Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 26,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,900$15,466 Below Market
Feretti Motors - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
This vehicle will come with a PA Reconstructed Title. Please check with the DMV in your state for registration requirements. As you can see from the 40+ photos that we have listed this is a great looking and very well equipped 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD SUV. Just to highlight, it features a 6.2L V8 motor, 4WD, Navigation system with rear view camera, head up display, rear DVD entertainment system, front & rear parking sensors, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, power folding 3rd row seating, leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, full power options including dual power front seats with lumbar support and driver memory, tri zone climate control, Bluetooth, Bose sound system, cd/satellite radio ready/aux. input jack audio system, power sunroof, power adjustable pedals, rear power lift gate, power retractable running boards, towing package, 22 ultra bright alloy wheels and much more. The body is in all around great condition. The interior is in equally all around great condition and it is clean. Mechanically this Yukon is in great condition with nothing negative to report. Just push the button, drive and enjoy. What you can not see in the photos is that this GMC was previously involved in an accident. The left fender, 1 wheel, both driver side seat airbags and both curtain side airbags were replaced and the front bumper cover, both left side doors, left quarter panel, rear bumper cover and left side suspension were repaired. There was no damage to the engine. It has been professionally repaired by our facility, inspected and titled in PA and comes with a PA Reconstructed Title. In a nutshell what you have here is a very well equipped Yukon Denali XL 4X4 SUV that needs nothing more than a new home. It is being discounted strictly for its prior history. ** Please note that the mileage will be slightly higher at time of delivery due to local driving. - Contact Sales Team at 215-914-0644 or sales@ferettimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ2JR401784
Stock: 14410
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 21,853 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$51,499$8,555 Below Market
Axis Auto Group - Jersey City / New Jersey
Clean CARFAX. 4WD. Onyx Black 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 6.2L V8Axis Motorcars has one of the largest selections of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles for you to choose from. Whether you are just looking or found your perfect vehicle our experienced staff are here to assist you. They will walk you through your purchase while providing you with competitive financing terms for all credit types. So give us a call if you have any questions or better yet come by and see for yourself our large inventory of Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Odometer is 9963 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ5JR298926
Stock: STK298926
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,427 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,591$5,479 Below Market
Miami Lakes Automall - Miami Lakes / Florida
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 17278 miles below market average! No Money and Low Money Down Programs Available! Please Call our friendly team for availability and specials! We would love to help you! satin steel metallic 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali RWD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 6.2L V8Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Advertised used vehicle prices do not include inspection, reconditioning, and CPO Certification charges. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1HKJ8JR262585
Stock: C1T110002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali15,231 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,141$5,311 Below Market
Buick GMC Pensacola - Pensacola / Florida
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - ONE OWNER!, FACTORY CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES!, BOUGHT HERE, SERVICED HERE, WE HAVE ALL RECORDS!, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, NAVIGATION!, WIFI!, APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO!, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS!, 3RD ROW SEATING!, MOONROOF/SUNROOF!, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY - NEVER WORRY WHEN CHANGING LANES AGAIN!, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL!, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST!, BACK UP WARNING SENSORS!, PREMIUM STEREO!, SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS!, POWER LIFTGATE!, TOWING PACKAGE!, PUSH BUTTON START!, 2 SETS OF SMART KEYS WITH REMOTE!, VEHICLE'S MAINTENANCE REQUIREMENTS HAVE ALL BEEN BROUGHT UP TO CURRENT!, Yukon XL Denali, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Onyx Black, jet black Leather, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Forward Automatic Braking, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Enhanced Security Package, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, Navigation System, Open Road Package, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA. Certified. Adaptive Cruise Control w/Forward Automatic Braking (4-Wheel Disc & 4-Wheel VAC Power Antilock Brakes and Forward Automatic Braking), Enhanced Driver Alert Package (Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, and Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking), Enhanced Security Package (Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, and Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor), Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, Open Road Package (3rd Row DVD Screen, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, and Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System), Preferred Equipment Group 5SA (4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, OnStar 4G LTE, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Passive Entry System, Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, and Wireless Charging), Yukon XL Denali, GMC Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 6.2L V8, 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Onyx Black, jet black Leather, Navigation System, 10 Speakers, 1st & 2nd Row Premium Carpeted Floor Mats (LPO), 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint Premium 10-Speaker Surround Sound, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD Player, CD player, Chrome Mirror Caps, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Feature Reclining Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature displa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1HKJ3JR361217
Stock: TJR361217
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 45,796 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,601$8,698 Below Market
Ray Laethem Buick GMC - Detroit / Michigan
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali Denali EcoTec3 6.2L V8 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Our Clean Carfax One Owner 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD with Navigation is the pinnacle of capability, comfort, and prestige, shown in Satin Steel Metallic! Powered by a 6.2 Liter EcoTec3 V8 that offers 420hp while connected to a responsive 10 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing pulling authority. This Four Wheel Drive SUV has been masterfully designed with Magnetic Ride Control to provide you with a refined, dependable, and smooth ride all while boasting the power to tow and scoring near 20mpg on the highway. With just one look at our photos, you can see that this Yukon Denali is a beautiful machine that has an unmistakable presence on the road with a gorgeous chrome grille and prominent alloy wheels. Inside our XL Denali, each detail has been carefully thought out to provide you and your passengers with a comfortable ride. Amenities abound with a heated steering wheel, perforated leather-appointed heated/ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, push-button start, and a hands-free power-programmable rear lift-gate. Everyone will enjoy tri-zone automatic climate control, color touch navigation with IntelliLink, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay compatibility, premium Bose audio, and available 4G WiFi! Our Yukon enjoys a sterling reputation for safety and quality. Relish peace of mind behind the wheel with forward collision alert, lane keep assist, side blind-zone alert, stability control, daytime running lamps, airbags, parking assist, a rear vision camera, and a tire-pressure monitor. You'll even have the Teen Driver configurable features that let you monitor your teen's driving habits! Delivering full-size comfort and capability for your full-size life, our Yukon is a smart choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We will deliver, at no cost to you, your new or pre-owned vehicle anywhere in MI, OH, IN, or the Chicagoland Area. Call or email for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ4JR373423
Stock: BJR373423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 15,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$57,599$7,104 Below Market
Mile High Honda - Denver / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 23762 miles below market average!2018 CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! GMC Yukon XL DenaliAll prices include Dealer Handling fee of $599. Located in Denver CO, and also serving Aurora, Parker, Highlands Ranch, Castle Rock, Littleton, Lakewood, Englewood, and Golden.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ2JR376367
Stock: 43824A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 62,458 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$34,297
Clay Cooley Hyundai of Rockwall - Rockwall / Texas
Yukon XL SLT, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Quicksilver Metallic, jet black Leather, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. Quicksilver Metallic 2018 GMC Yukon XL 4D Sport Utility SLT EcoTec3 5.3L V8 15/22 City/Highway MPG 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD ***Our average reconditioning costs is $1595 to bring your vehicle up to your expectations. Visit us at http://www.rockwallhyundai.net. 7 Day Vehicle Exchange Program on cars, trucks, and SUV inventory in RockwalL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2GKC2JR345678
Stock: YH2293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 41,712 miles
$39,995$5,741 Below Market
Major World - Long Island City / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2GKC8JR201567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,348 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,990$6,034 Below Market
Sun Chevrolet - Chittenango / New York
To save you time, money and for your safety, Sun Auto Group sells cars online and by appointment only. Due to Covid 19 Pandemic our showrooms are not open to the public. We sanitize each vehicle we show or that is test driven. Therefore, if you want to schedule a test drive you need to be prequalified. Please go through the shopping process at express.usedcarking.com for qualification, trade evaluation and appointment scheduling. It’s all done online and saves a lot of time and hassle! If you decide to purchase a vehicle from Sun you will take delivery in a designated clean and sanitized area at one of our 4 dealerships. In the middle of shopping, but not ready to commit? It’s easy to reserve a vehicle online so no one else can buy it with a 100% refundable deposit. You can also sell us your car online at express.usedcarking.com/sellyourcar even if you don’t buy one from us! Our Cicero and Cortland Service Centers remain closed at this time. However, our Sun Chevrolet Service department in Chittenango is open by appointment only Monday-Friday from 7:30am-5pm and Wednesdays from 7:30am-7:00pm. VIP Services are available by appointment only Tuesdays & Thursdays. For the safety of our staff and our customers all vehicles must be dropped off. If you have any questions give us a call at 315-698-6808. Clean CARFAX. *Adaptive Cruise Control*, *Aluminium Wheels*, *Apple Car Play*, *Available Built-In 4G LTE Wi-Fi*, *Backup Camera*, *Bluetooth*, *Bose High End Sound Package*, *Built-in USB ports*, *Hands Free Calling*, *Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning*, *Leather Seats*, *Memory Seat Package*, *Navigation / GPS*, *OnStar*, *Power Mirror Package*, *Rear Climate Package*, *Remote Start*, *Steering Wheel-Mounted Controls*, *Sunroof/Moonroof*, *XM Satellite Radio*, 3rd Row DVD Screen, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc & 4-Wheel VAC Power Antilock Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Forward Automatic Braking, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Denali Ultimate Package, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Enhanced Security Package, Forward Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension Package, Memory Package, Navigation System, OnStar 4G LTE, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Open Road Package, Passive Entry System, Power Release Second Row Bucket Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 5SA, Push Button Keyless Start, Pwr Retractable Assist Steps w/Perimeter Lighting, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Blu-Ray/DVD Entertainment System, Remote Keyless Entry, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Universal Home Remote, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 22 x 8.5 Ultra-Bright Aluminum, Wireless Charging.-SELECT VEHICLE- The Sun Seven guarantees it will be a pleasure buying and owning a Sun Auto Group vehicle. Every Sun customer receives: Upfront Transparent Pricing Non-Commission Automotive Advisors 60 Day/3,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty on Select Vehicles Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report Sun Online Purchase & Home Delivery Program VIP Perks Program As a Sun VIP you will receive: FREE unlimited car washes FREE Annual NYS Inspections FREE Service Pick up & Drop Off, (within 15 miles of any Sun Dealership) Loaner Vehicles or Courtesy Transportation Sun Auto Group reserves the right to change and or discontinue any or all of these services without prior notice.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ3JR109643
Stock: PT56527A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 75,608 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$44,988$6,900 Below Market
Ferguson Buick GMC - Norman / Oklahoma
***FLASH SALE...CALL NOW*****BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE**, **MP3 PLAYER**, **USB**, **AUTOCHECK ONE OWNER**, ** ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK**, Detalied, **HEATED LEATHER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **NAVIGATION/GPS**, **POWER SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA**, **RUNNING BOARDS**, **SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO**, **TOW PACKAGE**, **AWD/4X4/ALL WHEEL DRIVE/4WD**, 4WD. 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4WD 10-Speed Automatic with Overdrive EcoTec3 6.2L V8 dark sapphire blue metallic**Good Guys, Making Great Deals** Ferguson Buick GMC is a Buick and GMC dealership located in Norman, Oklahoma. Ferguson Buick GMC carries new Buick and GMC vehicles, as well as used cars and trucks, GM parts and service. We are proudly serving the areas of Edmond, Oklahoma City, Moore, Purcell, Washington, Lexington, Midwest City, Del City, Bethany, Shawnee, Choctaw, Ada, Pauls Valley and surrounding areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ4JR341684
Stock: GM9A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT43,482 miles
$39,901
McKinney Buick GMC - McKinney / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Onyx Black 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT ++Apple CarPlay and/or Android Auto++, **NAVIGATION / NAVI / GPS**, **REAR ENTERTAINMENT / DVD**, **LEATHER**, Back-Up Camera, Back-Up Sensors, BOSE Audio, HomeLink, Bluetooth for Phone, Power Liftgate, Power Seat, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seating, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, Alloy / Aluminum Wheels, **GM CERTIFIED**, Yukon XL SLT w/Navigation/RearDVD, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, RWD, Onyx Black, Jet Black w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, 22' 6-Spoke Split Chrome (LPO) Wheels, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc 4-Wheel VAC Power Antilock Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, 9 Speakers, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Forward Automatic Braking, Air Conditioning, All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Black All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO), Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Bright Bodyside Moldings, CD Player, CD player, Chrome Grille Insert (LPO), Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Enhanced Security Package, Forward Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Interior Protection Package (LPO), Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Memory Package, Navigation System, OnStar 4G LTE, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Passive Entry System, Polished Exhaust Tip, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power Tilt Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Premium Edition, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Push Button Keyless Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Navigation, Rear air conditioning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, SiriusXM NavTraffic, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Universal Home Remote, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor. In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1GKCXJR109279
Stock: JR109279
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 37,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,257$2,825 Below Market
Groulx Automotive - Monroe / Michigan
2018 GMC Yukon XL SLE Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18681 miles below market average! 1 OWNER ACCIDENT FREE PER AUTO CHECK, GM Denali Grill, GM 22' Chrome Wheels, Yukon XL SLE, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 4WD, Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic, Wheels: 22' x 9' 6-Spk Chrome Multi-Feature Design.Groulx Automotive is a Third Generation dealership in Monroe Michigan. We have been proudly serving our community since 1956.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLE with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2FKCXJR220325
Stock: 14793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 40,298 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,888$2,619 Below Market
Phil Smith Chevrolet - Lauderhill / Florida
PLEASE STOP AND READ THIS IMPORTANT CONSUMER DISCLOSURE!! Due to our EXTREME PRICING POLICY, we have a LARGE volume of customers responding DAILY to our online vehicle pricing. DON'T DELAY!! Some cars WILL sell within HOURS of going live!!! Don't miss out on this LOW, LOW price opportunity, CALL US NOW for your best chance to take full advantage of all these savings! We are a Kelly Blue Book, CarFax and CarGurus preferred Dealer. PLEASE NOTE THAT WE DO NOT SELL FLOOD OR FRAME DAMAGED VEHICLES!!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. **NAVIGATION GPS NAV**, **SIRIUS XM**, **FRESH OIL CHANGE**, **3RD ROW SEATING!**, **TINTED WINDOWS**, **REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES!**, **BEST COLOR FOR RESALE**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **MANAGER SPECIAL - PRICE NOT A MISPRINT - THIS MONTH ONLY!!**, **NON SMOKER! WELL CARED FOR!**, **RECENT OIL CHANGE!**, **V8 POWER! - YOU WON'T BE ABLE TO DRIVE A V6 AFTER THIS!**, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Bose High End Sound Package, DVD Entertainment System, Leather Seats, Power Package, Premium Sound Package, Safety Package, Security Package, Yukon XL SLT, 4D Sport Utility, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, RWD, Blue, 20' x 9' Polished Aluminum Wheels, Navigation System, Power driver seat. Odometer is 1227 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1GKCXJR312317
Stock: 210022B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 17,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,587$3,963 Below Market
Mark Martin Motors - Manheim / Pennsylvania
NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, REAR DVD PLAYERS, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, 20 INCH CHROME WHEELS, 4X4, 5.3 V8, GO TO MARKMARTINMOTORS.COM - NO HAGGLE PRICING - 106 POINT CERTIFIED INSPECTION - FINANCING AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE - WE WELCOME YOUR TRADES NO PRICING GAMES WITH HIDDEN FEES! CALL US FOR YOUR OUT THE DOOR PRICE. Call Us Today @ 717-664-2222! We are located in Manheim Pennsylvania right outside of Lancaster near Harrisburg and Philadelphia.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2GKC1JR227069
Stock: 5716SP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- 18,230 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$47,455$1,429 Below Market
John Thornton Buick GMC - Carrollton / Georgia
Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, NAVIGATION/GPS, THIRD ROW SEATING, DEALERSHIP INSPECTED, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, POWER MOONROOF/SUNROOF, POWER AND MEMORY SEATING, POWER LIFTGATE, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, PREMIUM SOUND, 20 WHEELS, PLEASE CALL 770-832-9602 TODAY!!!. Thank you for considering this beautiful 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT finished in stunning Crimson Red Tintcoat with Cocoa/Dune w/Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim.Odometer is 25741 miles below market average!16/23 City/Highway MPGWe are your premier Carrollton, GA Buick and GMC dealership. John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. Is family owned, and it is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We also proudly serve Douglasville Buick and GMC customers. Whether you're searching for a new or used car near Douglasville or Bremen, researching financing options, or looking for a quick quote on a car, truck, or SUV, the friendly, yet professional staff at our Carrollton Buick dealership is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We are proud to serve Bremen Buick customers. We have served as your premier Buick and GMC dealer for the entire West Georgia area for over 45 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS1GKC6JR261690
Stock: LC53A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 28,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,990$2,231 Below Market
Northtown Buick Chevrolet GMC - Yankton / South Dakota
Recent Arrival! Iridium Metallic 1 Owner, 4WD, 4-Wheel Antilock Disc Brakes, 5 Auxiliary 12-volt Power Outlets, Black Assist Steps w/Chrome Strip, Enhanced Driver Alert Package, Forward Collision Alert, Hands Free Power Liftgate, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlamps, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Memory Package, OnStar 4G LTE, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, Passive Entry System, Power Release 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, Preferred Equipment Group 4SA, Push Button Keyless Start, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 29670 miles below market average!2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4D Sport Utility 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 5.3L V8Drive Satisfied!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2GKC2JR336804
Stock: 8937A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 28,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$55,994$4,811 Below Market
Gatorland Toyota - Gainesville / Florida
Boasts 21 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This GMC Yukon XL delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 22" X 8.5" (55.9 CM X 21.6 CM) ULTRA-BRIGHT ALUMINUM with Midnight Silver premium paint, TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD), TIRES, P285/45R22, ALL SEASON, BLACKWALL (Included and only available with any 22" wheels.).*This GMC Yukon XL Comes Equipped with These Options *OPEN ROAD PACKAGE includes additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat entertainment system and on SLT (IO6) Audio system with navigation, LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PACKAGE, ENHANCED SECURITY PACKAGE body security content, includes (UTR) self-powered horn, (UTV) interior movement and (UTU) vehicle inclination sensors, door and liftgate lock shields and glass break sensors in rear quarter glass and liftgate window, removes sunglass holder and conversation mirror from overhead console, DENALI ULTIMATE PACKAGE includes (PCJ) Open Road Package contents: additional 9 months of SiriusXM Radio and NavTraffic service, (CF5) power sunroof, (U42) rear seat entertainment system, (DNU) third row DVD screen, (UTT) Enhanced Security Package contents: (UTR) self-powered horn, (UTV) interior movement and (UTU) vehicle inclination sensors, (BRS) power-retractable assist steps, (Y66) Adaptive Cruise Control with (UGN) Forward Automatic Braking, (JB1) 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc brakes and (SII) 22" ultra-bright aluminum wheels with Midnight Silver premium paint , THEFT-DETERRENT ALARM SYSTEM content theft alarm, self-powered horn, SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector, SENSOR, VEHICLE INTERIOR MOVEMENT will detect movement within the cabin of the vehicle, SENSOR, VEHICLE INCLINATION will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up, SEATS, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER RELEASE (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED heated and ventilated seat cushions, 12-way power driver and passenger seat includes 6-way power cushions, driver seat 2-position memory, 4-way power lumbar control and power recline (STD).* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Gatorland Toyota, 2985 North Main St, Gainesville, FL 32609 to claim your GMC Yukon XL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2HKJ5JR274366
Stock: 6001046A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 6,684 miles
$59,999$938 Below Market
Schwan GMC Buick - Mandan / North Dakota
Make sure to get your hands on this 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 with a backup sensor, rear air conditioning, ventilated seats, push button start, remote starter, blind spot sensors, parking assistance, braking assist, dual climate control, and hill start assist before it's too late! It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $59,999. With a 4-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. The exterior is a suave crimson tincoat. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Contact Information: Schwan Buick GMC Cadillac, 3812 Memorial Hwy, Mandan, ND, 58554, Phone: 7016637484, E-mail: sales@schwancadillac.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 GMC Yukon XL SLT with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKS2GKC8JR379074
Stock: 250801
Certified Pre-Owned: No
