Consumer Rating
(20)
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine lineup, multiple drivetrain configurations, substantial towing and hauling capacities.
  • Spotty build quality, mediocre design and interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its numerous powertrain and cab configurations, and stout towing and hauling capacities, the Sierra HD is a hard truck to beat for those who need maximum functionality and capability.

Vehicle overview

GMC's modern full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Now into its sixth generation, the Sierra, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and a wide variety of body styles and drivetrains. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, GMC positions itself as the professional grade truck in GM's lineup. Although its sales numbers are far below those of its competitors, when combined with its sister vehicle, the Chevrolet Silverado, the GM trucks sell in competitive numbers to Ford's F-Series.

Often first to market with exclusive features, the Sierra 2500HD continues that tradition by offering XM Satellite Radio and Bose audio systems. GMC trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck requests to dinner reservations. Combine this with attractive styling on the outside and thoughtful features on the inside, and the Sierra 2500HD presents a compelling package for anyone in the market for a no-holds-barred work truck. Solid as the heavy-duty Sierra is, it's definitely worth your while to shop around in this segment, as Ford and Dodge both have strong diesel power plants that give their trucks higher tow ratings. GM's truck is still a fine choice for use around the worksite and home, especially if you decide you don't need the grunt of diesel -- just make sure you assess your needs carefully before making a decision.

2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD models

The 2500HD is available in regular, extended and crew cab body styles in both two- and four-wheel drive. Short or long boxes are available except on regular cabs, which are long boxes only. There are several levels: Work Truck, SL1, SLE1, SLE2 and SLT. True to their name, Work Trucks offer only the basics, but you still get manual dual-zone air conditioning, a 40/20/40-split bench seat and ABS. SL1 models come standard with a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, an AM/FM/CD stereo, driver message center and tinted glass. SLE1 models add power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry, power-heated exterior mirrors, foglamps and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. SLE2 models provide a six-way power driver seat and an upgraded Bose stereo. Top-of-the-line SLTs add leather bucket seats with heaters, driver-seat memory and dual 10-way power adjustments, automatic climate control, power-retractable mirrors and satellite steering wheel controls.

2006 Highlights

For 2006, the Duramax diesel engine receives a host of power and refinement upgrades, as well as reduced emissions. The Allison automatic transmission is now a six-speed, and features a tap-shift range selection mode. The camper-style mirrors have been replaced by a folding and extending design with a built-in convex spotter glass. Trim levels and packaging have also been juggled.

Performance & mpg

The HD's base engine is a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 horsepower and 360 pound-feet of torque. GMC offers two even more powerful options: an 8.1-liter V8 and the 6.6-liter Duramax turbodiesel. The 8.1-liter engine boasts an impressive 330 hp and 450 lb-ft of torque, while the Duramax diesel makes as much as 360 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission for the 6.0-liter V8 is a five-speed manual with a four-speed automatic optional. The 8.1-liter V8 and Duramax diesel can be hooked up to either a six-speed manual or a heavy-duty Allison six-speed automatic. Being heavy-duty trucks, these brutes can certainly pull -- the maximum towing capacity of the 2500HD with the 6.0-liter engine is 10,500 pounds, while the 8.1-liter V8 can tow up to 12,000 pounds.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard. In frontal crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a Sierra earned a three-star rating (out of five) for driver protection and four stars for the front passenger. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal offset crash test, the Sierra was given an overall rating of "Marginal," the second lowest.

Driving

The 2500HD is a reasonably comfortable truck for everyday use, but don't expect the plush ride of its light-duty siblings. Any of the available engines provide swift acceleration and ample towing power, but the Duramax diesel is probably the best choice for those who tow heavy loads. The manual transmissions are about what you would expect in a big truck, but the automatics shift smoothly and crisply no matter how heavy the load.

Interior

Inside, Sierra buyers will find a logically laid-out interior with an easy-to-use dual-zone climate control system and clear, uncluttered gauges. Materials quality is unimpressive, and build quality, though improved over the last few years, is still behind the competition. The large cabin offers plenty of room and comfortable bucket seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD.

5(55%)
4(45%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
20 reviews
4.6
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent family recreation truck
irideharley,06/29/2009
Was considering the Dodge Cummins for it's tough reputation but couldn't swallow the tight back seat for a growing family. A friend had the Chevy Duramax and I haven't looked back since. The GMC Duramax and 6 speed Allison tranny are incredible. Quiet ride, plenty of room in the back seat, power a plenty to pull the bass boat with a camper on top. With or without a load, city and hgwy driving we still average 18 mpg, and at least temporarily diesel is cheaper than unleaded in my neck of the woods. Absolutely no buyers remorse with this truck. Two thumbs up all around.
2006 GMC reveiw
John,10/09/2006
This truck has been everything and more than I expected. I tow a 27 foot camper and it pulls it with ease. Driving this GMC truck is a pure pleasure. Rides as good, if not better than, my Chevy Tahoe.
It works
Darryl Clapp,05/13/2006
I have bought GMC or Chevy my entire life excpet for 2 Fords I bought that were cheaply made, broke down with either engine or A/C problems. The Fords were cheaper with certain truck models but with the truck workmanship and problems with dealers fixing warranted items. I stayed or went back to GMC. The 2500 H/D 4WD Crew Cab I bought is the best GMC or Chevy had to offer. They are over priced but working with the right dealer you might find one you can live with.Some of the Dodges looked nice, but the way they are priced and the overall sales depts over the country are not customer friendly, nor will they work with you on the price.Its thier price or you walk out. Forgien trucks or just that .
2006 2500HD Duramax
Jlaw,09/18/2010
2nd Duramax, had a 2002. Good truck still original brakes at 56k miles. Interior has held up well, get the leather if possible. Engine and trans bullet proof. I tow 10,000 lb camper and boats at 70 MPH all the way to Florida from Texas. Debating going back to gas engine do not tow as much these days. Great truck overall.
See all 20 reviews of the 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD features & specs

More about the 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD

Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Overview

The Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab, Sierra 2500HD Regular Cab, Sierra 2500HD Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

