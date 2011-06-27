  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(61)
Appraise this car

2005 GMC Yukon XL Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior, strong lineup of V8 engines, available Quadrasteer four-wheel steering system, extensive list of optional features.
  • Some cheap interior materials considering the price, bulky size makes it unwieldy for daily use.
GMC Yukon XL for Sale
List Price Range
$7,990 - $10,299
Edmunds' Expert Review

One of our favorite big SUVs, thanks to strong engines, a smooth ride and excellent functionality and feature content.

2005 Highlights

Revisions for 2005 include a new optional touchscreen navigation system. Rear barn doors are no longer available, as all models now come with an overhead rear liftgate (with separate liftglass).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 GMC Yukon XL.

5(71%)
4(21%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
61 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Vortec 6.0 is AMAZING! LOVE This Denali XL.
Barry Gartner,11/30/2015
1500 SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
The Denali XL is everything you need to get your family up to the Cabin, tow your toys, and more. This vehicle is hands down the best vehicle I have ever owned. It is smooth, powerful, comfortable, and has AWD for towing my Ice-House, Boat, Snowmobiles, and ATV's. The Denali has the Vortec 6.0 but this is essentially the same engine as the 5.3. My Vortec 6.0 has 232,948 miles and does not burn oil between changes. I have had to perform repairs on this vehicle which I will list but most of them were only after 200,000 and well worth the investment. These vehicles will easily go 400,000 with routine maintenance. Maintenance & Tips: **TIP 1** Buy a blue tooth OBD2 adapter online for $20 and then get the Torque App for your iPhone/Android to monitor/trouble-shoot data and reset error codes. **TIP 2** Change the fluids on this truck regularly. It will pay off in the long run. These trucks will last FOREVER. You can do both the front differential, rear differential, and transfer case very easily/cheap. The same goes for the transmission but that takes about 17 quarts and isn't exactly cheap to do a total flush but it is much cheaper than a whole new transmission. **TIP 3** Search Online for videos for trouble-shooting and repair. I guarantee you will find out how to do many of these repairs yourself/cheap. 1. Transmission may go around 200,000 miles = $3,700 to repair. 2. Rear Air Suspension will go around the same time = $800 to $2,700/Dealer to repair. You do not have to put the Air Suspension rear back in/Kit Replacement. I however Love the air suspension for towing, etc. 3. Passenger Side leak into Heater Blower Motor. This shorts out the Fan. Easy fix, take off the wipers and the plastic grate between the windshield and the hood. There is an oval metal plate with cracked brittle caulk. Reseal this or put another bigger metal plate over this with caulk. TIP: Pull out the wet metal heat sink heater fan control module and dry it out. It will come back to life. No need to spend money on this. 4. DON"T spray off this engine at the Self-Serve Car Wash. Water on the top side will drain down and short out the anti-knock sensors on the top of the intake and you will start throwing codes. I had to replace both (2) anti-knock sensors and the wire harness. 5. The intake gasket will need to be replaced at some point if it has not been already. It will throw lean bank 1 or 2 codes when it is time to replace. I think the original was green and the replacement is orange and a better design. Easy fix, just take your time to do it right. 6. If you start to get a random misfire code when it is hot/towing that only happens when you stop it is the front O2 Sensor. Easy fix. Get on the ground and do it yourself. They sell a cheap tool to remove/replace these. 7. Low Oil Pressure when first started cold. Some of these engines will lose oil pressure when first started COLD. Then as the engine warms the oil pressure will come up to normal. That is your clue. A rubber ring in the oil pickup tube has become brittle and cracked. When it warms up it expands and your oil pressure comes back to normal. FIX: Bring this to a shop with some good old boys who are not afraid of a little work. The front differential can be dropped with two people and a hoist in about 20 minutes/intact. This will grant access to drop the oil pan which has to be removed to get to the oil pump pickup tube so that the rubber o-ring can be replaced. $350 - $550 to repair. Don't take it to the dealership for this one. They will want 1K to fix this and it isn't that hard to do. FINAL TIP: Don't be afraid to work on this vehicle. I have performed every repair on this besides the o-ring replacement and the transmission. Working on this has saved me thousands of dollars and prevented me from having to fork out another 50k for a new vehicle. Don't believe for one second that a new GMC truck with the 6.2 is the answer. People are buying these and having oil burning issues from the factory. Not to mention transmission issues, etc. Newer isn't always better. I for one will be driving my 2005 GMC Denali XL for many years to come. Sincerely, Barry G
2005 Denali Yukon XL
uptonmavrick,08/26/2014
I purchased this vehicle with 209,254 miles on it for $7,783 + Tax/Title. The interior looks new but the exterior has a few dings and a little rust starting here and there. It Runs & Drives like NEW! Everything works! I burn no oil between oil changes but the rear seal leaks a bit. I purchased this for towing and know a few people who are also driving these GM's with over 200,000 clicks/no problems. These vehicles get driven hard and simply keep going. We tow Ice Houses, Campers, etc. Getting stuck is a regular occurrence. Forward, Reverse, Forward... Stomp it. These things keep going! Add gas & change fluids regularly. Simply AMAZING machines..........
Great vehicle for the SUV Enthusiast.
crypkeypr,10/17/2014
I purchased the vehicle for $8,700 just recently and already have driven it well over 500 miles in a 2 week span. Everything I have looked at so far shows it has almost if not all factory equipment and parts. The 6 disk changer was damaged but with the built in cd player I removed it and wired in a usb device to allow playback over the factory radio. The ride is far more than I expected from such a large vehicle, the engine is perfect for the size. I have had no issues with the interior or exterior giving any aged problems. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a superb SUV that has all the bells and whistles to go with it.
Practical use in rough country
j savini,01/06/2005
In wet or muddy conditions you need to disable the stabilization system and let the wheels spin the mud off or face getting stuck. In snow or ice the system works good.
See all 61 reviews of the 2005 GMC Yukon XL
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 9
4-speed automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 GMC Yukon XL features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2005 GMC Yukon XL

Used 2005 GMC Yukon XL Overview

The Used 2005 GMC Yukon XL is offered in the following submodels: Yukon XL SUV. Available styles include 1500 SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 1500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2500 SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 2500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 GMC Yukon XL?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 GMC Yukon XL trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali is priced between $7,990 and$10,299 with odometer readings between 133998 and186681 miles.
  • The Used 2005 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE is priced between $7,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 189912 and189912 miles.

