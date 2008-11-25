Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

Yukon XL Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Black
    used

    2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    172,142 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,000

    $2,501 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Black
    used

    2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    198,373 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,599

    $1,876 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    112,232 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    124,006 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    195,527 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    159,336 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Silver
    used

    2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    233,298 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,950

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    171,396 miles
    Fair Deal

    $5,761

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    90,807 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,940

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Silver
    used

    2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    186,587 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    226,792 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,900

    $2,245 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Silver
    used

    2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    222,125 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,495

    $1,776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Dark Green
    used

    2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    156,693 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,000

    $1,472 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali in Black
    used

    2007 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    231,780 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $926 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE in Black
    used

    2005 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE

    180,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,977

    $1,637 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in White
    used

    2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    195,413 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,987

    $1,721 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali in White
    used

    2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali

    231,603 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $4,985

    $1,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2007 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500

    184,969 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,500

    $1,144 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL

Overall Consumer Rating
4.326 Reviews
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (4%)
2nd GM car And love It!
poneill466,11/25/2008
I bought this 2006 GMC Denali back in September as a Certifed GMC. So far everything has been great no complaints. I have to disagree on what people have say about the gas. You don't buy a 5000 pound car for fuel economy. I avg 14.8 around town and 19.7 hwy. Love my car! Will buy another one
