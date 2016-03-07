Used 2015 GMC Yukon XL for Sale Near Me

Where do I start? I have owned a '15 Yukon XL since July 2014. It has 28,000 miles on it today nearly two years later. The truck has been in the shop more in two years than my previous 2003 Suburban was in twelve years. IMO this truck has numerous major issues: 1) The transmission is a clunky, ill shifting, garbage can. GM and my dealership says that it is over-engineered with numerous design flaws and cannot be truly fixed. At any moment during cruising down the road, the truck will shudder and make a thunk/clunk sound so loud you will feel you lost a drive shaft. Add to that its propensity to get stuck in auto 4wd at the slightest temperature change, and requires a technician to unlock it. 2) The cheap plastic used for the running boards and chrome around the fog lights and multiple other cosmetic areas on the truck look old and weathered already, and I maintain my vehicles impeccably. I recommend any potential buyers look around the door frame edges and under the tail gate handle to see some of the worst paint runs/drips that you will ever see from a factory. I have fought one wheel with a slow leak since purchase and GMC has turned their back on me about that too, and refuses to replace it. It is one of the 22" rims, so I regret that little upgrade. 3) Electronics - total hot mess. The screen that slides up and down broke after maybe the sixth time I ever actually used it. Its a total gimmick and it took GM a week or more to get the entire radio to replace it. Yeah that will be a fun repair cost outside of warranty someday. On top of that the radio does not play media stream songs back to back without changing the inputs between songs. How irritating is that? Very! Alas, GM has given me a bullet that it cannot be fixed. Also, forget about text reading or Apple Car Play that was promised when I bought the car - you see, its not compatible with first version 2015's. Oh, and the screen collects finger prints and dust like a magnet. But don't worry, you will be so frustrated by the near useless weather app (you can see weather radar for a whole multi state view but not zoom) and inability to quickly store radio stations and retrieve them that you will most likely use a fist on the screen and forgo the fingerprint all together. 4) Leather seats. I have the heated and cooled seats. The ventilation holes are not done well and the leather will tears from hole to hole. Another design flaw, but at least GM replaced this for me with little fuss. The longevity of the leather is going to be very poor indeed which will completely discount its resale value. While we are on the interior, check out the cup holders mounted into the doors in the second row - nobody out of the car until your drinks are completely empty otherwise your door panel will be wearing your youngster's latest slurpy or soda as soon as they close the door; this little gem tells me that GM has a bunch of buffoons as designers. They are worried more about drink holder count versus practicality - it must look better in a marketing ad. 5) Carpets inside ride about 2-3 inches off the floor and are of the poorest quality. The look like they were installed by a vision challenged person missing all of their digits sans thumb and pinky. After market full floor mats work ok to hold it all down and dress up the cabin, but should this be required on a $70K truck? 6) I have saved this one for last because it is the catalyst for me waving off GM products for the rest of my life. Last summer, while my car was parked running in my driveway and cooling down in preparation for a family trip to dinner, the truck just started rolling away and down the driveway and into the street. I had to do a stunt man move to run to the car open the door and slam on the brakes as the car was heading directly into my neighbors living room. Since I am not a stunt man, nor had any practice jumping into a moving truck, I slammed my head on the door as I threw it open and injured my hand grappling with the handle. I do not recommend anyone try this! This event could have easily killed my grandson or daughters that often spend time loading or unloading items in the back of the truck. I immediately called GM, and they simply lied and said that they have never heard of this happening before. They then blamed me! They said they could do nothing for me. I immediately went to google, and found a recall issued by GM for the same exact issue that I experienced. I call GM Customer care back to tell them what I had found, and they told me my truck was not part of the recall at this time, so there was nothing that they could or would do. I told them that they need to take the car off the road and investigate what happened, but they were useless. My dealership took the car immediately, and upon inspection found a transmission shaft was manufactured incorrectly, and there was a software update that would "most likely" fix the roll away issue. So many more issues - IMO GMC Lemon.

