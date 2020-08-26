Used 2017 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

This is my third GMC Yukon (01 SLT, 07 Denali, 2017 SLT). This truck by and far is head and shoulders above the rest. The ride is amazing, the amenities phenomenal, and the look is impressive. The only knocks I will give are the headlights and exhaust. There is no reason for a 60k vehicle with practically all LED lighting inside and out, not to have HID headlights. The halogens cheapen the look. Granted you can get higher intensity halogens, or switch out the system completely to HID, but it would be nice to have it done at the factory. Of course, the Denali comes equipped with HID headlights, but in this day and age, should halogens even be on the table? Next is the exhaust. As soon as looked under the rear and saw the cheap looking exhaust system I knew I had to make a switch. While there are a million exhaust companies out there, I wanted to find something that balanced performance with a classy look. By chance I read that Borla makes exhaust systems for GM trucks/ SUV's. I ordered one, had it installed (super easy since its custom made for that vehicle), and love it. It looks great and sounds better.

