Vehicle overview

With their superior fuel economy, greater comfort and superior maneuverability, crossover SUVs have largely replaced traditional full-size SUVs like the 2014 GMC Yukon XL. If, however, you truly need a vehicle that can carry up to nine people, provide huge cargo space and tow a big trailer or boat, then the Yukon XL (and its twin, the Chevy Suburban) might still make perfect sense.

With its beefy architecture and powerful engine lineup, the GMC Yukon XL is ready for some serious passenger hauling and towing tasks. This big SUV is also surprisingly refined, providing a smooth ride within its classy, quiet cabin. But there's no avoiding the inherent negatives of driving such a bulky vehicle: dismal fuel mileage and the difficulty of negotiating downtown parking structures and city traffic. And then there are the Yukon XL's 50/50-split third-row seats, which don't fold down and must be removed from the vehicle to maximize cargo capacity.

Beyond its Cadillac Escalade ESV and Chevy Suburban platform mates, the 2014 GMC Yukon XL has few rivals. The 2014 Ford Expedition EL and 2014 Toyota Sequoia both offer folding third-row seats, but have less maximum cargo space and top out at eight passengers rather than nine. Should you be in the majority of SUV shoppers who don't need the Yukon's heavy-duty skill set, though, we strongly suggest that you consider a large crossover like GMC's own 2014 Acadia or Mazda's CX-9, or a minivan such as the Honda Odyssey. These lighter-duty vehicles will also move plenty of people and things and are easier to drive and maneuver, especially in tight parking situations.

Waiting for next year's redesigned 2015 Yukon XL is another option, of course. But if you're currently in the market for a vehicle with eight- or nine-passenger seating and extreme cargo and towing capacities, it really doesn't get much better than the 2014 GMC Yukon XL.