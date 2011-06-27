Vehicle overview

GMC's modern full-size pickup has been around in one form or another since the early '60s. Now into its sixth generation, the Sierra, as it's now called, boasts classic styling and a wide variety of body styles and drivetrains. A perennial competitor to the full-size offerings from Ford and Dodge, GMC positions itself as the professional grade truck in GM's lineup. Although its sales numbers are far below those of its competitors, when combined with its sister vehicle, the Chevrolet Silverado, the GM trucks sell in competitive numbers to Ford's F-Series.

Often first to market with exclusive features, the Sierra 2500HD continues that tradition by offering XM Satellite Radio and Bose audio systems. GMC trucks also offer the OnStar communications system that provides the convenience of 24-hour on-call assistance for everything from tow truck requests to dinner reservations. Combine this with attractive styling on the outside and thoughtful features on the inside, and the Sierra 2500HD presents a compelling package for anyone in the market for a no-holds-barred work truck. Solid as the heavy-duty Sierra is, it's definitely worth your while to shop around in this segment, as Ford and Dodge both have strong diesel power plants that give their trucks higher tow ratings. GM's truck is still a fine choice for use around the worksite and home, especially if you decide you don't need the grunt of diesel -- just make sure you assess your needs carefully before making a decision.