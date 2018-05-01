Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

2,376 listings
Yukon XL Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Silver
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    26,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,900

    $15,466 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    21,853 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $51,499

    $8,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Silver
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    24,427 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $51,591

    $5,479 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    certified

    2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    15,231 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,141

    $5,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Silver
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    45,796 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,601

    $8,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    15,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $57,599

    $7,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Silver
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    62,458 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $34,297

    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Silver
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    41,712 miles

    $39,995

    $5,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    51,348 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,990

    $6,034 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    75,608 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $44,988

    $6,900 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Black
    certified

    2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    43,482 miles

    $39,901

    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL SLE

    37,228 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,257

    $2,825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    40,298 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,888

    $2,619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT in White
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    17,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $47,587

    $3,963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    18,230 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,455

    $1,429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Gray
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    28,717 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,990

    $2,231 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    28,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $55,994

    $4,811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Dark Red
    used

    2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT

    6,684 miles

    $59,999

    $938 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL

Overall Consumer Rating
58 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
I Love my Yukon XL
Neil Brooks,01/05/2018
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
I had a 1996 GMC Suburban for 20 years and thought I would never like the Newer Yukon XL Well I was wrong it's a technology filled Beast that is easy to drive and it's like sitting in your living room easy chair driving down the highway. The ride is a bit rougher than my Old Suburban because of the 22" wheels but looks sharp and not too much of a sacrifice, I did not think I needed all of the technology but find myself using most of it.
