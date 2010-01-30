Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
- 174,315 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,999$2,441 Below Market
Empire Auto Sales (SD) - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
NADA Bank Book Value $13875 and this truck is in so nice of condition you will be proud to own it and show it off. The Kids will love all the features too like DVD and run in back. 90 day warranty and all service work done ready for the road too. The paint is in great shape and condition. No dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. The exterior was well maintained and is extra clean. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. This vehicle had two previous owners. Be an Empire Buyer today !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK36399R272986
Stock: 2509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,214 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,299$2,479 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2009 GMC Yukon XL 1500 Denali Sport Utility 4DNAVIGATION SYSTEM! DVD SYSTEM! DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENT! SUNROOF! PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR! BACK UP CAMERA! AWD! 3RD ROW SEATS!NO ACCIDENT!BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!How it works?Step 1. Choose a car Step 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or Video Step 3. Prepare for your delivery Step 4. Request delivery Step 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 774-225-05952009 GMC Yukon XL 1500 is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'It's as big as a whale and its third-row seats don't fold flat, but the 2009 GMC Yukon XL is an excellent choice for large families who need a full-size SUV with maximum seating, towing and cargo capacities.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Seating for up to nine passengers- massive interior space- smooth road manners- attractive interior with quality materials- powerful 6.2-liter V8 in the Denali.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK06289R275335
Stock: 11-3565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,625 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,499$1,688 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Slt Chrome Edition Wheels; 4-20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Chrome Clad Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Preferred Package Seats; Second Row Captains Chairs Leather Seats Liftgate; Rear Power-Operated 3rd Row Seat Lpo; Trailer Hitch Closeout Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD/Dvd Player Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel With Active Fuel Management Light Tan; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Slt Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Summit White Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wipers; Front Intermittent; Rainsense This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2009 GMC Yukon XL? This is it. This GMC includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine SUSPENSION PACKAGE, PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD) LIFTGATE, REAR POWER-OPERATED Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO WIPERS, FRONT INTERMITTENT, RAINSENSE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers SEATS, SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS Leather Seats Rear Bucket Seats Bucket Seats ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER Auxiliary Audio Input Entertainment System SUMMIT WHITE SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP SOLID PAINT TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T TIRES, P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD/DVD PLAYER CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Heated Passenger Seat Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats LIGHT TAN, ULTRASOFT LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM Leather Seats WHEELS, 4-20 Chrome Wheels PREFERRED PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release Rain Sensing Wipers LPO, TRAILER HITCH CLOSEOUT SLT CHROME EDITION Chrome Wheels Power Mirror(s) Heated Mirrors Tow Hooks Power Folding Mirrors *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. Most vehicles are equipped to get you and your passengers from A to B in comfort and style. The GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB makes that trip more entertaining thanks its premium entertainment package. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB is in a league of its own With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2009 GMC Yukon XL: GMC's 2009 Yukon pairs sturdy, capable truck underpinnings with more modern car-like interiors and features and they stand out for their comfortable ride and decent handling. With the addition of the new Hybrid model, trailer towing need not exclude fuel economy. Strengths of this model include spacious interior, fuel-efficient new hybrid model., Towing and hauling ability, and compliant ride and handling relative to other large SUVs All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK36349R268053
Stock: 9R268053
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 204,626 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,995$1,847 Below Market
Billion Auto Buick GMC - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
We have some of the nicest trades in-stock and this one is no exception. We have fully inspected and recondition it, so its ready for you to take home. To learn more, give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK06259J101043
Stock: 102996A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 196,806 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$11,998$904 Below Market
Walser Honda - Burnsville / Minnesota
Boasts 19 Highway MPG and 12 City MPG! This GMC Yukon XL Denali delivers a Gas V8 6.2L/378 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of 2-channel wireless infrared headphones and auxiliary audio/video input jacks, Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed.* This GMC Yukon XL Denali Features the Following Options *SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes (UVB) AM/FM stereo with MP3 compatible CD/DVD player and DVD-based navigation, (U42) rear seat entertainment system, (UVC) rearview camera system and (CF5) power sunroof , Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, XM NAVTRAFFIC enhances your vehicle's GPS navigation system by showing real-time traffic data when it's needed most-while you're driving. Available in over 80 markets, XM NavTraffic displays various traffic-impacting incidents such as construction, road closures, accidents and disabled vehicles so you can take alternate routes to get to your destination faster. Traffic flow data is also available in select markets, showing average traffic speed and estimated drive time along your route. For more information, visit gm.xmradio.com/navtraffic, WHEELS, 4-20" X 8.5" (50.8 CM X 21.6 CM) CHROME ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD), TIRES, P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector, SEATS, SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS with leather-appointed seating, 2 reclining bucket seats with heated cushions (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with leather-appointed seating, 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters, including power lumbar control, power recline, heated seat cushion and seatbacks, 2-position driver memory, adjustable head restraints, storage pockets and floor console (STD), REARVIEW CAMERA SYSTEM.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Walser Honda located at 14800 Buck Hill Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 can get you a dependable Yukon XL Denali today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK06279J126090
Stock: 8AV399T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 128,824 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,699$2,035 Below Market
Charlie Obaugh Chevrolet - Waynesboro / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK36399R218975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 153,184 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,500
John Deery Motors Nissan - Cedar Falls / Iowa
Gold Mist Metallic 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT1 4WD 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Adjustable Brake & Accelerator Pedals, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Traction control, XM Radio.Odometer is 25279 miles below market average!John Deery Motors is a family owned dealership that has been in the automobile industry since 1909. We have been proudly serving the Cedar Valley since 1972. Stop in today to check out some of the best new and used inventory around! Or, logon to www.deery.com to see it online.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK36349R210802
Stock: 9227783
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 103,471 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,000
1 Stop Auto - Norfolk / Virginia
NAVIGATION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, PLUS COMES WITH A 12 MONTH 12,000 MILE LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY PLUS LIFETIME VA STATE INSPECTIONS AND LIFETIME $20 OIL CHANGES!! CALL TODAY 757-455-0007!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC06249R295272
Stock: 003639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,999
Planet Hyundai - Golden / Colorado
Clean Carfax, One Owner, DVD Player/Rear Entertainment, Heated Seats, Leather, 3rd Row Seat, Navigation/GPS, All Books and Keys!, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Adjustable Brake & Accelerator Pedals, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Traction control, XM Radio.Red Jewel Tintcoat 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT1 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WDOdometer is 3080 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.This vehicle is protected by Planet's Peace of Mind warranty coverage. It passed our 47-point inspection and qualifies for a 6 month, 6K mile limited powertrain warranty at no extra cost. We stand behind our vehicles and our mission is to allow used car shoppers to buy confidently.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK36319J121395
Stock: 300694A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 176,030 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
CLEAN CAR-FAX! 2009 Gmc Yukon XL SLE 5.3L 4WD. This Yukon It has options including premium alloy wheels, running boards, towing package, luggage rack, power seats, rear bench seats, 3rd row seating, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE1 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK26329R178877
Stock: 20786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,136 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
ROAD TRIP READY!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLE2 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK26379R236319
Stock: A3953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,252 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,499
Damas Auto - Chantilly / Virginia
This car is CARFAX CERTIFIED** Contact our Sales at 571-367-2933
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK06299R236513
Stock: 2008670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 141,119 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$13,990
BMW of Peoria - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Gold Mist Metallic 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 4WD. Super Clean interior on this Yukon XL. Drivers smooth and is a perfect family mover. Rear Entertainment and spacious 3rd row. This will not last Long! 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, 2nd Row Power Seat Release, Automatic Tri-Zone Air Conditioning, Body-Color Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bose Premium Speaker Sound System Feature, Front Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, Front Rectangular Halogen Fog Lamps, Heated 2nd Row Seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Luggage Rack Center Rails, Power Adjustable Brake & Accelerator Pedals, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, Rear Audio System Controls, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SLT-2 Marketing Option Package, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote.Call today to set up a test drive! Located at BMW of Peoria in Peoria, IL. 1720 W. Pioneer Parkway. Located at BMW of Peoria, 1720 W Pioneer Parkway Peoria, Illinois 61615. We are family-owned, and have been serving Central Illinois since 1963. We have access to virtually every make and model of car, truck, and SUV! CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK36359R209822
Stock: BZ5736B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 157,016 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,953$209 Below Market
Laramie Peak Motors - Wheatland / Wyoming
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK062X9R285266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,677 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,995
Hi-Way Auto Sales - Pease / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK06259R233317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,060 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,970
Blakely Chevrolet Buick GMC - Blakely / Georgia
This used 2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Blakely, GA allows you to save money on a quality vehicle. Even though it is older than ten years, it still drives in a class of its own. It's a 8 cylinder Gold Mist Metallic SUV that makes room for the whole family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK06259J101186
Stock: 101186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2020
- 157,350 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Morgan Buick GMC - Bossier City / Louisiana
Thank you for your interest in one of Morgan Bossier 's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB with 157,350mi. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This GMC Yukon XL is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2009 GMC Yukon XL: GMC's 2009 Yukon pairs sturdy, capable truck underpinnings with more modern car-like interiors and features and they stand out for their comfortable ride and decent handling. With the addition of the new Hybrid model, trailer towing need not exclude fuel economy. This model sets itself apart with spacious interior, fuel-efficient new hybrid model., Towing and hauling ability, and compliant ride and handling relative to other large SUVs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC36049R131231
Stock: 9R131231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 165,573 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000
Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan
Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! With top features including the backup sensor, rear air conditioning, push button start, parking assistance, dual climate control, heated seats, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, and dual airbags, this 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT is a great decision. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We've got it for $15,000. Don't skimp on safety. Rest easy with a 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Interested? Don't let it slip away! Call today for a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK36389R276852
Stock: 23405N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
