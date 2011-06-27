Vehicle overview

Recently, the long-standing American philosophy of "bigger is better" has thankfully diminished in popularity. Some people have realized that they really don't need a super-sized order of French fries, a massive McMansion or an SUV big and powerful enough to carry the starting lineup of the Red Sox. But for those who actually do need an extremely capable full-size SUV, there is the 2012 GMC Yukon XL.

If you truly require a vehicle that provides seating for nine adults, an abundance of cargo space and the ability to tow a huge trailer or boat, then the 3-ton Yukon XL makes perfect sense. Given its size and available powerhouse engines, the Yukon XL's ability to handle these tasks should come as no surprise. More remarkable perhaps is the big ute's all-around refinement, which is reflected in its smooth ride and handsome, quiet cabin.

Of course, there are downsides to driving something as enormous as the Yukon XL, not the least of which are maneuvering in tight quarters and its abysmal fuel economy. We also have to ding the Yukon XL for its 50/50-split third-row seat, which has to be removed and stashed somewhere (rather than simply folded down) to make the most of the available cargo capacity back there.

Other than its Chevy Suburban and Cadillac Escalade ESV cousins, the Yukon XL has few peers. The Ford Expedition EL offers the distinct advantage of a fold-flat third row, but seats only eight passengers and is a little down on power compared to the GMC's trio of engine options. The Toyota Sequoia has power to spare, but also seats only eight passengers and offers significantly less cargo room.

Should you be in the majority of SUV shoppers who don't need the Yukon's simultaneous combination of heavy-duty skills, we would strongly recommend looking at a large crossover like GMC's own Acadia. But if you do require maximum seating, cargo and towing capacity at the same time, it doesn't get much better than the GMC Yukon XL.