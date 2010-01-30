Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Slt Chrome Edition Wheels; 4-20" X 8.5" (50.8 Cm X 21.6 Cm) Chrome Clad Entertainment System; Rear Seat Dvd Player Preferred Package Seats; Second Row Captains Chairs Leather Seats Liftgate; Rear Power-Operated 3rd Row Seat Lpo; Trailer Hitch Closeout Bluetooth Connection Chrome Wheels Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD/Dvd Player Engine; Vortec 5.3L V8 Sfi Flexfuel With Active Fuel Management Light Tan; Ultrasoft Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket Slt Preferred Equipment Group Solid Paint Summit White Suspension Package; Premium Smooth Ride Tires; P275/55R20 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic Wipers; Front Intermittent; Rainsense This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2009 GMC Yukon XL? This is it. This GMC includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine SUSPENSION PACKAGE, PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE (STD) LIFTGATE, REAR POWER-OPERATED Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release REAR AXLE, 3.42 RATIO WIPERS, FRONT INTERMITTENT, RAINSENSE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers SEATS, SECOND ROW CAPTAINS CHAIRS Leather Seats Rear Bucket Seats Bucket Seats ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT DVD PLAYER Auxiliary Audio Input Entertainment System SUMMIT WHITE SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP SOLID PAINT TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T 6-Speed A/T TIRES, P275/55R20 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE CD/DVD PLAYER CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player SEATS, FRONT BUCKET Heated Passenger Seat Seat Memory Power Passenger Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Leather Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Bucket Seats LIGHT TAN, ULTRASOFT LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM Leather Seats WHEELS, 4-20 Chrome Wheels PREFERRED PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Power Liftgate Remote Trunk Release Rain Sensing Wipers LPO, TRAILER HITCH CLOSEOUT SLT CHROME EDITION Chrome Wheels Power Mirror(s) Heated Mirrors Tow Hooks Power Folding Mirrors *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. This GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB comes equipped with 4 wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have no effect as to how this vehicle performs. Most vehicles are equipped to get you and your passengers from A to B in comfort and style. The GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB makes that trip more entertaining thanks its premium entertainment package. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB is in a league of its own With complete historical records, you'll know your next pre-owned vehicle, like this one, inside and out before you purchase it. This GMC Yukon XL SLT w/4SB is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. More information about the 2009 GMC Yukon XL: GMC's 2009 Yukon pairs sturdy, capable truck underpinnings with more modern car-like interiors and features and they stand out for their comfortable ride and decent handling. With the addition of the new Hybrid model, trailer towing need not exclude fuel economy. Strengths of this model include spacious interior, fuel-efficient new hybrid model., Towing and hauling ability, and compliant ride and handling relative to other large SUVs All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 GMC Yukon XL SLT2 1500 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKFK36349R268053

Stock: 9R268053

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020