2020 GMC Yukon XL Review

The underpinnings of a full-size truck, an interior with three spacious rows of seating, and two strong V8 powertrains are just some of the defining characteristics of the GMC Yukon XL. This big, traditional body-on-frame SUV can also tow over 8,000 pounds. And it does so with some pretty upscale features, offering a premium vibe when you compare it to its GM brother, the Chevrolet Suburban. Much like the Suburban is an extended version of a Chevy Tahoe, the 2020 GMC Yukon XL is an extended version of the standard Yukon. It offers the same features and seating layout (fitting as many as nine passengers with the optional front bench seat), but it has more available cargo space behind the third row. With up to 121.7 cubic feet of cargo space, the Yukon XL is one of the most utilitarian vehicles on the road. It can also tow more than 8,000 pounds and exudes a slightly more premium vibe than its Suburban twin. The Yukon XL's robust truck-based design allows it to have such a high cargo capacity and towing capability. However, that also means this SUV has a high rear load floor, which can make loading cargo difficult. And due to its weight, its fuel economy is subpar no matter which available V8 engine you get. What's more, this GMC is far from ideal as a daily driver, especially in crowded spaces where you'll want something more maneuverable. For the right customer, the 2020 GMC Yukon XL could definitely be the right vehicle. Few vehicles offer as much space and as much towing capacity. Before you drive one off the dealer lot, we recommend taking a look at competitors such as the Ford Expedition Max and the pricey but extremely capable Toyota Land Cruiser. Notably, we picked the 2020 GMC Yukon XL as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The Yukon XL offers a large cargo area, high towing capacity and a quiet, roomy cabin. There's a lot of capability for the money here. But the truck-based underpinnings result in an excessively high floor for the cargo area and a rough ride.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Yukon XL is easy to drive, though its sheer size makes it unwieldy. The standard 5.3-liter V8 is sufficient, but the available 6.2-liter V8 is more powerful and quicker to respond to your throttle inputs. Our test Yukon XL accelerated to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is quick for a large SUV.



Light steering keeps the SUV maneuverable, although there's a numb spot near the center that demands extra driver attention when cruising the freeway. The big Yukon stays relatively flat while cornering, and it gets around turns without feeling floaty. Emergency braking performance is good for the segment, though the pedal action is soft and squishy when you press down.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

Our Yukon Denali test vehicle had a noticeably stiff and busy ride. Other large SUVs are smoother-riding. Beyond that, the Yukon XL is pretty comfortable. There's very little noise whether from the road or wind, and the engine fades into the background when cruising. The industrial-strength air conditioning can easily cool the big cabin, and the climate control layout is straightforward.



You also get wide, flat seats with a good amount of cushioning, even in the third row. While they're comfortable, the flat second-row captain's chairs mean passengers may need to brace themselves when going around corners.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The upright driving position is commanding, while the high dash keeps the gauges in easy view. The primary controls are easy to find, but many secondary controls are grouped oddly and distract you from the road. Thankfully, everything is clearly labeled. The thick roof pillars and sheer size cause visibility issues, but the big mirrors, parking sensors and backup camera help.



There's plenty of room in all three rows. The second-row thrones don't slide, meaning legroom isn't adjustable, but you can fold them out of the way for easy third-row access. The long rear doors also make access easy.

How’s the tech? 7.5

GMC's tech is just OK for the large SUV class. The touchscreen is relatively small, but it responds quickly and is straightforward to navigate. The Yukon XL has standard smartphone integration and OnStar emergency communications, which includes a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. There are also plenty of charge points around the cabin, especially in higher trims. The optional roof-mounted flip-down entertainment screen supports Blu-ray.



Unfortunately, basic active safety technology is an optional extra rather than standard. To get a full set of driver aids, you'll have to go for high trim levels and add options. And even then, features such as adaptive cruise control feel unsophisticated by current standards. And you can't get certain useful features such as a surround-view camera.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Yukon XL excels with almost 40 cubic feet of trunk space behind the third row and about triple that if you fold all the seats down. However, the load floor is very high, so loading and unloading can be a chore. There's a lot of space for small items in the cabin, especially in the massive center-console box, but some competitors offer more options for separating and organizing items. The top anchors for car seats are placed awkwardly, and installed car seats hamper access to the third row.



The max towing capacity of 8,100 pounds is above average but still short of class leaders. You can get all the features and connectors you need for towing but not the advanced towing aids of newer competitors.

How economical is it? 6.0

With the smaller engine and rear-wheel drive, you get an EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway). The 6.2-liter V8 with four-wheel drive returns an estimated 16 mpg (14 city/20 highway). This Yukon is a thirsty vehicle, and the 6.2-liter V8 is especially pricey to run because it requires premium fuel.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Yukon XL is priced competitively for its segment. The advantages are a powerful engine and lots of capability, but the middling interior quality is disappointing. Competitors offer better value for certain features, especially safety and technology. It's also hard to deny that the GMC feels a bit old compared to what else that money will buy. Warranty coverage is on par for the class, and you get roadside assistance for the duration.

Wildcard 7.0

Our 6.2-liter V8 tester had plenty of get-up-and-go, but the whole experience is essentially one of driving a big truck — a big truck that's a generation behind actual pickup trucks in terms of quality, refinement and features. The grab bag of materials scattered around the cabin doesn't help the Yukon XL feel any more premium. Ultimately, it feels like a middle-of-the-pack contender without any standout traits or features to distinguish it

Which Yukon XL does Edmunds recommend?

If you're going to make the jump from a Chevy Suburban to the Yukon XL, we recommend going with at least the midlevel SLT trim. It offers the optional 6.2-liter V8 and the 10-speed automatic transmission, Magnetic Ride Control suspension, and several standard safety features such as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and lane keeping assist. The Denali is available with a few additional creature comforts and adaptive cruise control, but the price might be a deterrent for some.

2020 GMC Yukon XL models

The 2020 GMC Yukon XL is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. Most Yukon XLs seat eight passengers, but an optional front bench seat on the SLE trim increases the capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available, and they reduce passenger capacity to seven.