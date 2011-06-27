Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD for Sale Near Me
- $27,995Great Deal | $5,728 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT90,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
RRR Auto Sales - Fairhaven / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121C80BF165682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,995Great Deal | $3,532 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE119,636 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
M & A Motors - Huntington / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT120CG3BF199018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $26,900
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali137,977 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
RS Auto - Lockridge / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT125C84BF189717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,950Good Deal | $1,074 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE167,250 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Cloth.Tim's Truck Capital is honored to offer this great 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE in Storm Gray Metallic Beautifully equipped with Convenience Package (Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Power-Adjustable Pedals For Accelerator & Brake, and Remote Vehicle Starter System), Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package, Off-Road Suspension Package, Skid Plate Package, SLE Preferred Package (AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/MP3 Playback, Bluetooth For Phone, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Locking Tailgate, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, USB Port, and XM Radio), Snow Plow Prep Package (Provision for Cab Roof-Mounted Lamp/Beacon), Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, ebony Cloth, 17" Machined Aluminum Wheels, 1-Pc Radiator Grille & Front Bumper Openings Cover, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 6 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, a 730 CCA Heavy-Duty Dual Battery for those cold mornings, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Body-Colored Bodyside Moldings, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Color-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Manual Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Dual 125 Amps Alternators, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exhaust Brake, Front 40/20/40 Reclining Split-Bench Seat, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment (Retail), High Idle Switch, Illuminated entry, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down, Power-Adjustable Black Heated Outside Mirrors, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SLE Decor, Smoked Amber Roof Marker Lamps, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Spare Tire Lock, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist w/Audible Warning, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter!Let Tim's Truck Capital Assist you with your Financing Needs. We can Offer a Finance Program that is Custom Tailored for you through our large Auto Financing Provider Network.As with any Used Vehicle, you may find some Minor Imperfections in keeping with the Age and Mileage of the Vehicle. We do everything we can to Recondition & Restore our Vehicles to as High a Standard as can be Expected.We Strive to Offer only the Best Vehicles possible at a Reasonable Price. If you have a Specific Question about any of our Vehicles, don't Hesitate to Call and Ask for a ' Live Description ' and Personal Vehicle " Walk-Around " from our Sales Staff.Tim's Truck Capital: 904 Suncook Valley Highway Epsom, New Hampshire. Please feel free to Visit our Website: www.timstruckcapital.com or Call us Direct with Any Questions and to Confirm Availability: 888-710-0774.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT120C81BF220540
Stock: TE1291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $22,995Good Deal | $801 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE132,100 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tuf Trucks - Rush / New York
~~CLEAN AUTOCHECK~~ONE OWNER~~Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive 4WD ebony Cloth 20 Forged Polished Aluminum Wheels 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Shift Transfer Case EZ-Lift Tailgate Heated door mirrors Heavy-Duty Handling/Trailering Suspension Package Heavy-Duty Rear Automatic Locking Differential Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment (Retail) Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Off-Road Suspension Package Rear-View Camera System Remote keyless entry Remote Vehicle Starter System XM Radio. 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic HD Electronic with Overdrive Onyx Black Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI VVT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT120CG6BF253444
Stock: 253444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$27,995Fair Deal | $436 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT163,500 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
QNQ Auto Group - Ontario / California
QNQ AUTO GROUP-EASY FINANCE SPECIALISTS offers rare to find deals to meet your dream cars 2011 GMC SIERRA 2500 CREW CAB SLT 4x4 1-OWNER GREAT SHAPE and excellent condition clean title perfect run drive properly maintained with, recently finished with SMOG and OIL FILTER, Super Fast Air Conditioning Non-Smoker,Full Service History,Multi-Point Inspected,Never Wrecked,Powerful Strong Running Engine,Fuel Efficient,Sport Handling,Luxury Sound,Clean Exterior,Clean Interior,Free Carfax Report,Carfax Dealer Certified Used Car Carfax One Owner Certified, All prices shown are CASH prices or On Approved Tier 1 Credit(720 fico and above). Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees Please contact seller first for vehicle availability. If you are interested in financing you can submit an application online at our website QNQAUTOGROUP.COM . After you submit your application a salesperson will contact you to verify your information.Get Approved in 60 secs . Apply Now! No Hidden Fees or Costs � Rates Starting at 4.9% �QNQ AUTO GROUP-EASY FINANCE SPECIALISTS offers rare to find deals to meet your dream cars, The Place For 2nd Chances Highlights: No Waiting, Applications Reviewed Quickly, No Fees For Application� ? GET YOUR DREAM CAR WITH 0 DOWN PAYMENT ? we accepted good/bad no credit YOU WON�T BE DISAPPOINTED DEALS FOR EVERYONE ? Get You The Lowest Monthly Payment! ? Get You The Lowest Price Guaranteed! ? Get You In The Nicest Car Possible! FOR MORE INVENTORY AND GREAT DEALS VISIT OUR WEBSITE ? www.qnqautogroup.com email?qnqautogroup@gmail.com QNQ AUTO GROUP ? (909) 781 -5319 CELL: (909) 225-2701 Address: 760 W. HOLT BLVD, ONTARIO, CA 91762
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121C89BF108140
Stock: QNQ108140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,995Good Deal | $2,559 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE75,549 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Newcastle Motors - Newcastle / Wyoming
Summary Newcastle Motors's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. Our experienced Newcastle Motors team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. Vehicle Details With these performance numbers you wont be disappointed when you take it for a test drive. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,this model won't let you down. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. this unit will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. This GMC Sierra has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. Additional Information Visit us today to take a test drive. We understand at Newcastle Motors that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life. A qualified Newcastle Motors sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT220EG5BZ165596
Stock: 6109A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2020
- Price Drop$21,944
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE109,966 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
Running Great. REDUCED FROM $27,995!, $1,500 below NADA Retail! ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE, Trailer Hitch, LPO, ASSIST STEPS, CHROMED TUBULAR, 6... TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY, Satellite RadioKEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm), TRANSMISSION, ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode, SLE PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UK3) steering wheel controls, (CJ2) dual-zone automatic air conditioning, (AG1) 6-way power driver seat adjuster, (UPF) Bluetooth for phone, (UUI) AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback, (T96) fog lamps, (A60) locking tailgate and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (JF4) adjustable power pedals, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (AP3) remote vehicle starter system, (UD7) Rear Parking Assist and (C49) rear-window defogger, TRAILERING EQUIPMENT, HEAVY-DUTY includes trailering hitch platform and 2.5- inch receiver with 2" adapter, 7-wire harness (harness includes wires for: park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery and ground) with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connectorVISIT US TODAYFormerly Neuwirth Motors, we are coastal Carolina's choice for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles including Jeeps, RAM trucks, and commercial vehicles. With locations on College Road and Market Street, we are conveniently located for your shopping pleasure plus online at www.hendrickjeepwilmington.com.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT220C83BZ225094
Stock: 19986-1A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $28,975Fair Deal
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT139,398 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Meet our 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab 4X4 featured in Silver! Powered by a TurboCharged 6.6 8 Cylinder Diesel producing 397hp and connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive comes with running boards, alloy wheels, spray-on bed liner, a tow package, tinted windows, and fog lamps. Slip inside our Sierra 2500HD, you'll find comfortable leather seating, an AM/FM/CD player, climate controls, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, power windows, cruise control, power outlets, and more! Safety in our GMC Sierra includes bulked-up four-wheel disc ABS, traction and stability control, daytime running lights, and a post-collision safety system. Looks Great - Rugged build and Quality interior! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121E88BF176328
Stock: 17757
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2019
- $32,547Good Deal | $1,539 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali140,140 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Chris Myers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Daphne / Alabama
There are Trucks, and then there are Trucks like this outstanding Truck!!! Barrels of fun!! 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again!!! New Inventory.. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!! Optional equipment includes: Engine: Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD/Navigation, Transmission: Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Power Sunroof w/Express-Open, Wheels: 20' Forged Polished Aluminum, 6' Oval Chromed Tubular Assist Steps (LPO), Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Rearview Camera System, Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Engine Block Heater...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT125C84BF109431
Stock: 09431D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $14,995
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck177,464 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD 6.0L V8 4x4 Extended Cab. 3 owner truck! Clean car-fax available! This truck is loaded with options including aftermarket wheels, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, bed liner, cold air intake, cruise control, towing package, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT22ZCG4BZ450457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,998Good Deal | $1,438 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali163,565 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Triple B Autos - Foley / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT125C85BF146102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $24,300Fair Deal
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE95,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McCormick Motors - Nappanee / Indiana
If you're in the market then this 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD deserves a look with features that include Trailer Brake System , the On-Star System , the world's most comprehensive in-vehicle security, communications, and diagnostics system, and Fog Lights . This awe-inspiring vehicle as well has a Trailer / Tow Package , Four Wheel Drive (4WD) , and Multi-Zone Climate Control . This impressive vehicle also has Steering Wheel Audio Controls , Heated Outside Mirrors which come in extra handy during the cold winter months, and Accident Response . This distinguished vehicle also has Power Windows to avoid straining your wrist, Running Boards , and Satellite Radio so you never lose a radio signal again. This vehicle also includes: Automatic Climate Control - Bed Liner / Spray In - Cloth Seats - Multi-Information Display - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - Auxiliary Audio Input - Steering Wheel Controls - Compass - Traction Control - Steering Wheel Cruise Control - Power Drivers Seat - Power Mirrors - Front Tow Hooks - Daytime Running Lights - Anti Theft System - Cargo/Bed Lamp - Disc Brakes - Tire Pressure Monitoring System - Tinted Glass - Tonneau Cover - MP3 Compatible Radio - Cruise Control - Bucket Seats - Anti-Lock Brakes - Air Conditioning - Illuminated Vanity Mirrors - Adjustable Head Rests - Center Console - Auto Headlamp - Auto Dimming R/V Mirror - Single-Disc CD Player - Child Proof Locks - Beverage Holder(s) - Center Arm Rest - Trip Computer - Digital Clock - Split Folding Rear Seat - USB Port(s) - Trip Odometer - Tilt Steering Wheel - Power Steering
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT120CG7BF158455
Stock: 92141T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-23-2019
- New Listing$21,888
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT104,657 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT211CG9BZ145735
Stock: BZ145735
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$36,875
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT74,523 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 6.6L V8 turbo diesel engine with 397hp @ 3000rpm and 765ft-lb @ 1600rpm <b>Equipment</b> The GMC Sierra has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Light weight alloy wheels on this model are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this unit. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. This model has a durable long lasting bed liner. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. The GMC Sierra has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this model. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This GMC Sierra features cruise control for long trips. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this 3/4 ton pickup. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this unit. This 3/4 ton pickup has fog lights for all weather conditions. Bluetooth technology is built into the GMC Sierra, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Enjoy the heated seats in this unit you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. Quickly unlock this 3/4 ton pickup with keyless entry. A moon roof lets more light into this 3/4 ton pickup and makes the interior feel more spacious. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this 3/4 ton pickup. An off-road package is equipped on this 3/4 ton pickup. This 3/4 ton pickup is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. The premium quality running boards make it easier to get in and out of this 2011 GMC Sierra 2500 and give it a nice look too. This unit has a premium sound system installed. This 3/4 ton pickup has satellite radio capabilities. This unit features a tilt steering wheel. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this 3/4 ton pickup. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. <b>Additional Information</b> Never worry about backing over that bicycle, With rear vision camera even the dog can't hide. With blue tooth you can drive safely while fielding those phone calls. Enjoy the sparkling sunny days with the panoramic sunroof. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121C82BF109534
Stock: UT109534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $27,900
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT134,003 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Mart Quality Trucks & Cars - Derry / New Hampshire
2011 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 4x4. * Gorgeous single owner truck. * 6.6 liter Duramax turbo diesel. * SLT trim fully loaded. * All stock no performance parts or tunes. * Clean Car Fax history report. * Full dealer maintenance history. ** Hassle free credit union financing available. First time buyers welcome. *High definition photos complete details including Car Fax and manufactures specs with options on our home page: www.automartusedcars.comMessage or call/text 603 425 4788 Automart is now celebrating 26 years as a full service dealership selling the highest quality trucks and cars in Derry New Hampshire. Same owners same convenient location. We are open 7 days a week to handle any of your automotive needs. Interest rates are at historic lows and we offer financing for all credit types! You can reach us at (603) 425 1855 from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT221C85BZ246826
Stock: AM2527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $28,598
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT182,792 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rock Road Auto Plaza - Saint Louis / Missouri
Summit White 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD **ANOTHER 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION**, **HEATED SEAT PACKAGE**, **REAR VIEW BACK UP CAMERA**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF PACKAGE**, **AMBIENT LIGHTING PACKAGE**, **CLIMATE CONTROL PACKAGE**, **REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT**, **POWER MIRROR PACKAGE**, **ALUMINUM WHEEL PACKAGE**, **TOWING PREP PACKAGE WITH RECEIVER**, **DIESEL-DIESEL-DIESEL**, **WARRANTY INCLUDED**.Best prices in town. Quality Vehicles from Great People at Great Prices!! Over 600 vehicles to choose from and 70 lenders to help with every credit situation. All prices includes $1000 discount to Finance with Dealer. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors with pricing or description of vehicle. And we recommend you contact the dealership to ensure accuracy of advertised vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT121E80BF114602
Stock: 6693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $28,790Fair Deal | $431 below market
2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali155,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GT125C80BF175877
Certified Pre-Owned: No