requires caution, calculation, and some amount of faith in the space around the vehicle. The truck-based suspension can't deliver the carlike ride comfort of a crossover, nor is the Yukon a picture of fuel efficiency.
You might want to check out the Ford Expedition Max. It has just as much capability as the Yukon, if not more, but is a more refined and upscale vehicle overall. But overall the Yukon XL's size, power and style will undoubtedly hit the mark for a very specific buyer.
GMC Yukon XL models
The 2019 GMC Yukon XL is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. The smaller Yukon is covered in a separate review. Most Yukon XLs seat eight passengers, but an optional front bench seat on the SLE trim increases the capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available on the SLT trim and standard on the Denali; they reduce passenger capacity to seven.
The SLE base trim starts with a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower, 383 lb-ft of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.
Standard SLE features include 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, side steps, roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, and a trailer hitch receiver with a wiring harness. Standard interior features include tri-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable front seats, and 60/40-split folding second- and third-row seats.
Also included is a 110-volt power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, OnStar communications (with a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with CD player, satellite and HD radio and five USB inputs.
The optional Enhanced Driver Alert package adds forward collision warning with automatic low-speed emergency braking, a vibrating safety-alert driver's seat, automatic high beams, and lane departure warning and intervention. The Convenience package adds a power-operated liftgate, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, power-adjustable pedals and a universal garage door opener.
The SLT trim is broken down into SLT Standard Edition and SLT subtrims. The Standard Edition includes all of the above, along with leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable front passenger seat and driver-seat memory functions. The SLT further gets you hands-free operation for the rear liftgate, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, keyless entry and ignition, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and power-folding second- and third-row seats.
For 2019, the SLT also gets two new packages. The optional Graphite Edition package for SLT includes 22-inch wheels and blacked-out exterior trim (side steps, grille), while the Graphite Performance Edition boosts performance and comfort with a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 460 lb-ft of torque), a 10-speed transmission, a heavy-duty alternator, Magnetic Ride Control adaptive dampers, a head-up display, a customizable gauge cluster, active noise cancellation system, and upgraded cabin air filtration.
The top-of-the-line Denali trim builds on the features listed above, including those from the Graphite Performance Edition, and adds 20-inch wheels, a two-speed transfer case (4WD models), xenon headlights, a trailer brake controller, power-folding second-row bucket seats, a navigation system, a wireless smartphone charging pad and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system.
The optional Denali Ultimate package bundles 22-inch wheels, a sunroof, power side steps, adaptive cruise control, a rear seat entertainment system with DVD player, and an extended satellite radio and traffic information subscription, among other items.
Several Denali features are offered as options on SLT trims, while options for SLE and SLT trims include 22-inch wheels, navigation, and a heavy-duty trailering package with a unique axle ratio, trailer brake controller and a self-leveling suspension.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
The Yukon XL is easy to drive, though its sheer size makes it unwieldy. The standard 5.3-liter V8 is sufficient, but the available 6.2-liter V8 responds quickly to demands for power thanks to the smart 10-speed automatic. In fact, its acceleration will surprise you if you're not careful with the throttle, and its 0-60 mph time of 6.5 seconds is close to the times of its quickest competitors.
Light steering keeps the SUV maneuverable, although there's a numb spot near center that demands extra driver attention when cruising the freeway. The big Yukon stays relatively flat in corners, and it gets around turns without feeling floaty. The braking performance is good for the segment, though there's a lot of pedal travel.
Comfort7.5
Our tester felt much too stiff and busy on the road. It doesn't float or bounce, but the trade-off is that bumps jar the entire vehicle, a distinct weakness compared to many competitors. Beyond that, the Yukon XL has a comfortable cabin. There's very little noise, whether from the road or wind, and the engine fades into the background when cruising. The industrial-strength air conditioning can easily handle the big cabin, and the climate control layout is straightforward.
You also get wide, flat seats with a good amount of cushioning, even in the third row. While they're comfortable, the flat second-row captain's chairs mean passengers may need to brace themselves when going around corners.
Interior7.5
The upright driving position is commanding, while the high dash keeps the gauges in easy view. The primary controls are easy to find, but many secondary controls are grouped oddly and distract you from the road. Thankfully, everything is clearly labeled. The thick roof pillars and sheer size cause visibility issues, but big mirrors, parking sensors and a backup camera help.
There's plenty of room in all three rows, although the fixed second-row thrones mean legroom isn't adjustable. The trade-off is the seats fold out of the way, allowing easy third-row access. The very long doors make access easy, provided they can be opened all the way, but tight parking spaces can be tough.
Utility8.0
The Yukon XL excels with almost 40 cubic feet of trunk space behind the third row, and about triple that if you fold all the seats down. However, the load floor is very high, so loading and unloading can be a chore. There's a lot of space for small items in the cabin, especially in the massive center-console box, but some competitors offer more options for separating and organizing items. The top anchors for car seats are placed awkwardly, and installed car seats hamper access to the third row.
The max towing capacity of 8,100 pounds is above average but still short of class leaders. You can get all the features and connectors you need for towing but not the advanced towing aids of newer competitors.
Technology8.0
GMC's tech falls in the middle for the large SUV class. The touchscreen is relatively small, but it responds quickly and is straightforward to navigate. The Yukon XL has standard smartphone integration and OnStar, which includes a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. There are also tons of charge points around the cabin, especially in higher trims. The optional roof-mounted flip-down screen supports Blu-ray.
Unfortunately, basic active safety technology is an optional extra rather than standard. To get a full set of driver aids, you'll have to go for high trim levels and add options. And even then features such as adaptive cruise control feel unsophisticated by current standards. And you can't get certain useful features such as a surround-view camera.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- engine
- seats
- ride quality
- appearance
- value
- towing
- acceleration
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
What a pack horse the 2019 GMC Yukon XL. We rented this pack mule because it would carry more clothes, kitchen items and boxes upon boxes of shoes plus the dog and cat crates, food,toys, snacks and the animals themselves for a 12 hour ride from Washington to Chicago. We did the trip in one day to avoid having to deal with animal refusals from hotels. We moved on from DC north to I 270, I 70 toI 76 and finally I 80/90 to Chicago. The 2019 Yukon was flawless, it did not hesitate on acceleration and loved to hug the road between 70 & 80 mph, passing on hills up and down in PA with ease. This Yukon was loaded from back to front with immediate items needed for us and the cat and dog, also baskets of food and animal toys too. This Yukon XL was amazing, it had 3 soft leather seats, great communication ports and the heart of an engine that left all drivers smiling for its Wonderfull ride and it’s capacity to hug the road and not be intimidated by the big rigs. Our mileage was TERRIFIC! We averaged 22.4 mpg through the PA Hills on I 70. Once on level land the big packed Yukon XL moved along at 70-80 mph. This stretch lasted for hours and when we filled our tank, our mileage ranged from 22.4 to 25.6 in a full size Yukon XL traveling at a comfortable rate of speed and passing many trucks, tractor trailers, busses , motor homes and the big foreign luxury cars. This Yukon was the best full size SUV I have driven and I can’t wait to see the 2021. But, it you can’t wait for the 2021 SUVs from GM, get down to your dealer now to get the 2019 leftovers or the new 2020s They are the best large SUVs in the world. I can’t wait for the new 2021s to come on the market. They better be good because Suburban and Yukon overs will die clutching the steering wheel.
This is my Dream Vehicle. It drives awesome. Smoothest ride out there.
Features & Specs
|Denali 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$72,500
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$69,500
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$63,400
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$60,400
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Yukon XL safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent, and can initiate braking if necessary.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the seat cushion to alert the driver to potential collisions on the left or right side of car.
- Teen Driver
- Enhances safety for young drivers. Includes custom speed alerts and limits on audio volume.
GMC Yukon XL vs. the competition
GMC Yukon XL vs. Ford Expedition
The Expedition Max is Ford's extended-length Expedition, and it measures up with the Yukon XL in most categories. Instead of a big V8, the Expedition uses a turbocharged V6 to make 20 more hp than the Yukon's 5.3-liter V8. It also makes much more torque: 470 pound-feet. Those numbers mean something when it comes time to tow. The Max also returns better fuel economy and has a roomier third-row seat.
GMC Yukon XL vs. Chevrolet Suburban
The Yukon and Suburban are corporate and mechanical twins, so this choice comes down to whether you want to pay the same money for a midlevel Yukon XL SLT or a loaded Suburban Premier. The Suburban doesn't offer the luxury touches and details of the Yukon. So if you want to ultimate comfort for long trips, the Yukon XL is the one to get. But if you don't mind a little less flair and polish in your cabin surroundings, you can load up on nearly all of the tech and convenience features for the same price, or less if you look at lower Suburban trims.
GMC Yukon XL vs. Nissan Armada
The Armada flies under the radar in this segment, and that's a shame. With a recently new V8 and an impressive set of safety features, the Armada punches above its weight, especially when considering its high-quality interior and its ride quality, which is noticeably less trucklike that some of its competitors. All this and it doesn't sacrifice towing capability either. On the downside, the Armada's third row isn't exceptionally roomy, and its V8 is thirsty.
FAQ
Is the GMC Yukon XL a good car?
What's new in the 2019 GMC Yukon XL?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 GMC Yukon XL:
- A 6.2-liter V8 engine now optional for the midlevel SLT trim
- New Graphite Edition package for SLT
- Part of the third Yukon XL generation introduced for 2015
Is the GMC Yukon XL reliable?
Is the 2019 GMC Yukon XL a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 GMC Yukon XL?
The least-expensive 2019 GMC Yukon XL is the 2019 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,400.
Other versions include:
- Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $72,500
- Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $69,500
- SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $63,400
- SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $60,400
- SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,600
- SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,400
- SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $60,600
- SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,400
What are the different models of GMC Yukon XL?
More about the 2019 GMC Yukon XL
While car-based crossover SUVs of all sizes have taken over the automotive landscape, there are still drivers who seek an old-school full-size SUV that still puts the "U" in SUV. With up to nine-passenger seating and the ability to haul heavy loads and tow serious trailers, the 2019 GMC Yukon XL fits the bill nicely.
The luxury-trimmed cousin of the Chevrolet Suburban, the Yukon XL offers a full host of comfort and convenience features. Its 19-foot length means it can offer three rows of seats plus the ability to stow 39.3 cubic feet of cargo, even with all seats occupied. Fold down the seats and the space expands to a 121.7-cubic-foot maximum capacity. If towing is your thing, the Yukon XL can haul up to 8,300 pounds, enough to handle a horse trailer or boat.
Of course, there's only one way to make an SUV this capable and that is to base it on a truck. The Yukon XL shares its bones with General Motors' pickup trucks. It rides comfortably and quietly, with the optional Magnetic Ride Control suspension doing a great job of soaking up bigger bumps and thumps, though it can't stop the smaller ones from sending vibrations into the cabin. The Yukon XL never lets you forget you're driving a truck, especially if you have to make an emergency swerve.
The Yukon XL offers the choice of two stout V8 engines: a 5.3-liter that develops 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, and a 6.2-liter rated at 420 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. Both come with automatic transmissions (six speeds for the 5.3-liter and 10 speeds for the 6.2-liter), and both are available with either rear- or four-wheel drive. Previously, only the Denali trim offered the larger V8 but today it's available on midlevel SLT trims through the optional Graphite Performance Edition package.
For 4WD models, a low-range transfer case is available on the 5.3-liter and standard with the 6.2-liter. The low-range case enhances off-road abilities, but the Yukon XL's big size and long wheelbase are bound to be limiting factors.
GMC offers the Yukon XL in three main trims. The cloth-trimmed SLE receives a full host of creature comforts, while the SLT adds leather, a power liftgate, power-folding mirrors and more. The top-of-the-line Denali gets a bigger engine, xenon lights, an adaptive suspension and other luxury features. If you need a luxurious SUV with above-average hauling and towing capabilities, Edmunds can help find the perfect 2019 GMC Yukon XL for you.
2019 GMC Yukon XL Overview
The 2019 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 GMC Yukon XL?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 GMC Yukon XL and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Yukon XL 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Yukon XL.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 GMC Yukon XL and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Yukon XL featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 GMC Yukon XL?
Which 2019 GMC Yukon XLS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 GMC Yukon XL for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 GMC Yukon XL.
Can't find a new 2019 GMC Yukon XLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Yukon XL for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,202.
Find a new GMC for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,783.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 GMC Yukon XL?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
