Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

- 108,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,999
Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas
2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4x4 White 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4x4 with a 5.3L Ecotec3 V8 engine and automatic transmission. Features deep tinted windows, trailer brake controller, steering wheel mounted cruise control, Bluetooth, back up camera and LOTS more! READY for work and play! Give us a call today! We offer free delivery on select vehicles within 300 miles of our shop! Ask your salesperson for details. Financing is available with competitive rates! Get pre-approved in no time by filling out a credit application on the finance section of our website! We also offer industry leading, highly rated warranty options so you can select one perfect for your specific vehicle needs. All vehicles are priced for QUICK SALE. Call us today to see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Texas Motorcars. Texas Motorcars in Addison is a family owned and operated business. We are committed to delivering the best possible service! Our mission is to provide Dallas/Fort Worth and the continental Unites States with hand picked, quality vehicles at no hassle prices. We can offer pre-purchase inspections, financing, warranties and more! Se habla Español! Texas Motorcars "A Better Way To Buy!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2FKC3HR276195
Stock: 276195
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,408 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$37,098$4,592 Below Market
Capitol Chevrolet Salem - Salem / Oregon
Certified.CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. This 2017 Iridium Metallic GMC Yukon XL SLT 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking), License Plate Front Mounting Package, Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA (17 Disc/Disc VAC Power Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Passive Entry System, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Universal Home Remote, and Wireless Charging), Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, GMC Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4WD, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD Player, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Bright Machined Aluminum. 4WD.Your way on the parkway!GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* 24 months/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2GKC0HR322507
Stock: Z8960A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 50,100 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseDelivery Available*
$44,198$5,248 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Lauderdale Lakes - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price includes Processing Fee of $199. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1HKJ3HR225552
Stock: 8C8LBN
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 91,375 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,867$5,989 Below Market
Dixie Buick GMC - Fort Myers / Florida
NO DEALER FEE, BLUETOOTH/ HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LOCAL TRADE, SAFETY INSPECTED, 4WD. 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT EcoTec3 5.3L V8 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Iridium Metallic Recent Arrival! We have been serving the community since 1934! We have a well trained award winning sales and service team ready to make your experience a great one! Well stocked inventory of both New and quality Preowned Cars, Trucks and SUV's Certified Technicians in an up to date service facility We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.Ere.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2GKC9HR131975
Stock: U15858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 34,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$38,276$3,230 Below Market
Capitol Chevrolet Salem - Salem / Oregon
Certified.CARFAX One-Owner.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. This 2017 Summit White GMC Yukon XL SLT 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking), License Plate Front Mounting Package, Memory Package, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA (17 Disc/Disc VAC Power Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Passive Entry System, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Universal Home Remote, and Wireless Charging), Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, GMC Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4WD, 3.08 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD Player, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 18 x 8.5 Bright Machined Aluminum. 4WD.Your way on the parkway!GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date* Ro
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2GKC4HR130894
Stock: Z8959A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 60,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$41,995$2,615 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this family-friendly, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali (4WD). This impressively large & technology-packed SUV boasts an upscale interior, wonderful fuel economy for its class, and a powerful engine. The long-wheelbase Yukon XL adds about 10 inches of third-row legroom, allowing adults to fit more comfortably. It gives you 39.3 cubic feet with all seats in the upright position. With the third and second rows folded down, cargo capacity expands to 76.7 and 121.1 cubic feet, respectively. It comes pleasantly equipped with: - Open Road Package - A POWER SUNROOF - REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM with remote control - A LARGER 6.2-LITER V8 ENGINE that makes 420 horsepower - AN EIGHT-SPEED TRANSMISSION - HEAD-UP DISPLAY - FACTORY NAVIGATION - 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY - BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM - SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION with APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - HD RADIO - PARKING ASSIST - TEEN DRIVER MODE OPTION - A HEATED LEATHER STEERING WHEEL - HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS - KEYLESS OPEN with EXTENDED RANGE KEYLESS ENTRY - KEYLESS OPEN and START - TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL with INDIVIDUAL SETTINGS Enhanced Driver Alert Package - FORWARD COLLISION ALERT - LOW SPEED FORWARD AUTOMATIC BRAKING - SAFETY ALERT DRIVER SEAT - LANE KEEP ASSIST - INTELLIBEAM HEADLAMPS ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this huge SUV BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ9HR125954
Stock: 24578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE39,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,696$1,734 Below Market
Rockville Centre GMC - Rockville Centre / New York
Looking for a Full Size SUV with Room for the Whole Family. We have it in this One Owner, Clean Carfax, GMC Certified 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE with only 39524 miles. This Yukon is nicely equipped with Illuminated entry, Power Passenger Seat, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package Keep reading for a full description, take a look at the pictures, then come take a test drive today! GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Here at Rockville Centre GMC we do things different. WE DO NOT charge any dealer fees or advertise our vehicles with money down. Proud to say we do things the right way and treat our customers the way they should be treated. Come down and see for yourself. COMPLETE LIST OF EQUIPMENT: Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Power passenger seat, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear air conditioning, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spoiler.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2FKC6HR276014
Stock: U162669A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 56,943 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,521$4,843 Below Market
Dixie Buick GMC - Fort Myers / Florida
NO DEALER FEE, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CAR FAX/ NO ACCIDENTS, BLUETOOTH/ HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION/GPS, 172 POINT FACTORY CERTIFIED INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, NEW TIRES, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Brake assist, CD Player, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM, Rear air conditioning, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers. 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT EcoTec3 5.3L V8 RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Onyx Black Recent Arrival! We have been serving the community since 1934! We have a well trained award winning sales and service team ready to make your experience a great one! Well stocked inventory of both New and quality Preowned Cars, Trucks and SUV's Certified Technicians in an up to date service facility We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.Ere.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1GKC1HR343269
Stock: U15818
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 70,395 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,999$4,875 Below Market
Audi Lafayette - Lafayette / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1HKJ7HR308384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,898$3,851 Below Market
Hendrick Chevrolet Buick GMC Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, GMC Certified, Extra Clean, GREAT MILES 30,839! WAS $51,988, $900 below NADA Retail! DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Navigation, Captains Chairs, Trailer Hitch, 4x4, ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 3-Month trial of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Includes two maintenance visits with the GMC CPO Scheduled Maintenance Program, $0 Deductible, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to the SiriusXM All Access content packageA GREAT TIME TO BUYThis Yukon XL Denali is priced $900 below NADA Retail.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats 4x4, Onboard Communications System, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESLPO, 22' (55.9 CM) 6-SPOKE PREMIUM SILVER ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED WHEELS LPO wheels will come with 4 steel 22' wheels from the factory with alignment specs set to 22' LPO wheel selected (dealer-installed), OPEN ROAD PACKAGE , (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat entertainment system and on SLT (IO6) Audio system with navigation, ASSIST STEPS, POWER-RETRACTABLE with bright accent strip and perimeter lighting, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT BLU-RAY/DVD with remote control, overhead display, Wi-Fi wireless projection capability, four 2-channel wireless digital headphones, auxiliary HDMI/MHL audio/video input and 2 USB ports, ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE body security content, includes (UTR) self-powered horn, (UTV) interior movement and (UTU) vehicle inclination sensorsPricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJXHR198492
Stock: GP13834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 90,625 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,971$3,425 Below Market
Hare Chevrolet - Noblesville / Indiana
IRIDIUM METALLIC exterior and COCOA/SHALE interior, Denali trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Remote Engine Start. OPTION PACKAGES OPEN ROAD PACKAGE , (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat entertainment system and on SLT (IO6) Audio system with navigation, WHEELS, 22' X 9' (50.8 CM X 22.9) 6-SPOKE CHROME, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT BLU-RAY/DVD with remote control, overhead display, Wi-Fi wireless projection capability, four 2-channel wireless digital headphones, auxiliary HDMI/MHL audio/video input and 2 USB ports, LPO, INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (VAV) All-weather floor mats, LPO and (VLI) Rear cargo mat, LPO (dealer-installed), LPO, BLACK ROOF RACK CROSS RAILS, (DEALER-INSTALLED), AUDIO SYSTEM, 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop with the ability to browse, select and install apps to your vehicle. You can customize your content with audio, weather and more. Featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone; 5 USB ports and 1 auxiliary jack (STD), ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJXHR206798
Stock: HR206798
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 72,145 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$32,409$5,794 Below Market
Mastro Subaru - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2GKC7HR122949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,874 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$44,450$3,762 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 GMC Yukon XL 4dr 4WD 4dr Denali features a 6.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Onyx Black with a jet black Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Navigation System, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, Open Road Package, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, 10 Speakers, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic temperature control, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heads-Up Display, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Steering wheel memory, Universal Home Remote, 17 Disc/Disc VAC Power Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passive Entry System, Rear anti-roll bar, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Power Liftgate, Blind spot sensor: warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Black Assist Steps with Chrome Strip, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Power door mirrors, Pwr Retractable Assist Steps with Perimeter Lighting, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Adjustable pedals, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Collision Preparation, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Lane Keep Assist, NavTraffic, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar with 4G LTE, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, Telescoping steering wheel, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Voltmeter, Wireless Charging, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Passenger door bin, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Wheel Locks, Wheels: 22 x 9 6-Spoke Chrome, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.23 Axle Ratio 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ0HR247764
Stock: 247764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 61,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,898
Lone Star Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE. 1-Owner. Clean Carfax. BACK-UP CAMERA, AUDIO SYSTEM 8' DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN WITH INTELLILINK AM/FM/SiriusXM with USB ports and auxiliary jack with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes inside rearview auto-dimming mirror power-adjustable pedals rear power liftgate and Universal Home Remote. All recommended services are complete. Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lone Star Chevrolet, located at: 18800 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX, 77065. Visit us online at www.LoneStarChevrolet.com or call (866) 665-9782.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1FKC8HR354442
Stock: BHR354442
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 87,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,988
Beck & Masten North GMC Buick - Houston / Texas
Drive some fun! The GMC Yukon exists primarily as a people carrier, albeit a much more rugged one than any of the minivans that occupy the road.. You'll forget how you ever drove without a rear view camera. Call today to schedule your test drive. Stay in charge with the SUV's steering wheel controls. Come by today to see this one in person. Open your doors easily with the included keyless entry system. This vehicle includes: tinted windows, security system, cruise control, tire pressure monitoring system and airbags.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ6HR317798
Stock: 125951A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 29,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$47,998$5,104 Below Market
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1HKJ3HR261077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali50,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,950$3,690 Below Market
Riley Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jefferson City / Missouri
Fall into HUGE SAVINGS right now at Riley Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac! Best selection of pre owned cars in central Missouri. Certified. GM Certified-12mo 12,000mi Bumper to Bumper and 6yr 100,000mi Powertrain Warranty*, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, 3rd Row Seat, Sun Roof, Towing, Chrome, Remote Start, 22 Wheels, Navigation, Blue Tooth, Non-Smoker, Local Trade, 4x4, Push Button Start, 17 Disc/Disc VAC Power Brakes, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 4-Wheel Disc & 4-Wheel VAC Power Antilock Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Front Automatic Braking, Automatic Collision Preparation, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert Sensor Indicator, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Open Road Package, Passive Entry System, Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Remote Keyless Entry, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Lane Change Alert, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Summit White 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 6.2L V8 GMC Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Transferable Warranty * War
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ9HR318685
Stock: TC0891
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- certified
2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali42,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,956$3,662 Below Market
Matheny Buick GMC - Parkersburg / West Virginia
The used 2017 GMC Yukon XL in PARKERSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA is ready for a new home. Basically new, this SUV is in its prime. It's a 8 cylinder Onyx Black SUV that offers drivers flexible cargo options. With 42,650 miles and priced at $48,956.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Matheny Motors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ6HR372980
Stock: 285821A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
