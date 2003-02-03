Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

Suntrup West County Volvo Cars - Manchester / Missouri

Leather heated front bucket memory seats, 3rd row seats, DVD player w/flat screen, running boards, automatic climate control with micron air filtration : front/rear controls, 4DR sport utility, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI flex-fuel, automatic, 4WD, automatic, roof rack, HD trailering equipment : weight-distributing hitch platform / electric trailer brake wire harness with mounting provisions / 7-wire harness with fully independent fused trailering circuits with 7-way sealed connector / IP jumper wiring harness for electric trailer brake controller, chrome surround grille, deep tinted glass, split folding rear seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, remote keyless entry, heated mirrors, front driver air bags and tilt-wheel / adjustable / includes brake/transmission shift interlock. Priced to sell! Must SEE - this one won't last long at this price. Runs Great - Drives Excellent. Thanks for looking and we hope to hear from you. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees, if any. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. Although every effort is made to present accurate and reliable information, use of this information is voluntary, and should only be deemed reliable after an independent review of its accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. It is the sole responsibility of the customer to verify the existence of options, accessories and the vehicle condition before time of sale. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to time of sale. No expressed or implied warranties, including the availability or condition of the equipment listed is made. EPA mileage estimates for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKFK16Z32J251564

Stock: L19561

Certified Pre-Owned: No

