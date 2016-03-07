Used 2015 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me
2,376 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 131,922 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,998$3,751 Below Market
- 120,890 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,300$3,858 Below Market
- 122,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,200$3,418 Below Market
- 151,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,995$2,321 Below Market
- 141,002 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,900$2,515 Below Market
- 70,387 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,495$4,056 Below Market
- 124,220 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,999$3,231 Below Market
- 92,858 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,995$3,141 Below Market
- 80,958 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$30,916$3,310 Below Market
- 54,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,996
- 74,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,473$1,816 Below Market
- 46,560 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$35,995
- 81,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,888$2,776 Below Market
- 95,125 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,900
- 101,463 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$31,900$1,272 Below Market
- 60,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,299$3,131 Below Market
- 96,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$33,645$1,098 Below Market
- 71,761 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,900$2,675 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Yukon XL searches:
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Yukon XL
Read recent reviews for the GMC Yukon XL
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.914 Reviews
Report abuse
GMC Remorse,07/03/2016
SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A)
Where do I start? I have owned a '15 Yukon XL since July 2014. It has 28,000 miles on it today nearly two years later. The truck has been in the shop more in two years than my previous 2003 Suburban was in twelve years. IMO this truck has numerous major issues: 1) The transmission is a clunky, ill shifting, garbage can. GM and my dealership says that it is over-engineered with numerous design flaws and cannot be truly fixed. At any moment during cruising down the road, the truck will shudder and make a thunk/clunk sound so loud you will feel you lost a drive shaft. Add to that its propensity to get stuck in auto 4wd at the slightest temperature change, and requires a technician to unlock it. 2) The cheap plastic used for the running boards and chrome around the fog lights and multiple other cosmetic areas on the truck look old and weathered already, and I maintain my vehicles impeccably. I recommend any potential buyers look around the door frame edges and under the tail gate handle to see some of the worst paint runs/drips that you will ever see from a factory. I have fought one wheel with a slow leak since purchase and GMC has turned their back on me about that too, and refuses to replace it. It is one of the 22" rims, so I regret that little upgrade. 3) Electronics - total hot mess. The screen that slides up and down broke after maybe the sixth time I ever actually used it. Its a total gimmick and it took GM a week or more to get the entire radio to replace it. Yeah that will be a fun repair cost outside of warranty someday. On top of that the radio does not play media stream songs back to back without changing the inputs between songs. How irritating is that? Very! Alas, GM has given me a bullet that it cannot be fixed. Also, forget about text reading or Apple Car Play that was promised when I bought the car - you see, its not compatible with first version 2015's. Oh, and the screen collects finger prints and dust like a magnet. But don't worry, you will be so frustrated by the near useless weather app (you can see weather radar for a whole multi state view but not zoom) and inability to quickly store radio stations and retrieve them that you will most likely use a fist on the screen and forgo the fingerprint all together. 4) Leather seats. I have the heated and cooled seats. The ventilation holes are not done well and the leather will tears from hole to hole. Another design flaw, but at least GM replaced this for me with little fuss. The longevity of the leather is going to be very poor indeed which will completely discount its resale value. While we are on the interior, check out the cup holders mounted into the doors in the second row - nobody out of the car until your drinks are completely empty otherwise your door panel will be wearing your youngster's latest slurpy or soda as soon as they close the door; this little gem tells me that GM has a bunch of buffoons as designers. They are worried more about drink holder count versus practicality - it must look better in a marketing ad. 5) Carpets inside ride about 2-3 inches off the floor and are of the poorest quality. The look like they were installed by a vision challenged person missing all of their digits sans thumb and pinky. After market full floor mats work ok to hold it all down and dress up the cabin, but should this be required on a $70K truck? 6) I have saved this one for last because it is the catalyst for me waving off GM products for the rest of my life. Last summer, while my car was parked running in my driveway and cooling down in preparation for a family trip to dinner, the truck just started rolling away and down the driveway and into the street. I had to do a stunt man move to run to the car open the door and slam on the brakes as the car was heading directly into my neighbors living room. Since I am not a stunt man, nor had any practice jumping into a moving truck, I slammed my head on the door as I threw it open and injured my hand grappling with the handle. I do not recommend anyone try this! This event could have easily killed my grandson or daughters that often spend time loading or unloading items in the back of the truck. I immediately called GM, and they simply lied and said that they have never heard of this happening before. They then blamed me! They said they could do nothing for me. I immediately went to google, and found a recall issued by GM for the same exact issue that I experienced. I call GM Customer care back to tell them what I had found, and they told me my truck was not part of the recall at this time, so there was nothing that they could or would do. I told them that they need to take the car off the road and investigate what happened, but they were useless. My dealership took the car immediately, and upon inspection found a transmission shaft was manufactured incorrectly, and there was a software update that would "most likely" fix the roll away issue. So many more issues - IMO GMC Lemon.
Related GMC Yukon XL info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used GMC Terrain Lancaster PA
- Used GMC Terrain Vancouver WA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Greenville NC
- Used GMC Terrain Virginia Beach VA
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Akron OH
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD Evansville IN
- Used GMC Envoy Dayton OH
- Used GMC Envoy Miami FL
- Used GMC Envoy San Antonio TX
- Used GMC Envoy Fayetteville NC
Shop used model years by city
- Used GMC Yukon XL 2016 Long Island City NY
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012 Springfield IL
- Used GMC Acadia 2018 San Francisco CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser