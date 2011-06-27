  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Yukon XL
  4. Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

2000 GMC Yukon XL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Better improved engines, more room on the inside, smoother ride.
  • Dull styling, cheap interior materials, large size hampers urban maneuverability.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
GMC Yukon XL for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,425 - $2,935
Used Yukon XL for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it's no longer the biggest sport-ute on the block, the all new Yukon XL is easily the best combination of size, power and comfort in a full-size SUV.

Vehicle overview

The 2000 Yukon XL continues to build on GMC's desire to compete in the luxury SUV market. Just a few inches longer than its brother, the non-XL Yukon, this former Suburban -- based on a new GM platform first seen as the foundation of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups -- has the power, handling and indulgences to appeal to upscale SUV buyers. This is a complete overhaul, with the Yukon XL leaving its Chevy roots behind and stepping forward as a full GMC nameplate.

Available in a light-duty 1500 model and a heavy-duty 2500, the 2000 Yukon XL's contours have been reshaped to appear more muscular, foreshadowing the upgrades under the hood. The standard engine on all 1500 series models is the 4.8-liter Vortec V8, with 275 horsepower at 5,200 rpm. Optional on the 1500 and standard on 2500s is a 5.3-liter Vortec V8 engine, offering 285 horsepower at 5,200 rpm, 30 more horsepower than the larger 5700 Vortec it replaces. The standard engine on 2500s with a Gross Vehicle Weight rating over 7,200 lbs is the 6.0-liter Vortec V8, offering 300 horsepower at 4,800 rpm. All engines drive a four-speed automatic transmission, improved to increase oil life and to operate at lower temperatures than previous transmissions.

The towing capabilities of this GMC have been increased as well. The 5.3-liter and 6.0-liter engines show maximum trailer capacities of 9,000 and 10,500 pounds, respectively. A 23 percent stiffer body and chassis, independent front torsion bar suspension and rear self-leveling, five-link coil-spring underpinnings make for fewer squeaks and rattles and better handling. The three-quarter ton suspension uses multileaf springs and a semifloating rear axle.

The overall driving experience has been heightened with the aid of a wider track and shorter turning diameters on both the two- and four-wheel-drive versions and standard variable-effort power steering system. This last feature adapts the required steering effort to the vehicle speed, providing more responsive feel at highway speeds, but reduced effort for parking maneuvers.

Interior space has been increased, with more room all around. With three rows of seats, the XL can carry nine passengers. Either of the halves of the third-row seat can be folded or removed for greater cargo capacity. With the second- and third-row seats removed, you can drop a 4x8 sheet of plywood on the floor with the rear doors closed, due in part to the spare being moved under the cargo body. However, the base models aren't as nicely equipped on the inside, with plenty of plastic molding. To get the nice stuff, you have to upgrade to SLT trim. The Yukon XL still carries much of its former Suburban self, but this redesign has made it a better vehicle. There are still a few shortcomings, but with the optional upgrades, the powerful engine choices and a better driving feel it's worth a look-see.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 GMC Yukon XL is a complete redesign of last year's Suburban model, adding mechanical and comfort upgrades.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 GMC Yukon XL.

5(34%)
4(31%)
3(35%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Truck
Pshaddock,03/02/2003
This has by far been the best truck that I have ever owned. The difference between a 1/2 ton and 3/4 ton is amazing. Better brakes and suspension for starters makes the 3/4 ton worth the extra money. According to Edmunds if I sold it today, I could sell it for almost what I have in it. I guess people are willing to pay big money for 4wd and 3/4 ton features.
Solid Machine
TG,01/21/2009
Ordered truck new when 3/4 tons became avaialble. Ordered the 40/20/40 front seating, a big help when using the truck as a P/U filling the entire back, which is why I bought a truck and not a soccer mom SUV. rdered with 3.73 gears and put taller LT235/85/R16 tires. With the combo I get 17 mpg on the highway, with 2000 lbs of stuff and cruising at 70 mph. Has been very reliable, not to say that I have not had to have repairs done, most expensive was replacement of the exhaust manifold bolts, 3 broke off, mechanic said it was a design fault. New bolts were much beefier. Can tow 10K lbs with ease. If you are looking for economy, by a Prius, but I would not want to drive it for 16 hours.
excellent
manuel,08/25/2002
i found this vehicle to be far superior to its compeditor the excursion in all aspects including style, comfort, and handling.
PROBLEMS WITH THE INTERIOR OF THE TRUCK
CMR2366,01/29/2003
I LOVE MY CAR BUT THE ONLY THING IS THE PAINT ON THE INSIDE BY THE GLOVE BOX IS ALREADY PEELING OFF i've only had my truck for four years and this is already happening but other than that everything else is great.
See all 26 reviews of the 2000 GMC Yukon XL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2000 GMC Yukon XL

Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include 2500 SLT 4dr SUV, 2500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, 2500 SLE 4dr SUV, 1500 SLT 4dr SUV 4WD, 1500 SLE 4dr SUV, 1500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD, 1500 SLT 4dr SUV, and 2500 SLE 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 GMC Yukon XLS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 GMC Yukon XL for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL.

Can't find a used 2000 GMC Yukon XLs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used GMC Yukon XL for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,371.

Find a used GMC for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,415.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC Yukon XL for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,215.

Find a used certified pre-owned GMC for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,808.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 GMC Yukon XL?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out GMC lease specials
Check out GMC Yukon XL lease specials

Related Used 2000 GMC Yukon XL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles