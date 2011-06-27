Vehicle overview

GMC has long been known as the dedicated truck division of General Motors. But pretty much everybody also knows that its vehicles are platform twins to various Chevrolets models, differing chiefly in styling and as such sharing the same strengths and weaknesses. Thus, the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD is very similar to the Chevy Silverado 2500HD. Nothing wrong with that, as it means there's plenty of good and not much bad to speak of with this rig. This year's fully redesigned Sierra brings new styling, a new double cab model (which slots in between the regular and crew cabs) and an improved cabin, both in terms of quality and features. Unchanged are the formidable powertrain options.

As with its Chevy cousin, the Sierra 2500HD neatly splits the difference between the 1500 light-duty pickup and the more capable 3500HD heavy-duty workhorse (which can be had in a dual-rear-wheel configuration). With potent power plants and a wide range of body styles, trim levels and options, the Sierra 2500HD can serve as anything from a basic work truck to a plush six-passenger tow vehicle for your luxury RV or horse trailer. With maximum hauling and towing capacities of 3,760 and 17,900 pounds, respectively, this Sierra should be able to handle most tasks with ease. And features such as integrated cruise control, automatic grade braking, trailer sway control and, on diesels, diesel exhaust braking, all help make towing smoother and easier.

Choosing among the mainstays in the heavy-duty pickup truck segment can be tough, but in a good way. They are all solid choices and probably all have quite a bit more capability than you'll ever likely need. As such, the 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty and 2015 Ram 2500 are worth checking out as well. Still, you won't go wrong choosing the 2015 GMC Sierra 2500HD, as it earns our praise for its compliant ride, smooth powertrains, solid build quality and strong overall performance.