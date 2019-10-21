  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
2 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the GMC Yukon XL
View Offers
GMC.com

2020 GMC Yukon XL

What’s new

  • The Yukon XL carries over essentially unchanged for 2020
  • Part of the third Yukon XL generation introduced for 2015

Pros & Cons

  • Seats up to nine passengers
  • Plenty of cargo capacity, even with all the seats up
  • High towing ratings
  • Unwieldy around town due to size, weight and length
  • Slow gas pedal response makes base engine feel less powerful than it's rated
  • The high load floor hampers cargo space utility
MSRP Starting at
$52,400
Save as much as $6,515
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,976 with Edmunds

2020 GMC Yukon XL pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2020 Yukon XL
SLE, SLT Standard Edition, SLT and Denali

msrp 

$53,400
starting price
See All Trims
GMC.com
Build & price

2020 GMC Yukon XL Review

The underpinnings of a full-size truck, an interior with three spacious rows of seating, and two strong V8 powertrains are just some of the defining characteristics of the GMC Yukon XL. This big, traditional body-on-frame SUV can also tow over 8,000 pounds. And it does so with some pretty upscale features, offering a premium vibe when you compare it to its GM brother, the Chevrolet Suburban.

Much like the Suburban is an extended version of a Chevy Tahoe, the 2020 GMC Yukon XL is an extended version of the standard Yukon. It offers the same features and seating layout (fitting as many as nine passengers with the optional front bench seat), but it has more available cargo space behind the third row. With up to 121.7 cubic feet of cargo space, the Yukon XL is one of the most utilitarian vehicles on the road. It can also tow more than 8,000 pounds and exudes a slightly more premium vibe than its Suburban twin.

The Yukon XL's robust truck-based design allows it to have such a high cargo capacity and towing capability. However, that also means this SUV has a high rear load floor, which can make loading cargo difficult. And due to its weight, its fuel economy is subpar no matter which available V8 engine you get. What's more, this GMC is far from ideal as a daily driver, especially in crowded spaces where you'll want something more maneuverable.

For the right customer, the 2020 GMC Yukon XL could definitely be the right vehicle. Few vehicles offer as much space and as much towing capacity. Before you drive one off the dealer lot, we recommend taking a look at competitors such as the Ford Expedition Max and the pricey but extremely capable Toyota Land Cruiser.

Notably, we picked the 2020 GMC Yukon XL as one of Edmunds' Best 3-Row SUVs for 2020.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.4 / 10
The Yukon XL offers a large cargo area, high towing capacity and a quiet, roomy cabin. There's a lot of capability for the money here. But the truck-based underpinnings result in an excessively high floor for the cargo area and a rough ride.

How does it drive?

7.5
The Yukon XL is easy to drive, though its sheer size makes it unwieldy. The standard 5.3-liter V8 is sufficient, but the available 6.2-liter V8 is more powerful and quicker to respond to your throttle inputs. Our test Yukon XL accelerated to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is quick for a large SUV.

Light steering keeps the SUV maneuverable, although there's a numb spot near the center that demands extra driver attention when cruising the freeway. The big Yukon stays relatively flat while cornering, and it gets around turns without feeling floaty. Emergency braking performance is good for the segment, though the pedal action is soft and squishy when you press down.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
Our Yukon Denali test vehicle had a noticeably stiff and busy ride. Other large SUVs are smoother-riding. Beyond that, the Yukon XL is pretty comfortable. There's very little noise whether from the road or wind, and the engine fades into the background when cruising. The industrial-strength air conditioning can easily cool the big cabin, and the climate control layout is straightforward.

You also get wide, flat seats with a good amount of cushioning, even in the third row. While they're comfortable, the flat second-row captain's chairs mean passengers may need to brace themselves when going around corners.

How’s the interior?

7.5
The upright driving position is commanding, while the high dash keeps the gauges in easy view. The primary controls are easy to find, but many secondary controls are grouped oddly and distract you from the road. Thankfully, everything is clearly labeled. The thick roof pillars and sheer size cause visibility issues, but the big mirrors, parking sensors and backup camera help.

There's plenty of room in all three rows. The second-row thrones don't slide, meaning legroom isn't adjustable, but you can fold them out of the way for easy third-row access. The long rear doors also make access easy.

How’s the tech?

7.5
GMC's tech is just OK for the large SUV class. The touchscreen is relatively small, but it responds quickly and is straightforward to navigate. The Yukon XL has standard smartphone integration and OnStar emergency communications, which includes a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. There are also plenty of charge points around the cabin, especially in higher trims. The optional roof-mounted flip-down entertainment screen supports Blu-ray.

Unfortunately, basic active safety technology is an optional extra rather than standard. To get a full set of driver aids, you'll have to go for high trim levels and add options. And even then, features such as adaptive cruise control feel unsophisticated by current standards. And you can't get certain useful features such as a surround-view camera.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The Yukon XL excels with almost 40 cubic feet of trunk space behind the third row and about triple that if you fold all the seats down. However, the load floor is very high, so loading and unloading can be a chore. There's a lot of space for small items in the cabin, especially in the massive center-console box, but some competitors offer more options for separating and organizing items. The top anchors for car seats are placed awkwardly, and installed car seats hamper access to the third row.

The max towing capacity of 8,100 pounds is above average but still short of class leaders. You can get all the features and connectors you need for towing but not the advanced towing aids of newer competitors.

How economical is it?

6.0
With the smaller engine and rear-wheel drive, you get an EPA-estimated 18 mpg combined (15 city/22 highway). The 6.2-liter V8 with four-wheel drive returns an estimated 16 mpg (14 city/20 highway). This Yukon is a thirsty vehicle, and the 6.2-liter V8 is especially pricey to run because it requires premium fuel.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The Yukon XL is priced competitively for its segment. The advantages are a powerful engine and lots of capability, but the middling interior quality is disappointing. Competitors offer better value for certain features, especially safety and technology. It's also hard to deny that the GMC feels a bit old compared to what else that money will buy. Warranty coverage is on par for the class, and you get roadside assistance for the duration.

Wildcard

7.0
Our 6.2-liter V8 tester had plenty of get-up-and-go, but the whole experience is essentially one of driving a big truck — a big truck that's a generation behind actual pickup trucks in terms of quality, refinement and features. The grab bag of materials scattered around the cabin doesn't help the Yukon XL feel any more premium. Ultimately, it feels like a middle-of-the-pack contender without any standout traits or features to distinguish it

Which Yukon XL does Edmunds recommend?

If you're going to make the jump from a Chevy Suburban to the Yukon XL, we recommend going with at least the midlevel SLT trim. It offers the optional 6.2-liter V8 and the 10-speed automatic transmission, Magnetic Ride Control suspension, and several standard safety features such as blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and lane keeping assist. The Denali is available with a few additional creature comforts and adaptive cruise control, but the price might be a deterrent for some.

2020 GMC Yukon XL models

The 2020 GMC Yukon XL is a full-size SUV offered in SLE, SLT and Denali trim levels. Most Yukon XLs seat eight passengers, but an optional front bench seat on the SLE trim increases the capacity to nine. Second-row bucket seats are available, and they reduce passenger capacity to seven.

The SLE base trim starts with a 5.3-liter V8 engine (355 horsepower, 383 lb-ft of torque) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional.

Standard SLE feature highlights include tri-zone automatic climate control, a 110-volt power outlet, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment interface, OnStar communications (with a 4G LTE connection and Wi-Fi hotspot), Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system. Optional extras include a few advanced driver safety aids, a power-operated liftgate and power-adjustable pedals.

The SLT trim is broken down into SLT Standard Edition and SLT subtrims. The Standard Edition includes all of the above, plus leather upholstery and heated front seats. The SLT adds blind-spot monitoring, a heated and power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, ventilated front seats, heated second-row seats, and power-folding second- and third-row seats.

The Graphite Edition package for the SLT includes 22-inch wheels and blacked-out exterior trim, while the Graphite Performance Edition adds a 6.2-liter V8 engine (420 hp, 460 lb-ft of torque), a 10-speed transmission, Magnetic Ride Control adaptive dampers, a head-up display, a customizable gauge cluster, an active noise cancellation system, and upgraded cabin air filtration.

The Denali builds on the SLT features with the 6.2-liter V8, a two-speed transfer case (4WD models), xenon headlights, a trailer brake controller, power-folding second-row bucket seats, a navigation system and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound system.

Other options, depending on the trim level, include 22-inch wheels, a rear-seat entertainment system and a Heavy Duty Trailering package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 GMC Yukon XL.

5 star reviews: 33%
4 star reviews: 67%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • dashboard
  • interior
  • comfort
  • seats
  • appearance
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Drives small
Jeff H,
Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

For such a large vehicle it drives like a car not a truck and is easy to handle. It won't fit in a compact parking space but is really comfortable to travel in and holds the road really well

5 out of 5 stars, nothing can compare to this SUV.
G.Y,
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

great presence. great ride. amazing engine on our Denali (6.2) and all the creature comfort you can think of.

4 out of 5 stars, 2020 YUKON Denali XL
2020 GMC Yukon Denali XL,
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A)

Seats are not as comfortable as you would expect for the cost of the vehicle. There are no USB Ports in the 2nd Row or 3rd Row seats. Again for $80,000 you would expect the little conveniences not to be over looked. It handles very well and is very quite going down the highway. The Heads Up Display is very nice.

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

Denali 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
Denali 4dr SUV 4WD
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$72,500
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD features & specs
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD
5.3L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$63,400
MPG 14 city / 21 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
SLT 4dr SUV features & specs
SLT 4dr SUV
5.3L 8cyl 6A
MSRP$60,400
MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower355 hp @ 5600 rpm
Denali 4dr SUV features & specs
Denali 4dr SUV
6.2L 8cyl 10A
MSRP$69,500
MPG 14 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower420 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all 2020 GMC Yukon XL features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Yukon XL safety features:

Forward Collision Alert
Issues an alert if a potential collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian seems imminent, and it can initiate braking if necessary.
Safety Alert Seat
Generates vibrating pulse patterns in the seat cushion to alert the driver to potential collisions on the left or right side of the car.
Teen Driver
Enhances safety for young drivers. Includes custom speed alerts and limits on audio volume.

GMC Yukon XL vs. the competition

GMC Yukon XL vs. Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition is an obvious rival to the Yukon XL. The extended-length version is called the Max. It offers strong towing numbers, impressive interior tech and a spacious interior. It's also available in a variety of trim levels so you can more accurately align one to your budget. Overall, we prefer the Expedition because of its smoother ride and easier-to-load cargo area.

Compare GMC Yukon XL & Ford Expedition features

GMC Yukon XL vs. Toyota Land Cruiser

The Land Cruiser is one of the best options out there if you want a three-row SUV that can go off-road. You're not going to head to a campsite in the Yukon XL, but you just might in the Land Cruiser. The Toyota, however, suffers from a small third row and cargo area and lacks modern infotainment tech.

Compare GMC Yukon XL & Toyota Land Cruiser features

GMC Yukon XL vs. Chevrolet Suburban

If you want the XL's spacious interior and robust towing capability but at a more reasonable price, check out the Yukon's fraternal twin, the Chevy Suburban. The Suburban is missing a few creature comforts on the options sheet, but it otherwise offers most of the Yukon's significant content upgrades.

Compare GMC Yukon XL & Chevrolet Suburban features

FAQ

Is the GMC Yukon XL a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Yukon XL both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about GMC Yukon XL fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Yukon XL gets an EPA-estimated 16 mpg to 18 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Yukon XL has 39.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a GMC Yukon XL. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 GMC Yukon XL?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 GMC Yukon XL:

  • The Yukon XL carries over essentially unchanged for 2020
  • Part of the third Yukon XL generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the GMC Yukon XL reliable?

To determine whether the GMC Yukon XL is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Yukon XL. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Yukon XL's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 GMC Yukon XL a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 GMC Yukon XL is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Yukon XL and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Yukon XL is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 GMC Yukon XL?

The least-expensive 2020 GMC Yukon XL is the 2020 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $52,400.

Other versions include:

  • Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $72,500
  • SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $63,400
  • SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $60,400
  • Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) which starts at $69,500
  • SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $52,400
  • SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $60,600
  • SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $57,600
  • SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $55,400
Learn more

What are the different models of GMC Yukon XL?

If you're interested in the GMC Yukon XL, the next question is, which Yukon XL model is right for you? Yukon XL variants include Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A), SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A), SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A), and Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A). For a full list of Yukon XL models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

