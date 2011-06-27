  1. Home
2006 GMC Yukon XL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior with class-leading cargo space, strong lineup of V8 engines, extensive list of optional features, seats up to nine.
  • Cheap interior materials, bulky size makes it unwieldy for daily use, vague steering, can't get side airbags on base model.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 GMC Yukon XL is one of our favorite big SUVs, thanks to its strong engines, smooth ride and massive cabin. Competitors may offer more conveniences and refinement, but along with its Chevy Suburban twin, the Yukon is the only SUV in its class offered in light- and heavy-duty versions.

Vehicle overview

The Yukon XL is GMC's largest SUV. Able to seat up to nine people, this is a very versatile hauler and should more than adequately serve families that have heavy-duty towing and hauling needs. Its roots can be traced back to 1936. Known as the GMC Suburban back then, this vehicle was merely a standard panel van with a few extra seats and windows. It earned a reputation as a sturdy people mover, however, and now, 10 generations later, the tradition continues with the GMC Yukon XL.

Along with the name change in 2000, the Yukon XL received a modern chassis that gave a more comfortable ride and improved overall performance. A luxurious and powerful Denali version was added a year later to give the Yukon XL more traction against a growing number of full-size luxury sport-utilities. A lineup of three V8 engines is available depending on your needs, and a laundry list of interior options allows you to add as much or as little luxury as you might want. Modern advancements like a stability control system make the Yukon XL safer than ever before. Although there are a few capable competitors out there, the 2006 GMC Yukon XL remains one of the most popular vehicles for those looking for maximum passenger capacity in a comfortable, easy-to-drive package.

2006 GMC Yukon XL models

The standard GMC Yukon XL is offered in half-ton (1500) and three-quarter-ton (2500) configurations. The 1500 models come in SL, SLE and Denali trim, while the 2500 is available in SLE trim only. Standard equipment for SL models includes tri-zone manual air conditioning, cruise control, a driver message center, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped tilt steering wheel and a CD player. The SLE is similar but grants access to additional features such as automatic climate control, leather seating, a floor console with integrated rear-passenger stereo and climate controls and an upgraded audio system via an SLT option package. Top-of-the-line Denali models come standard with just about every feature available, although items like a DVD-based entertainment system and a sunroof are still optional.

2006 Highlights

The GMC Yukon XL has a few additional features for 2006. OnStar, a tire-pressure monitor and stability control are now standard on all trim levels. Steering wheel-mounted audio controls are new this year, and the optional towing/camping exterior mirrors have been revised. Lastly, the interesting but expensive Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system has been dropped for 2006.

Performance & mpg

SL and SLE 1500 models feature a 5.3-liter V8 rated at 295 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque mated to a four-speed automatic transmission. The Denali and SLE 2500 models come standard with a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 335 hp and 375 lb-ft of torque. Optional on the 2500 is an 8.1-liter V8 that cranks out 325 hp and 447 lb-ft of torque. The bigger V8s get a heavy-duty four-speed automatic. Both two- and four-wheel drive are available on all models, except the Denali, which is all-wheel drive only. The GMC Yukon XL 1500 can tow up to 8,500 pounds (8,100 on the Denali). The 2500 models equipped with the 6.0-liter engine can tow up to 9,900 pounds. With the 8.1-liter engine, capacity jumps to 12,000 pounds.

Safety

The Yukon XL comes with front airbags that deploy based on crash severity, a tire-pressure monitoring system, four-wheel antilock disc brakes and the StabiliTrak stability control system. Front-seat side airbags are standard on the Denali, optional on the SLE and not available on the SL. In crash tests conducted by the NHTSA, the 2006 GMC Yukon XL received four stars (out of five) for protection of the driver and front passenger in front-impact crashes.

Driving

We're impressed with the Yukon XL's smooth, comfortable ride quality and easy-to-drive nature. Thanks to a stiff frame and a well-insulated cabin, this big SUV is generally quiet and rattle-free, making it a great long-distance cruiser. The ride of the heavy-duty three-quarter-ton models is a little less forgiving for rear-seat passengers, but they're still comfortable enough to be daily drivers.

Interior

The interior of the GMC Yukon XL is spacious with solid ergonomics and plenty of creature comforts. There's room for nine if you stick with bench seats, but ordering the optional captain's chairs drops capacity to seven passengers. Like many GMC trucks there's a little more plastic than we would like and the build quality could be better, but overall it's still a pleasant environment for a family vehicle. The Yukon XL leads the class in cargo capacity (132 cubic feet) but doesn't offer fold-flat seats unlike a few competitors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 GMC Yukon XL.

5(54%)
4(27%)
3(15%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2nd GM car And love It!
poneill466,11/25/2008
I bought this 2006 GMC Denali back in September as a Certifed GMC. So far everything has been great no complaints. I have to disagree on what people have say about the gas. You don't buy a 5000 pound car for fuel economy. I avg 14.8 around town and 19.7 hwy. Love my car! Will buy another one
now the engine... when does it end money pit
kingspark33,05/16/2012
New transmission at 54,000 ($1500.00), new harmonic balancer at 69,000 and now a complete engine overhaul at 82,000 ($2400.00).
Fully Loaded Yukon XL Denali
Doug,12/17/2007
Just a fantastic vehicle, drives wonderfully, handles well, never any problems. Love the GPS system, very easy to use.
Love my truck!
shelli,09/06/2009
I've had my Yukon since April 04 and have not had any problems with it. It's got over 45,000 miles on it and everything is still like new. We have 4 children and often take trips that last over 5 hours each way -- the DVD player is a treasure. I love the heated seats and Stereo too!
See all 26 reviews of the 2006 GMC Yukon XL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2006 GMC Yukon XL

Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SL 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali is priced between $11,995 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 124006 and124006 miles.

