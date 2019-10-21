2020 GMC Yukon XL
What’s new
- The Yukon XL carries over essentially unchanged for 2020
- Part of the third Yukon XL generation introduced for 2015
Pros & Cons
- Seats up to nine passengers
- Plenty of cargo capacity, even with all the seats up
- High towing ratings
- Unwieldy around town due to size, weight and length
- Slow gas pedal response makes base engine feel less powerful than it's rated
- The high load floor hampers cargo space utility
2020 GMC Yukon XL Review
The underpinnings of a full-size truck, an interior with three spacious rows of seating, and two strong V8 powertrains are just some of the defining characteristics of the GMC Yukon XL. This big, traditional body-on-frame SUV can also tow over 8,000 pounds. And it does so with some pretty upscale features, offering a premium vibe when you compare it to its GM brother, the Chevrolet Suburban.
Much like the Suburban is an extended version of a Chevy Tahoe, the 2020 GMC Yukon XL is an extended version of the standard Yukon. It offers the same features and seating layout (fitting as many as nine passengers with the optional front bench seat), but it has more available cargo space behind the third row. With up to 121.7 cubic feet of cargo space, the Yukon XL is one of the most utilitarian vehicles on the road. It can also tow more than 8,000 pounds and exudes a slightly more premium vibe than its Suburban twin.
The Yukon XL's robust truck-based design allows it to have such a high cargo capacity and towing capability. However, that also means this SUV has a high rear load floor, which can make loading cargo difficult. And due to its weight, its fuel economy is subpar no matter which available V8 engine you get. What's more, this GMC is far from ideal as a daily driver, especially in crowded spaces where you'll want something more maneuverable.
For the right customer, the 2020 GMC Yukon XL could definitely be the right vehicle. Few vehicles offer as much space and as much towing capacity. Before you drive one off the dealer lot, we recommend taking a look at competitors such as the Ford Expedition Max and the pricey but extremely capable Toyota Land Cruiser.
Notably, we picked the 2020 GMC Yukon XL as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
Light steering keeps the SUV maneuverable, although there's a numb spot near the center that demands extra driver attention when cruising the freeway. The big Yukon stays relatively flat while cornering, and it gets around turns without feeling floaty. Emergency braking performance is good for the segment, though the pedal action is soft and squishy when you press down.
How comfortable is it?7.5
You also get wide, flat seats with a good amount of cushioning, even in the third row. While they're comfortable, the flat second-row captain's chairs mean passengers may need to brace themselves when going around corners.
How’s the interior?7.5
There's plenty of room in all three rows. The second-row thrones don't slide, meaning legroom isn't adjustable, but you can fold them out of the way for easy third-row access. The long rear doors also make access easy.
How’s the tech?7.5
Unfortunately, basic active safety technology is an optional extra rather than standard. To get a full set of driver aids, you'll have to go for high trim levels and add options. And even then, features such as adaptive cruise control feel unsophisticated by current standards. And you can't get certain useful features such as a surround-view camera.
How’s the storage?8.0
The max towing capacity of 8,100 pounds is above average but still short of class leaders. You can get all the features and connectors you need for towing but not the advanced towing aids of newer competitors.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Wildcard7.0
Which Yukon XL does Edmunds recommend?
2020 GMC Yukon XL models
The 2020 GMC Yukon XL is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. Most Yukon XLs seat eight passengers, but an optional front bench seat on the SLE trim increases the capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available, and they reduce passenger capacity to seven.
The SLE base trim starts with a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower, 383 lb-ft of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.
Standard SLE feature highlights include tri-zone automatic climate control, a 110-volt power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, OnStar communications (with a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. Optional extras include a few advanced driver safety aids, a power-operated liftgate and power-adjustable pedals.
The SLT trim is broken down into SLT Standard Edition and SLT subtrims. The Standard Edition includes all of the above, plus leather upholstery and heated front seats. The SLT adds blind-spot monitoring, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and power-folding second- and third-row seats.
The Graphite Edition package for the SLT includes 22-inch wheels and blacked-out exterior trim, while the Graphite Performance Edition adds a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 460 lb-ft of torque), a 10-speed transmission, Magnetic Ride Control adaptive dampers, a head-up display, a customizable gauge cluster, an active noise cancellation system, and upgraded cabin air filtration.
The Denali builds on the SLT features with the 6.2-liter V8, a two-speed transfer case (4WD models), xenon headlights, a trailer brake controller, power-folding second-row bucket seats, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system.
Other options, depending on the trim level, include 22-inch wheels, a rear-seat entertainment system and a Heavy Duty Trailering package.
Trending topics in reviews
- handling & steering
- dashboard
- interior
- comfort
- seats
- appearance
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
For such a large vehicle it drives like a car not a truck and is easy to handle. It won't fit in a compact parking space but is really comfortable to travel in and holds the road really well
great presence. great ride. amazing engine on our Denali (6.2) and all the creature comfort you can think of.
Seats are not as comfortable as you would expect for the cost of the vehicle. There are no USB Ports in the 2nd Row or 3rd Row seats. Again for $80,000 you would expect the little conveniences not to be over looked. It handles very well and is very quite going down the highway. The Heads Up Display is very nice.
Features & Specs
|Denali 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$72,500
|MPG
|14 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$63,400
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|SLT 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$60,400
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|355 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Denali 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
|MSRP
|$69,500
|MPG
|14 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|420 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Yukon XL safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent, and it can initiate braking if necessary.
- Safety Alert Seat
- Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the seat cushion to alert the driver to potential collisions on the left or right side of the car.
- Teen Driver
- Enhances safety for young drivers. Includes custom speed alerts and limits on audio volume.
GMC Yukon XL vs. the competition
GMC Yukon XL vs. Ford Expedition
The Ford Expedition is an obvious rival to the Yukon XL. The extended-length version is called the Max. It offers strong towing numbers, impressive interior tech and a spacious interior. It's also available in a variety of trim levels so you can more accurately align one to your budget. Overall, we prefer the Expedition because of its smoother ride and easier-to-load cargo area.
GMC Yukon XL vs. Toyota Land Cruiser
The Land Cruiser is one of the best options out there if you want a three-row SUV that can go off-road. You're not going to head to a campsite in the Yukon XL, but you just might in the Land Cruiser. The Toyota, however, suffers from a small third row and cargo area and lacks modern infotainment tech.
GMC Yukon XL vs. Chevrolet Suburban
If you want the XL's spacious interior and robust towing capability but at a more reasonable price, check out the Yukon's fraternal twin, the Chevy Suburban. The Suburban is missing a few creature comforts on the options sheet, but it otherwise offers most of the Yukon's significant content upgrades.
FAQ
Is the GMC Yukon XL a good car?
What's new in the 2020 GMC Yukon XL?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Yukon XL:
- The Yukon XL carries over essentially unchanged for 2020
- Part of the third Yukon XL generation introduced for 2015
Is the GMC Yukon XL reliable?
Is the 2020 GMC Yukon XL a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Yukon XL?
The least-expensive 2020 GMC Yukon XL is the 2020 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,400.
Other versions include:
- Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $72,500
- SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $63,400
- SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $60,400
- Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $69,500
- SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,400
- SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $60,600
- SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,600
- SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,400
What are the different models of GMC Yukon XL?
