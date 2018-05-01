Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

Feretti Motors - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania

This vehicle will come with a PA Reconstructed Title. Please check with the DMV in your state for registration requirements. As you can see from the 40+ photos that we have listed this is a great looking and very well equipped 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD SUV. Just to highlight, it features a 6.2L V8 motor, 4WD, Navigation system with rear view camera, head up display, rear DVD entertainment system, front & rear parking sensors, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, power folding 3rd row seating, leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, full power options including dual power front seats with lumbar support and driver memory, tri zone climate control, Bluetooth, Bose sound system, cd/satellite radio ready/aux. input jack audio system, power sunroof, power adjustable pedals, rear power lift gate, power retractable running boards, towing package, 22 ultra bright alloy wheels and much more. The body is in all around great condition. The interior is in equally all around great condition and it is clean. Mechanically this Yukon is in great condition with nothing negative to report. Just push the button, drive and enjoy. What you can not see in the photos is that this GMC was previously involved in an accident. The left fender, 1 wheel, both driver side seat airbags and both curtain side airbags were replaced and the front bumper cover, both left side doors, left quarter panel, rear bumper cover and left side suspension were repaired. There was no damage to the engine. It has been professionally repaired by our facility, inspected and titled in PA and comes with a PA Reconstructed Title. In a nutshell what you have here is a very well equipped Yukon Denali XL 4X4 SUV that needs nothing more than a new home. It is being discounted strictly for its prior history. ** Please note that the mileage will be slightly higher at time of delivery due to local driving. - Contact Sales Team at 215-914-0644 or sales@ferettimotors.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS2HKJ2JR401784

Stock: 14410

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020