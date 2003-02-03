Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
- 190,938 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Lakewood Happy Motors - Lakewood / Colorado
REAR LIFTGATE W/LIFTGLASS -inc: rear window wiper/washer (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: tow/haul mode (STD), (5) P265/70R16 ALL-TERRAIN SBR OWL TIRES, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE COMPACT DISC AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan digital clock theft lock speed sensitive volume enhanced-performance 8-speaker sound system w/subwoofer music search cassette (STD), FULL-FEATURE FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: dual pwr lumbars pwr seatback recliners heated driver & front passenger cushions/seatbacks 2-position memory driver seat, HD TRAILERING EQUIPMENT -inc: trailering hitch platform elect trailer brake wire harness w/mounting provisions 7-wire harness w/fully independent fused trailering circuits w/7-way sealed connector IP jumper wiring harness for elect trailer brake controller trans fluid temp gauge, 7200# GVWR (3600 front/4000 rear) springs (3600 front/4000 rear) axles (3925 front/ 4000 rear) (STD), LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL, TWO-TONE PAINT, ONSTAR COMMUNICATION SYSTEM -inc: one year safety & security service pkg w/airbag deployment notification emergency & roadside services theft tracking remote diagnostics remote door unlock MED-NET & accident assist, REAR SEAT AUDIO CONTROLS -inc: dual headphone jacks controls for volume station media & selection, SLT MARKETING OPT PKG -inc: rear seat audio controls On-Star communications system full-feature front bucket seats luxury convenience pkg electrochromic driver-side outside mirror Homelink universal garage door opener (w/o CF5 Sunroof-inc: elect climate control), SIDE-STEP RUNNING BOARDS, PWR SLIDING SUNROOF -inc: Homelink universal garage door opener, 3.73 AXLE RATIO, SECOND ROW RECLINING BUCKET SEATS -inc: third row bench seat, (4) 16" X 7" POLISHED CAST ALUMINUM WHEELS, ULTRASOFT LEATHER SEAT TRIM (STD), 5.3L (325) SFI V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE (STD), PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSION PKG (STD), HD AUXILIARY TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER, Four Wheel Drive, Tow Hooks, Tires - Front All-Terrain, Tires - Rear All-Terrain, Conventional Spare Tire, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Floor Mats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, A/C, Rear A/C, Rear Defrost, AM/FM Stereo, Cassette, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Power Outlet, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, ABS, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Daytime Running Lights
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLT with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKFK16TXYG106642
Stock: 32392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 144,578 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,999
Cook Chevrolet Buick - Vassar / Michigan
2000 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4WD 4D Sport Utility Pewter Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. *LOCAL TRADE IN*, *TRAILER / TOW PACKAGE*, *RUNNING BOARDS*, 16' x 7' Cast Aluminum Wheels, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 6-Way Power Driver's Side Seat Adjuster, 6-Way Power Passenger's Side Seat Adj, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Seek & Scan, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Front Fog Lamps, HD Trailering Equipment, Liftgate w/Liftglass Rear Door System, Marketing Option Package 1SB, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Side Step Running Boards. Clean CARFAX. Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 14/16 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKFK16T7YG226835
Stock: L3372A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS *SHIPPING IS FREE WITHIN A 150 MILE RADIUS FOR THE QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16T51J219564
Stock: 7402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 239,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,999
Sell's Auto Center - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
PUBLIC NOTICE: This vehicle will go to the AUCTION or be sold to a WHOLESALER in 10 days. We are offering it to the public at a WHOLESALE COST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKFK16T11G185804
Stock: 258WM20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 229,850 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,200
Bill Gatton Mazda - Johnson City / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX. 4WD, SLT Decor. 2001 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKFK16T21G101036
Stock: X01036UM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 234,939 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Dick Bailey Motors - Okmulgee / Oklahoma
ZERO DOC FEES!!! Welcome to total transparency! Zero hidden fees! When you're ready to upgrade your ride, opt for this 2001 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLT, which includes features such as rear air conditioning, a leather interior, traction control, premium sound system, premium speakers, and anti-lock brakes. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. This one's a deal at $3,995. With a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars, everyone can feel secure. Complete with a stunning red exterior and a neutral tan/shale interior, this vehicle is in high demand. This sleek vehicle comes with Neutral Tan/Shale leather upholstery. Enjoy the sweet sounds of this vehicle's CD player, premium sound system, and premium speakers. Don't wait until it is too late! Call today to schedule an appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC16T71J282268
Stock: 18725R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 225,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,999$2,293 Below Market
Short Line Auto - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKFK16Z72G299974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 209,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,850
Suntrup West County Volvo Cars - Manchester / Missouri
Leather heated front bucket memory seats, 3rd row seats, DVD player w/flat screen, running boards, automatic climate control with micron air filtration : front/rear controls, 4DR sport utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI flex-fuel, automatic, 4WD, automatic, roof rack, HD trailering equipment : weight-distributing hitch platform / electric trailer brake wire harness with mounting provisions / 7-wire harness with fully independent fused trailering circuits with 7-way sealed connector / IP jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller, chrome surround grille, deep tinted glass, split folding rear seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, heated mirrors, front driver air bags and tilt-wheel / adjustable / includes brake/transmission shift interlock. Priced to sell! Must SEE - this one won't last long at this price. Runs Great - Drives Excellent. Thanks for looking and we hope to hear from you. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees, if any. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. Although every effort is made to present accurate and reliable information, use of this information is voluntary, and should only be deemed reliable after an independent review of its accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. It is the sole responsibility of the customer to verify the existence of options, accessories and the vehicle condition before time of sale. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to time of sale. No expressed or implied warranties, including the availability or condition of the equipment listed is made. EPA mileage estimates for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z32J251564
Stock: L19561
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 181,760 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,995
Incredible Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKEC16T22G254266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 277,654 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,850
Browning Chevrolet GMC - Eminence / Kentucky
2002 GMC Yukon XL1SD -SLT DECOR WITH ZM9 LUXURY EQUIPMENT GROUP ULTRASOFT FRONT LEATHER SEATING SURFACES AM/FM/CD/CASSETTE REAR SEAT AUDIO CONTROLS HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR INTERFACE FULL FUNCTION FRONT BUCKET SEATS ELECTROCHROMIC DRIVER SIDE MIRROR ONSTAR COMMUNICATION SYSTEM INCL 1 YR SAFE & SOUND PLAN1SZ -MKTG OPTION PKG DISCOUNT41U -41 ONYX BLACK 11 PEWTER MET522 -NEUTRAL ULTRASOFT LEATHER52I -LT NEUTRAL INTERIOR TRIM6XL -COMP FRT LH COMPUTER SEL SUSP7XL -COMPONENT FRT RH COMP. SEL SUSPA31 -POWER WINDOWSAG1 -6-WAY POWER DRIVER'S SEATAG2 -6-WAY PWR DRIVER & PASS SEATAJ1 -DEEP TINTED GLASSAL4 -SECOND ROW BUCKET SEATSAN3 -FRONT FULL-FEATURE RECLINING BUCKET SEATSAS3 -THIRD ROW 50/50 SPLIT SEATAU0 -REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY SYSTEMAXP -MPV VIN IDENTIFICATIONB30 -FULL COLOR KEYED CARPET W/MATSB35 -RR CARPETED FLOOR MATSB39 -CARPETED LOAD FLOORB58 -FRT & CTR CARPETED FLOOR MATSB85 -BRIGHT BODY SIDE MOLDINGSBVE -SIDE-STEP RUNNING BOARDSC25 -REAR WINDOW WASHER/WIPERC36 -REAR HEATERC49 -ELECTRIC REAR WINDOW DEFOGGERC5Z -GVW RATING - 7200 LBSC68 -AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLC69 -AIR CONDITIONING-FRONT & REARCF5 -POWER SUNROOF HOMELINKD07 -FLOOR SHIFT CONSOLEDF5 -INT R/V MIRROR LT SENSITIVE W/OUTSIDE TEMP & COMPASSDH2 -ILLUM LH & RH VISOR MIRRORSDK8 -DELUXE OVERHEAD CONSOLEDR2 -ELECTROCHROMIC DRIVER'S SIDE MIRRORE52 -LIFTGATE W/LIFTGLASSEVA -EVAP EMISSION REQUIREMENTFE9 -FEDERAL/NY/MA/ME/VT EMISSIONSFK2 -TORSION BAR SPRING ADJ - LHFK3 -TORSION BAR SPRING ADJ - RHG65 -LEVEL CONTROL MANSELF ADJUSTING80 -LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIALGT4 -REAR AXLE - 3.73 RATIOJAN -ASSEMBLY PLANT-JANESVILLE WIJC5 -4 WHEEL POWER DISC BRAKESK34 -ELECTRONIC SPEED CONTROLK47 -HIGH CAPACITY AIR CLEANERKC5 -RECEPTACLE ELECTRICALACCESSORYKG8 -GENERATOR 130 AMPKNP -H.D. TRANSMISSION OIL COOLERL59 -VORTEC 5300 V8 BI-FUEL ENGINEM30 -4-SPD AUTO TRANS W/ OVERDRIVE AND ELECTRONIC CONTROLNF2 -FEDERAL EMISSION SYSTEMNP5 -LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHLNP8 -2-SPEED ACTIVE TRANSFER CASENZZ -OFF-ROAD SKID PLATESQC3 -ALUMINUM WHEELSQMK -TIRE ALL P265/70R16-111S WOLR6J -CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORKSLM -STOCK ORDERST96 -FRONT FOG LAMPSTFE -SALES INCENTIVE-COMMITMENT PLUSUE1 -ONSTAR COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEM INCL 1 YR SAFE & SOUND PLANUG1 -HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENERUK6 -REAR SEAT AUDIOUP0 -AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE & CDUQ3 -ENHANCED PERFORMANCE SPEAKERSUY7 -HD 7-LEAD TRAIL. WIRING HARNESSV22 -CHROME GRILLE SURROUNDV54 -ROOF MOUNTED LUGGAGE CARRIERV73 -STATEMENT OF CERT. U.S.VB3 -CHROME RR STEP BUMPERVG3 -CHROME FRT BUMPER W/ RUB STRIPVR4 -WEIGHT DIST HITCH PLATFORMVXS -COMPLETE VEHICLE LABELXMK -TIRE FRONT P265/70R16-111S WOLYD3 -BASE EQUIP FOR SCH GVW PLATEYD6 -REAR SPRING - BASE EQUIPMENTYE9 -SLT EQUIPMENT / DECORYMK -TIRE REAR P265/70R16-111S WOLZ82 -HEAVY DUTY TRAILERING EQUIP.Z88 -GMC TRUCK NAMEPLATEZM9 -LUXURY CONVENIENCE PACKAGEZMK -SPARE TIRE P265/70R16-111S WOLZW7 -PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSIONZY1 -SOLID PAINT Visit Browning Chevrolet online at www.thinkgm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 1-800-THINKGM today to schedule your test drive. 'BE FEE FREE' . No Doc prep Admin Get Ready No Fees ever.. No surprises. Family owned for over 50 years. Come see why we have so many repeat customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z12J238506
Stock: 2984A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2017
- 270,415 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$3,995
Billion Auto Southtown Chevrolet Buick - Worthing / South Dakota
We have some of the nicest trades in-stock and this one is no exception. We have fully inspected and recondition it, so its ready for you to take home. To learn more, give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z02J178718
Stock: S5823D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2019
- 121,846 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,995
Leikin Volvo Cars Cleveland - Willoughby / Ohio
Pewter Metallic 2002 GMC Yukon XL 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Bi-FuelRecent Arrival! Odometer is 87565 miles below market average!While we do our best to describe the features and options of each vehicle, mistakes can happen. Be sure to examine the vehicle’s features yourself before making your purchase. AS IS - NO WARRANTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z42J147410
Stock: 4523T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 142,989 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,999
Select Motors - Wichita / Kansas
* CHECK THIS OUT * GREAT FOR FAMILY * 2003 GMC YUKON XL ONLY 142K * 4WD * SLE * PRICED TO SELL * WILL NOT LAST LONG *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z73R191386
Stock: B5411A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 218,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,723
Quality GMC Buick - Alton / Illinois
We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. Vehicles delivered to your home or work. Sales transactions made over the phone or email. Complimentary delivery of vehicles and paperwork. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade value. Summit White 2003 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 Quality Buick, GMC, Cadillac - Operated by the Stevenson family since 1958! Just 20 minutes from St Louis Lambert Airport! All vehicle maintenance and inspections completed by our Union Certified Technicians. Quality.....its not just our name! 4D Sport Utility Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Bi-Fuel RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 13/17 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC16Z03J343418
Stock: B20045B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 183,226 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,600
Teton Motors - Jackson / Wyoming
**LOCAL TRADE**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **COLD WEATHER PKG W/ HEATED SEATS**.2003 GMC Yukon XL Denali AWD..... Very clean, low priced SUVHelping you find a vehicle you like at a good price and buying it from a dealership you can trust who will be there for you after the sale is what we're all about. At Teton Motors, you are going to love our straightforward approach in pricing our vehicles and you will enjoy working with our top notch sales staff to make sure you're getting exactly what you want.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66U53J311816
Stock: 70499R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 97,541 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,937
Lester Glenn Buick GMC - Toms River / New Jersey
Lester Glenn Chevrolet is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2003 GMC Yukon XL SLT only has 97,541mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams!The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The GMC Yukon XL is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it.The Yukon XL SLT has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 97,541mi put on this GMC. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this GMC Yukon XL SLT is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one.Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this GMC Yukon XL plus much, much more. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the GMC Yukon XL SLT.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Chevrolet offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8831.***THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKEC16Z13J275436
Stock: 3J27543A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 36,260 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
Car Planet - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z03J269988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 223,799 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$2,650$992 Below Market
East Side Auto - Osseo / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z44J163450
Certified Pre-Owned: No
