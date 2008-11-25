Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
- 172,142 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$4,000$2,501 Below Market
Lake Toyota - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Summary</b> Lake Toyota in Devils Lake for all your pre-owned needs, any make, any model! If we don't have it we'll get it for you!!! 800-662-5346 <b>Vehicle Details</b> This vehicle has lots of cargo space. This model is a great vehicle for families. This unit is fun to drive! This model handles exceptionally well in the snow and ice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKFK16Z96G122851
Stock: T3K096X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-22-2020
- 198,373 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,599$1,876 Below Market
Headers Auto Sales - Mishawaka / Indiana
Headers Auto Sales always has 100 cars for $3500 or less and 50 cars for $2000 or less. Headers also has a huge selection of quality used vehicles from $5000 to $15000. We offer easy financing for all credit situations bad credit financing is NO PROBLEM! That is what makes us the best place in michiana to buy your next pre owned car truck or SUV. Check out all of our inventory at HeadersAuto.com or stop in and see us at 1530 E McKinley Ave. Mishawaka Indiana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKFK16Z36G114762
Stock: 19-337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,232 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Bradley Hubler Chevrolet - Franklin / Indiana
: Yukon XL Denali trim. Third Row Seat KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Running Boards, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Trailer Hitch, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Onboard Communications System OPTION PACKAGES: SUN, ENTERTAINMENT AND DESTINATIONS PACKAGE includes (UM8) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player, Touch-screen Navigation Radio (TNR), (U42) Entertainment system, rear seat and (CF5) Sunroof, power, ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, REAR SEAT includes DVD player with remote control, overhead display, 2 sets of wireless infrared headphones, auxiliary audio/video jacks, remote game plug-in and mute button in overhead console, SEATS, 2 RECLINING BUCKETS with heated cushions, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE AND TOW/HAUL MODE (STD), ENGINE, VORTEC 6000 V8 SFI (335 HP [249.8 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 375 LB.-FT. [506.3 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD). GMC Yukon XL Denali with SILVER BIRCH METALLIC exterior and NEUTRAL INTERIOR TRIM interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 335 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "With room for up to nine passengers, gutsy V8 engines and numerous passenger amenities, the Yukon is a full-featured family sport-ute that's tough to beat; roomy and versatile interior.". WHY BUY FROM US: After more than 50 years in business, The Hubler Auto Group, through the power of ten central Indiana locations, has literally sold hundreds of thousands of vehicles. When buying at Bradley Hubler Chevrolet you will recieve One free carwash a month for as long as you own the car. First oil change is always on us. You will be entered into the customer for life program Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66U06J176345
Stock: S11310A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 124,006 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali 1500 4wd 4D Sport Utility Navigation System, Rear Entertainment System, 3rd Rear Seat, White w Gray Interior, Well Equipped with 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, BOSE Sound System, CD Audio, Cruise Control, DVD Video System, Front Seat Heaters, Full Roof Rack, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Navigation System, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Defroster, Rear Seat Heaters, Running Boards, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Sunroof(s), Tow Hitch, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66U36J130847
Stock: AT12703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 195,527 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr 4dr 1500 AWD features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Onyx Black with a Stone Gray Leather Interior Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - 2006 GMC Yukon Denali XL 6.0L V8 AWD with auto trans in Onyx Black/Grey Leather! Clean carfax with no accidents!! Just replaced battery, radiator, brake pads and rotors,valve cover gasket, and spark plugs! Nice family suv with third row seats!! Loaded with *backup cam *BOSE sound *tow hitch *rear dvd entertainment *running boards *sunroof *adjustable foot pedal *heated seats *steering wheel controls *6 disc changer *rear heated seats *rear audio control *cruise control and more!! Call us today to schedule a test drive!! We finance anyone! Good credit, bad credit, no credit, NO PROBLEM!!!! Call us today 630-620-1900! For complete interior and exterior pictures and further details along with the free Carfax report, visit our website at www.intlcarcenter.com Advertised price is subject to change depending on buyers credit if financing with our lenders. - This GMC is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Chrome Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Adjustable Foot Pedals, Automatic Headlights, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, DVD Player, Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Front Air Dam, Front Power Lumbar Support, Heated Exterior Mirror, Leather Seat, Load Bearing Exterior Rack, Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror, Rear Wiper, Running Boards, Second Row Folding Seat, Second Row Sound Controls, Subwoofer, Telematics System, Third Row Removable Seat, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hitch Receiver, Towing Preparation Package 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66U06J176670
Stock: PMC1919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 159,336 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,999
Cornerstone Auto of Plymouth - Minneapolis / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66U56J166071
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 233,298 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,950
Dale's Auto Sales - Garden City / Idaho
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z26J148643
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,396 milesFair Deal
$5,761
Chapman Chevrolet - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD Deep Blue MetallicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX.Pricing includes all costs to be paid by consumer except for sales tax, registration, title, and ONLY a $389 Pennsylvania REGULATED documentation fee. Prior sales are excluded.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z66J138455
Stock: J200898B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 90,807 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,940
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
5.3L V8 4WD 4 Speed automatic W/Overdrive 4 Door Flexible POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO ALUMINUM WHEELS KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE BENCH SEAT - SPLIT FRONT POWER DRIVER'S SEAT ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT ELECTRIC SHIFT TRANSFER CASE RUNNING BOARDS TRAILER HITCH REAR AIR CONDITIONING REAR HEATER TRACTION CONTROL XM STEREO FOLDING REAR SEAT LUGGAGE RACK ON-STAR 3RD ROW SEAT STABILITRAK STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL - REAR AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 3.42 AXLE RATIO DRIVER INFO CENTER **one owner** **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** 16 WHEELS ADJUSTABLE PEDA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3GKFK16ZX6G219637
Stock: 6G219637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 186,587 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,995
Metro Auto Sales - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC16J87J265474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 226,792 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,900$2,245 Below Market
Reuther Ford - Herculaneum / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16397R286338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 222,125 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$3,495$1,776 Below Market
Altamaha Motors - Hinesville / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66U55J157353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,693 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,000$1,472 Below Market
Hall Chevrolet Buick - Prosser / Washington
Need gas? I don't think so. At least not very much! 19 MPG Hwy... Blow out pricing!!! Priced below KBB Retail!!! All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again** . *All prices plus applicable sales tax, license, and a negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added to sales price or capitalized cost of the vehicle. One vehicle unless otherwise noted and subject to prior sale without notice. While supplies last. All advertised vehicles sold as-is without any implied warranty from the dealer unless specifically noted. Price Expires Today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66827J302807
Stock: U302807
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-31-2018
- 231,780 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,999$926 Below Market
Aberdeen Chrysler Center - Aberdeen / South Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66817J307402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,977$1,637 Below Market
Breakaway Honda - Greenville / South Carolina
Pre-Auction Car. This vehicle failed to meet Breakaway Honda's retail used car inspection. Pre-Auction Cars have issues including, but not limited to: Mechanical, Driveability, Cosmetic, etc. Some of these Pre-Auction cars are unreliable or unsafe based on Breakaway Honda's standards and are therefore deemed "Tow Away";. No Warranty is expressed or implied. Prices are Non-Negotiable. Cars will not be held. Cash or Certified Funds are required at time of purchase. Drivers License and Proof of Insurance required. Free Car Fax Available. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK16Z65J115269
Stock: B200609B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 195,413 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,987$1,721 Below Market
Elk Mountain Motors - East Helena / Montana
This SUV will hold a load of gear or move people? whatever you need is. Runs well and is in good condition. Give us a call at 406-495-1890 for more info.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK163X7J355388
Stock: J355388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 231,603 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$4,985$1,235 Below Market
Wilhelm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Jamestown / North Dakota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask gloves will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Olympic White 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali AWD 4-Speed Automatic HD with Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFK66U45J257055
Stock: 901491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 184,969 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,500$1,144 Below Market
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
Leather, Bluetooth.2007 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 Antique Bronze Metallic SLT 1500 RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Vortec 5.3L V8 SFIOur vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, MP3. This GMC Yukon XL also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Digital Info Center, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Rear Spoiler, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, OnStar, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, 12v Power Outlet, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Compass And Temperature Display. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, SLT-1 Marketing Option Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 17 x 7.5 Bright Aluminum Sport Wheels, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Ultrasoft Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 3rd Row 3-Passenger Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, XM Satellite Radio, Cargo Shade, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Universal Home Remote, Front License Plate Bracket, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, 2 Front Frame-Mounted Recovery Hooks, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package, 3rd Row 2-Passenger Vinyl 50/50 Split-Bench Seat, Floor Console, Rear Audio System Controls, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Rear Parking Sensors, Spoiler, Voltmeter, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Adjustable pedals, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 8 Speakers, Compass, Ignition disable, Emergency communication system: OnStar 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Keith Hamilton at 205-744-1119 or khamilton@cityautosales.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GKFC16J07J302596
Stock: 20770P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
