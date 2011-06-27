Close

<b>Vehicle Details</b> 6.6L V8 turbo diesel engine with 397hp @ 3000rpm and 765ft-lb @ 1600rpm <b>Equipment</b> The GMC Sierra has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Light weight alloy wheels on this model are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. Engulf yourself with the crystal clear sound of a BOSE sound system in this unit. See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. This model has a durable long lasting bed liner. This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. The GMC Sierra has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this model. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. This GMC Sierra features cruise control for long trips. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this 3/4 ton pickup. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this unit. This 3/4 ton pickup has fog lights for all weather conditions. Bluetooth technology is built into the GMC Sierra, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Enjoy the heated seats in this unit you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. Quickly unlock this 3/4 ton pickup with keyless entry. A moon roof lets more light into this 3/4 ton pickup and makes the interior feel more spacious. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this 3/4 ton pickup. An off-road package is equipped on this 3/4 ton pickup. This 3/4 ton pickup is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. A front power adjustable seat increases driver comfort. The premium quality running boards make it easier to get in and out of this 2011 GMC Sierra 2500 and give it a nice look too. This unit has a premium sound system installed. This 3/4 ton pickup has satellite radio capabilities. This unit features a tilt steering wheel. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this 3/4 ton pickup. Greater towing safety becomes standard with the installed trailer brake. <b>Additional Information</b> Never worry about backing over that bicycle, With rear vision camera even the dog can't hide. With blue tooth you can drive safely while fielding those phone calls. Enjoy the sparkling sunny days with the panoramic sunroof. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GT121C82BF109534

Stock: UT109534

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020