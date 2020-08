Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado

REAR LIFTGATE W/LIFTGLASS -inc: rear window wiper/washer (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tow/haul mode (STD), (5) P265/70R16 ALL-TERRAIN SBR OWL TIRES, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE COMPACT DISC AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan digital clock theft lock speed sensitive volume enhanced-performance 8-speaker sound system w/subwoofer music search cassette (STD), FULL-FEATURE FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: dual pwr lumbars pwr seatback recliners heated driver & front passenger cushions/seatbacks 2-position memory driver seat, HD TRAILERING EQUIPMENT -inc: trailering hitch platform elect trailer brake wire harness w/mounting provisions 7-wire harness w/fully independent fused trailering circuits w/7-way sealed connector IP jumper wiring harness for elect trailer brake controller trans fluid temp gauge, 7200# GVWR (3600 front/4000 rear) springs (3600 front/4000 rear) axles (3925 front/ 4000 rear) (STD), LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL, TWO-TONE PAINT, ONSTAR COMMUNICATION SYSTEM -inc: one year safety & security service pkg w/airbag deployment notification emergency & roadside services theft tracking remote diagnostics remote door unlock MED-NET & accident assist, REAR SEAT AUDIO CONTROLS -inc: dual headphone jacks controls for volume station media & selection, SLT MARKETING OPT PKG -inc: rear seat audio controls On-Star communications system full-feature front bucket seats luxury convenience pkg electrochromic driver-side outside mirror Homelink universal garage door opener (w/o CF5 Sunroof-inc: elect climate control), SIDE-STEP RUNNING BOARDS, PWR SLIDING SUNROOF -inc: Homelink universal garage door opener, 3.73 AXLE RATIO, SECOND ROW RECLINING BUCKET SEATS -inc: third row bench seat, (4) 16" X 7" POLISHED CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS, ULTRASOFT LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD), 5.3L (325) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD), PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSION PKG (STD), HD AUXILIARY TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GKFK16TXYG106642

Stock: 32392

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-01-2020