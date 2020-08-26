Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

2,376 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Yukon XL Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,376 listings
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE in White
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE

    108,227 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,999

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Gray
    certified

    2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    32,408 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $37,098

    $4,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Silver
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    50,100 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*

    $44,198

    $5,248 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Gray
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    91,375 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,867

    $5,989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT in White
    certified

    2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    34,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $38,276

    $3,230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    60,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $41,995

    $2,615 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE in Black
    certified

    2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE

    39,524 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,696

    $1,734 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Black
    certified

    2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    56,943 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,521

    $4,843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Silver
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    70,395 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,999

    $4,875 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    30,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,898

    $3,851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Gray
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    90,625 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,971

    $3,425 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    72,145 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $32,409

    $5,794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    59,874 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $44,450

    $3,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE in White
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL SLE

    61,973 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,898

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Gray
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    87,307 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,988

    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    29,247 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $47,998

    $5,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    certified

    2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    50,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,950

    $3,690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    certified

    2017 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    42,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,956

    $3,662 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon XL searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,376 listings
  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon XL
  4. Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL

Read recent reviews for the GMC Yukon XL
Overall Consumer Rating
3.54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 3
    (25%)
  • 1
    (25%)
Third Yukon
Drills,09/05/2017
SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
This is my third GMC Yukon (01 SLT, 07 Denali, 2017 SLT). This truck by and far is head and shoulders above the rest. The ride is amazing, the amenities phenomenal, and the look is impressive. The only knocks I will give are the headlights and exhaust. There is no reason for a 60k vehicle with practically all LED lighting inside and out, not to have HID headlights. The halogens cheapen the look. Granted you can get higher intensity halogens, or switch out the system completely to HID, but it would be nice to have it done at the factory. Of course, the Denali comes equipped with HID headlights, but in this day and age, should halogens even be on the table? Next is the exhaust. As soon as looked under the rear and saw the cheap looking exhaust system I knew I had to make a switch. While there are a million exhaust companies out there, I wanted to find something that balanced performance with a classy look. By chance I read that Borla makes exhaust systems for GM trucks/ SUV's. I ordered one, had it installed (super easy since its custom made for that vehicle), and love it. It looks great and sounds better.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
GMC
Yukon XL
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related GMC Yukon XL info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.