Vehicle overview

As one of GM's triplets in its full-size SUV family, the GMC Yukon XL bridges the gap between the somewhat plain Chevy Suburban and the over-the-top Cadillac Escalade ESV. The Yukon XL is essentially a longer version of the Yukon, with a 14-inch-longer wheelbase and an overall length that, at 222.4 inches, stretches some 20 inches longer than the Yukon. The 2007 GMC Yukon XL is completely redesigned and gets more of everything that's important in the large SUV segment: power, cabin space, convenience features and safety equipment.

Compared to newer competitors, the previous-generation Yukon XL was increasingly outclassed in its later years. The new 2007 Yukon XL rectifies nearly all of the previous model's deficiencies. Interior fit and finish is now excellent as soft-touch materials, tight gap tolerances and stylish design are present. On the outside, the 2007 Yukon XL's slab-sided exterior styling is clean, but in profile this GMC looks more Ford than GM. A major benefit of the new look is improved aerodynamics as the Yukon XL slices through the wind nearly as efficiently as some sporty coupes.

Under the skin, the 2007 Yukon XL is still a traditional body-on-frame SUV with a solid rear axle. But the chassis' evolution, though subtle, is significant. GMC claims that body stiffness has been increased significantly, and the old front torsion-bar suspension has been ditched in favor of a more supple coil-spring layout. Recirculating ball steering has given way to a more precise rack-and-pinion system, and the four-wheel antilock disc brakes are larger and more powerful than they were before.

Because of its seating for up to nine, inviting cabin and available Denali trim, we suggest that consumers in need of a traditional full-size SUV take a hard look at the 2007 GMC Yukon XL. Other vehicles in this class, such as the Dodge Durango, Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia still offer a few advantages. But overall we think the Yukon XL is a compelling choice for those whose passenger and cargo capacity requirements run to the extreme.